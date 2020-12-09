Huntsville BOE Meeting

BOE to meet for 1st time since ransomware attack.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|37488
|529
|Mobile
|21257
|383
|Madison
|15575
|161
|Tuscaloosa
|14507
|186
|Montgomery
|13186
|248
|Shelby
|11881
|78
|Baldwin
|9974
|141
|Lee
|8298
|71
|Morgan
|7834
|59
|Etowah
|7471
|71
|Marshall
|7319
|59
|Calhoun
|7300
|127
|Houston
|5771
|46
|DeKalb
|5438
|46
|Cullman
|5299
|56
|St. Clair
|4938
|57
|Limestone
|4905
|48
|Lauderdale
|4722
|57
|Elmore
|4618
|70
|Walker
|4128
|113
|Talladega
|4082
|62
|Jackson
|4021
|23
|Colbert
|3578
|50
|Blount
|3426
|46
|Autauga
|3087
|42
|Franklin
|2735
|34
|Coffee
|2728
|25
|Dale
|2560
|59
|Chilton
|2441
|46
|Dallas
|2424
|34
|Covington
|2415
|38
|Russell
|2383
|5
|Escambia
|2184
|32
|Tallapoosa
|1983
|92
|Chambers
|1945
|54
|Clarke
|1699
|23
|Pike
|1679
|15
|Marion
|1585
|36
|Winston
|1547
|25
|Lawrence
|1453
|36
|Geneva
|1343
|12
|Marengo
|1340
|24
|Pickens
|1330
|22
|Bibb
|1317
|39
|Butler
|1257
|42
|Barbour
|1240
|30
|Cherokee
|1125
|24
|Randolph
|1100
|22
|Fayette
|1083
|16
|Hale
|1057
|32
|Clay
|979
|27
|Washington
|969
|22
|Henry
|937
|7
|Monroe
|881
|11
|Lowndes
|845
|30
|Cleburne
|837
|14
|Macon
|807
|22
|Lamar
|769
|8
|Conecuh
|759
|15
|Crenshaw
|756
|31
|Bullock
|719
|20
|Perry
|714
|7
|Wilcox
|677
|18
|Sumter
|622
|22
|Greene
|488
|18
|Choctaw
|442
|20
|Coosa
|408
|4
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|52068
|716
|Davidson
|46929
|448
|Knox
|22084
|184
|Rutherford
|20346
|185
|Hamilton
|19417
|191
|Williamson
|12804
|88
|Sumner
|11380
|148
|Out of TN
|10017
|58
|Wilson
|8672
|94
|Montgomery
|7676
|97
|Sullivan
|7587
|125
|Washington
|7104
|124
|Maury
|6776
|81
|Blount
|6669
|66
|Putnam
|6502
|85
|Unassigned
|6351
|31
|Bradley
|6081
|41
|Madison
|5985
|121
|Sevier
|5646
|41
|Robertson
|4345
|57
|Tipton
|4051
|41
|Hamblen
|3985
|64
|Gibson
|3661
|73
|Greene
|3630
|76
|Anderson
|3560
|35
|Dyer
|3454
|54
|Coffee
|3291
|45
|Dickson
|3231
|40
|Bedford
|3218
|42
|Carter
|3179
|68
|Lawrence
|3128
|38
|McMinn
|3012
|59
|Obion
|2917
|57
|Cumberland
|2912
|42
|Roane
|2802
|35
|Warren
|2724
|21
|Jefferson
|2659
|37
|Loudon
|2634
|21
|Monroe
|2554
|47
|Fayette
|2494
|40
|Franklin
|2446
|41
|Hardeman
|2367
|39
|Weakley
|2362
|37
|Hawkins
|2308
|37
|Lauderdale
|2185
|23
|Henderson
|2092
|35
|Wayne
|2043
|13
|White
|2029
|20
|Lincoln
|2016
|24
|Carroll
|2008
|36
|Rhea
|2001
|36
|Marshall
|1983
|22
|Macon
|1981
|31
|Hardin
|1962
|30
|Trousdale
|1946
|12
|Cheatham
|1842
|18
|Cocke
|1835
|30
|Campbell
|1790
|26
|Haywood
|1758
|30
|Henry
|1738
|23
|Giles
|1690
|51
|Overton
|1634
|37
|Smith
|1557
|20
|Johnson
|1536
|24
|McNairy
|1501
|33
|DeKalb
|1370
|25
|Fentress
|1345
|25
|Hickman
|1341
|19
|Marion
|1290
|21
|Scott
|1290
|9
|Bledsoe
|1275
|5
|Crockett
|1245
|29
|Lake
|1244
|8
|Grainger
|1187
|21
|Chester
|1117
|25
|Claiborne
|1076
|11
|Unicoi
|1033
|28
|Decatur
|1000
|14
|Benton
|932
|17
|Cannon
|888
|4
|Morgan
|881
|8
|Lewis
|875
|16
|Grundy
|865
|14
|Humphreys
|834
|9
|Union
|820
|5
|Polk
|767
|15
|Jackson
|766
|11
|Stewart
|656
|18
|Sequatchie
|637
|5
|Houston
|618
|21
|Clay
|610
|19
|Meigs
|580
|13
|Perry
|554
|22
|Moore
|444
|4
|Pickett
|423
|16
|Van Buren
|411
|4
|Hancock
|230
|4