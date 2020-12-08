Students React to Cyber Attack

WAAY-31's Bridget Divers discusses the impact of of the Cyber attack on Huntsville City Schools and the effect it has had on students.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|36872
|520
|Mobile
|21166
|380
|Madison
|15316
|160
|Tuscaloosa
|14294
|177
|Montgomery
|13069
|247
|Shelby
|11687
|79
|Baldwin
|9821
|138
|Lee
|8218
|69
|Morgan
|7690
|58
|Etowah
|7275
|70
|Marshall
|7176
|58
|Calhoun
|7165
|127
|Houston
|5705
|43
|DeKalb
|5350
|44
|Cullman
|5070
|54
|St. Clair
|4815
|57
|Limestone
|4808
|48
|Lauderdale
|4662
|57
|Elmore
|4511
|70
|Walker
|4002
|113
|Talladega
|3976
|60
|Jackson
|3926
|23
|Colbert
|3551
|49
|Blount
|3324
|46
|Autauga
|3043
|42
|Franklin
|2700
|34
|Coffee
|2678
|23
|Dale
|2537
|59
|Chilton
|2409
|45
|Dallas
|2385
|33
|Covington
|2374
|38
|Russell
|2370
|3
|Escambia
|2111
|32
|Tallapoosa
|1950
|92
|Chambers
|1915
|54
|Clarke
|1679
|22
|Pike
|1668
|15
|Marion
|1558
|36
|Winston
|1497
|25
|Lawrence
|1431
|36
|Geneva
|1321
|11
|Pickens
|1319
|21
|Marengo
|1318
|24
|Bibb
|1299
|39
|Butler
|1244
|42
|Barbour
|1224
|29
|Cherokee
|1110
|24
|Randolph
|1090
|22
|Fayette
|1069
|16
|Hale
|1035
|32
|Clay
|971
|27
|Washington
|965
|22
|Henry
|928
|7
|Monroe
|858
|11
|Lowndes
|839
|30
|Cleburne
|826
|14
|Macon
|787
|22
|Lamar
|759
|8
|Crenshaw
|747
|31
|Conecuh
|740
|15
|Bullock
|714
|20
|Perry
|708
|7
|Wilcox
|666
|18
|Sumter
|623
|22
|Greene
|477
|18
|Choctaw
|441
|20
|Coosa
|397
|4
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|51550
|709
|Davidson
|46491
|440
|Knox
|21696
|175
|Rutherford
|20061
|177
|Hamilton
|19107
|181
|Williamson
|12638
|88
|Sumner
|11148
|145
|Out of TN
|9755
|56
|Wilson
|8551
|91
|Montgomery
|7524
|95
|Sullivan
|7459
|120
|Washington
|7012
|120
|Maury
|6627
|77
|Blount
|6559
|66
|Putnam
|6389
|85
|Unassigned
|6046
|30
|Bradley
|5999
|39
|Madison
|5894
|120
|Sevier
|5579
|40
|Robertson
|4258
|57
|Tipton
|4007
|41
|Hamblen
|3961
|63
|Gibson
|3601
|72
|Greene
|3574
|76
|Anderson
|3499
|34
|Dyer
|3431
|53
|Coffee
|3229
|44
|Dickson
|3174
|40
|Bedford
|3171
|41
|Carter
|3147
|65
|Lawrence
|3055
|38
|McMinn
|2972
|57
|Obion
|2899
|56
|Cumberland
|2897
|41
|Roane
|2758
|35
|Warren
|2702
|20
|Jefferson
|2618
|36
|Loudon
|2584
|21
|Monroe
|2484
|46
|Fayette
|2461
|40
|Franklin
|2412
|40
|Hardeman
|2350
|39
|Weakley
|2343
|37
|Hawkins
|2283
|36
|Lauderdale
|2174
|23
|Henderson
|2068
|34
|Wayne
|2024
|12
|White
|2008
|20
|Macon
|1974
|31
|Carroll
|1968
|36
|Rhea
|1966
|35
|Marshall
|1946
|22
|Hardin
|1945
|30
|Trousdale
|1940
|12
|Lincoln
|1939
|24
|Cocke
|1815
|30
|Cheatham
|1802
|17
|Campbell
|1781
|26
|Haywood
|1737
|30
|Henry
|1715
|23
|Giles
|1626
|50
|Overton
|1620
|37
|Smith
|1555
|20
|Johnson
|1525
|24
|McNairy
|1485
|33
|DeKalb
|1356
|25
|Fentress
|1336
|25
|Hickman
|1315
|19
|Scott
|1271
|9
|Marion
|1262
|21
|Bledsoe
|1255
|5
|Lake
|1235
|8
|Crockett
|1221
|29
|Grainger
|1161
|21
|Chester
|1104
|24
|Claiborne
|1053
|10
|Unicoi
|1015
|28
|Decatur
|998
|13
|Benton
|920
|16
|Cannon
|866
|4
|Morgan
|859
|7
|Grundy
|854
|14
|Lewis
|854
|16
|Humphreys
|833
|9
|Union
|804
|5
|Jackson
|755
|11
|Polk
|744
|15
|Stewart
|651
|18
|Sequatchie
|630
|5
|Houston
|616
|21
|Clay
|605
|19
|Meigs
|565
|13
|Perry
|541
|22
|Moore
|438
|4
|Pickett
|420
|15
|Van Buren
|407
|3
|Hancock
|218
|4