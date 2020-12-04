Shoals Man Charged Twice with Stolen Valor

WAAY-31's Breken Terry uncovers more information about a Shoal Man charged with Stolen Valor.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|34716
|513
|Mobile
|20452
|370
|Madison
|14215
|153
|Tuscaloosa
|13755
|173
|Montgomery
|12731
|243
|Shelby
|11102
|78
|Baldwin
|9341
|137
|Lee
|8015
|66
|Morgan
|7228
|55
|Etowah
|6921
|70
|Calhoun
|6809
|121
|Marshall
|6750
|58
|Houston
|5527
|39
|DeKalb
|5129
|40
|Cullman
|4802
|46
|St. Clair
|4603
|57
|Limestone
|4550
|46
|Lauderdale
|4433
|57
|Elmore
|4325
|67
|Walker
|3861
|112
|Talladega
|3811
|57
|Jackson
|3616
|23
|Colbert
|3415
|46
|Blount
|3158
|45
|Autauga
|2893
|42
|Franklin
|2626
|34
|Coffee
|2577
|17
|Dale
|2444
|54
|Dallas
|2349
|32
|Chilton
|2336
|41
|Covington
|2324
|34
|Russell
|2315
|3
|Escambia
|2069
|32
|Tallapoosa
|1902
|91
|Chambers
|1875
|51
|Clarke
|1641
|20
|Pike
|1638
|14
|Marion
|1482
|36
|Winston
|1447
|25
|Lawrence
|1373
|36
|Pickens
|1297
|20
|Geneva
|1281
|8
|Marengo
|1267
|24
|Bibb
|1252
|38
|Barbour
|1214
|29
|Butler
|1200
|42
|Randolph
|1070
|22
|Cherokee
|1067
|24
|Hale
|1014
|32
|Fayette
|999
|16
|Clay
|948
|25
|Washington
|939
|21
|Henry
|899
|6
|Monroe
|846
|11
|Lowndes
|826
|29
|Cleburne
|807
|14
|Macon
|771
|22
|Crenshaw
|733
|30
|Conecuh
|729
|14
|Lamar
|725
|8
|Bullock
|709
|19
|Perry
|698
|7
|Wilcox
|655
|18
|Sumter
|595
|22
|Greene
|445
|18
|Choctaw
|435
|19
|Coosa
|382
|4
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|49731
|687
|Davidson
|44813
|429
|Knox
|20269
|159
|Rutherford
|18968
|169
|Hamilton
|18210
|162
|Williamson
|12090
|86
|Sumner
|10566
|142
|Out of TN
|9002
|54
|Wilson
|8016
|84
|Montgomery
|7172
|86
|Sullivan
|6979
|111
|Washington
|6572
|116
|Maury
|6364
|72
|Putnam
|6142
|84
|Blount
|6089
|63
|Bradley
|5716
|37
|Madison
|5602
|114
|Sevier
|5287
|35
|Unassigned
|5190
|25
|Robertson
|4043
|56
|Tipton
|3858
|39
|Hamblen
|3724
|62
|Gibson
|3393
|72
|Greene
|3355
|74
|Dyer
|3326
|52
|Anderson
|3239
|31
|Coffee
|3060
|43
|Dickson
|3050
|37
|Carter
|2983
|61
|Bedford
|2957
|34
|Lawrence
|2902
|37
|McMinn
|2810
|56
|Obion
|2780
|53
|Cumberland
|2729
|37
|Roane
|2557
|31
|Warren
|2519
|19
|Jefferson
|2454
|35
|Loudon
|2443
|20
|Fayette
|2369
|40
|Monroe
|2341
|46
|Hardeman
|2295
|38
|Weakley
|2271
|36
|Franklin
|2245
|38
|Lauderdale
|2131
|23
|Hawkins
|2130
|35
|Wayne
|1976
|10
|Henderson
|1959
|34
|Trousdale
|1926
|12
|Macon
|1908
|29
|White
|1886
|19
|Rhea
|1878
|36
|Hardin
|1860
|27
|Carroll
|1853
|36
|Marshall
|1853
|22
|Lincoln
|1775
|20
|Cocke
|1720
|30
|Cheatham
|1696
|17
|Haywood
|1688
|30
|Campbell
|1653
|24
|Henry
|1633
|21
|Overton
|1577
|36
|Giles
|1576
|49
|Smith
|1509
|20
|Johnson
|1475
|23
|McNairy
|1437
|34
|Fentress
|1268
|24
|DeKalb
|1246
|24
|Hickman
|1246
|19
|Bledsoe
|1224
|5
|Lake
|1193
|6
|Marion
|1187
|19
|Crockett
|1184
|28
|Scott
|1173
|7
|Grainger
|1088
|18
|Chester
|1063
|22
|Decatur
|974
|13
|Claiborne
|964
|10
|Unicoi
|960
|26
|Benton
|880
|16
|Lewis
|815
|16
|Cannon
|810
|4
|Grundy
|806
|14
|Morgan
|799
|6
|Union
|766
|5
|Humphreys
|764
|8
|Jackson
|725
|10
|Polk
|709
|15
|Stewart
|633
|17
|Houston
|605
|20
|Sequatchie
|584
|5
|Clay
|571
|19
|Meigs
|525
|12
|Perry
|509
|22
|Moore
|420
|2
|Pickett
|398
|14
|Van Buren
|387
|2
|Hancock
|196
|4