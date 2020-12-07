Madison County Schools makes changes to fan policy for winter sports
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|36475
|520
|Mobile
|20869
|379
|Madison
|15090
|160
|Tuscaloosa
|14182
|177
|Montgomery
|13003
|247
|Shelby
|11546
|79
|Baldwin
|9728
|138
|Lee
|8171
|69
|Morgan
|7600
|58
|Etowah
|7220
|70
|Marshall
|7133
|58
|Calhoun
|7096
|127
|Houston
|5674
|43
|DeKalb
|5334
|44
|Cullman
|5032
|54
|St. Clair
|4768
|57
|Limestone
|4744
|48
|Lauderdale
|4626
|57
|Elmore
|4482
|70
|Walker
|3983
|112
|Talladega
|3944
|60
|Jackson
|3896
|23
|Colbert
|3536
|49
|Blount
|3299
|46
|Autauga
|3005
|42
|Franklin
|2694
|34
|Coffee
|2657
|23
|Dale
|2528
|59
|Chilton
|2391
|45
|Dallas
|2384
|33
|Covington
|2370
|38
|Russell
|2359
|3
|Escambia
|2099
|32
|Tallapoosa
|1934
|92
|Chambers
|1906
|54
|Clarke
|1671
|22
|Pike
|1663
|15
|Marion
|1537
|36
|Winston
|1484
|25
|Lawrence
|1422
|36
|Geneva
|1316
|11
|Pickens
|1313
|21
|Marengo
|1312
|24
|Bibb
|1293
|38
|Butler
|1236
|42
|Barbour
|1223
|29
|Cherokee
|1093
|24
|Randolph
|1086
|22
|Fayette
|1061
|16
|Hale
|1028
|32
|Clay
|963
|27
|Washington
|952
|22
|Henry
|925
|7
|Monroe
|855
|11
|Lowndes
|837
|30
|Cleburne
|821
|14
|Macon
|781
|22
|Lamar
|755
|8
|Crenshaw
|745
|31
|Conecuh
|738
|15
|Bullock
|713
|20
|Perry
|707
|7
|Wilcox
|664
|18
|Sumter
|619
|22
|Greene
|473
|18
|Choctaw
|440
|20
|Coosa
|393
|4
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|51030
|705
|Davidson
|45923
|438
|Knox
|21218
|172
|Rutherford
|19594
|175
|Hamilton
|18824
|177
|Williamson
|12426
|87
|Sumner
|10928
|144
|Out of TN
|9329
|55
|Wilson
|8319
|89
|Montgomery
|7353
|87
|Sullivan
|7279
|117
|Washington
|6820
|120
|Maury
|6475
|77
|Blount
|6377
|65
|Putnam
|6263
|85
|Bradley
|5877
|38
|Madison
|5796
|117
|Unassigned
|5695
|30
|Sevier
|5409
|39
|Robertson
|4188
|57
|Tipton
|3959
|39
|Hamblen
|3810
|63
|Gibson
|3540
|72
|Greene
|3449
|75
|Dyer
|3391
|52
|Anderson
|3361
|32
|Coffee
|3146
|44
|Dickson
|3136
|39
|Carter
|3096
|64
|Bedford
|3046
|40
|Lawrence
|2996
|38
|McMinn
|2882
|57
|Obion
|2854
|56
|Cumberland
|2806
|38
|Roane
|2652
|33
|Warren
|2642
|20
|Jefferson
|2558
|35
|Loudon
|2517
|21
|Fayette
|2444
|40
|Monroe
|2429
|46
|Franklin
|2350
|40
|Hardeman
|2337
|38
|Weakley
|2315
|37
|Hawkins
|2218
|36
|Lauderdale
|2162
|23
|Henderson
|2040
|34
|Wayne
|2002
|12
|White
|1974
|20
|Macon
|1964
|31
|Carroll
|1938
|36
|Trousdale
|1936
|12
|Rhea
|1924
|35
|Hardin
|1918
|29
|Marshall
|1918
|22
|Lincoln
|1864
|23
|Cocke
|1770
|30
|Cheatham
|1747
|17
|Campbell
|1730
|24
|Haywood
|1717
|30
|Henry
|1681
|23
|Giles
|1606
|50
|Overton
|1599
|37
|Smith
|1535
|20
|Johnson
|1495
|24
|McNairy
|1466
|33
|DeKalb
|1324
|25
|Fentress
|1290
|24
|Hickman
|1281
|19
|Marion
|1239
|19
|Bledsoe
|1237
|5
|Scott
|1228
|8
|Lake
|1220
|7
|Crockett
|1209
|29
|Grainger
|1124
|19
|Chester
|1088
|24
|Claiborne
|1031
|10
|Unicoi
|992
|28
|Decatur
|991
|13
|Benton
|909
|16
|Cannon
|850
|4
|Lewis
|841
|16
|Grundy
|840
|14
|Morgan
|834
|7
|Humphreys
|793
|9
|Union
|787
|5
|Jackson
|749
|11
|Polk
|722
|15
|Stewart
|640
|18
|Houston
|609
|21
|Sequatchie
|604
|5
|Clay
|596
|19
|Meigs
|547
|12
|Perry
|523
|22
|Moore
|426
|3
|Pickett
|415
|15
|Van Buren
|403
|3
|Hancock
|209
|4