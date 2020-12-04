Clear
Students Return Monday After Cyber Attack

Huntsville City School teachers got ready today for students to return to classes on Monday after a cyber security attack stopped classes earlier this week.

Posted: Dec 4, 2020 6:14 PM
Updated: Dec 4, 2020 6:14 PM
Posted By: Garrett Shots

