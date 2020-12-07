Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Madison County Schools makes changes to fan policy for winter sports

Madison County Schools makes changes to fan policy for winter sports

Posted: Dec 7, 2020 4:43 PM
Updated: Dec 7, 2020 4:43 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Huntsville
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 32°
Florence
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 39°
Fayetteville
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 36°
Decatur
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 29°
Scottsboro
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 33°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 269877

Reported Deaths: 3889
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson36475520
Mobile20869379
Madison15090160
Tuscaloosa14182177
Montgomery13003247
Shelby1154679
Baldwin9728138
Lee817169
Morgan760058
Etowah722070
Marshall713358
Calhoun7096127
Houston567443
DeKalb533444
Cullman503254
St. Clair476857
Limestone474448
Lauderdale462657
Elmore448270
Walker3983112
Talladega394460
Jackson389623
Colbert353649
Blount329946
Autauga300542
Franklin269434
Coffee265723
Dale252859
Chilton239145
Dallas238433
Covington237038
Russell23593
Escambia209932
Tallapoosa193492
Chambers190654
Clarke167122
Pike166315
Marion153736
Winston148425
Lawrence142236
Geneva131611
Pickens131321
Marengo131224
Bibb129338
Butler123642
Barbour122329
Cherokee109324
Randolph108622
Fayette106116
Hale102832
Clay96327
Washington95222
Henry9257
Monroe85511
Lowndes83730
Cleburne82114
Macon78122
Lamar7558
Crenshaw74531
Conecuh73815
Bullock71320
Perry7077
Wilcox66418
Sumter61922
Greene47318
Choctaw44020
Coosa3934
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 400594

Reported Deaths: 4943
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby51030705
Davidson45923438
Knox21218172
Rutherford19594175
Hamilton18824177
Williamson1242687
Sumner10928144
Out of TN932955
Wilson831989
Montgomery735387
Sullivan7279117
Washington6820120
Maury647577
Blount637765
Putnam626385
Bradley587738
Madison5796117
Unassigned569530
Sevier540939
Robertson418857
Tipton395939
Hamblen381063
Gibson354072
Greene344975
Dyer339152
Anderson336132
Coffee314644
Dickson313639
Carter309664
Bedford304640
Lawrence299638
McMinn288257
Obion285456
Cumberland280638
Roane265233
Warren264220
Jefferson255835
Loudon251721
Fayette244440
Monroe242946
Franklin235040
Hardeman233738
Weakley231537
Hawkins221836
Lauderdale216223
Henderson204034
Wayne200212
White197420
Macon196431
Carroll193836
Trousdale193612
Rhea192435
Hardin191829
Marshall191822
Lincoln186423
Cocke177030
Cheatham174717
Campbell173024
Haywood171730
Henry168123
Giles160650
Overton159937
Smith153520
Johnson149524
McNairy146633
DeKalb132425
Fentress129024
Hickman128119
Marion123919
Bledsoe12375
Scott12288
Lake12207
Crockett120929
Grainger112419
Chester108824
Claiborne103110
Unicoi99228
Decatur99113
Benton90916
Cannon8504
Lewis84116
Grundy84014
Morgan8347
Humphreys7939
Union7875
Jackson74911
Polk72215
Stewart64018
Houston60921
Sequatchie6045
Clay59619
Meigs54712
Perry52322
Moore4263
Pickett41515
Van Buren4033
Hancock2094

Most Popular Stories

Community Events