Stolen valor suspect held for questioning in the Shoals
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|34214
|511
|Mobile
|20299
|366
|Madison
|13925
|150
|Tuscaloosa
|13591
|156
|Montgomery
|12659
|238
|Shelby
|10958
|77
|Baldwin
|9163
|137
|Lee
|7925
|66
|Morgan
|7108
|51
|Etowah
|6774
|67
|Calhoun
|6695
|121
|Marshall
|6657
|57
|Houston
|5482
|39
|DeKalb
|5047
|38
|Cullman
|4720
|43
|St. Clair
|4518
|57
|Limestone
|4475
|46
|Lauderdale
|4360
|54
|Elmore
|4275
|64
|Walker
|3818
|111
|Talladega
|3744
|57
|Jackson
|3507
|23
|Colbert
|3364
|43
|Blount
|3100
|43
|Autauga
|2873
|42
|Franklin
|2597
|34
|Coffee
|2541
|15
|Dale
|2420
|54
|Dallas
|2329
|32
|Chilton
|2308
|41
|Russell
|2281
|3
|Covington
|2279
|34
|Escambia
|2061
|31
|Tallapoosa
|1891
|91
|Chambers
|1859
|50
|Pike
|1622
|14
|Clarke
|1618
|19
|Marion
|1461
|36
|Winston
|1419
|24
|Lawrence
|1353
|36
|Pickens
|1277
|20
|Geneva
|1263
|8
|Marengo
|1252
|24
|Bibb
|1239
|38
|Barbour
|1206
|29
|Butler
|1188
|42
|Randolph
|1059
|22
|Cherokee
|1055
|24
|Hale
|997
|32
|Fayette
|963
|16
|Clay
|935
|25
|Washington
|933
|19
|Henry
|894
|6
|Monroe
|838
|11
|Lowndes
|821
|29
|Cleburne
|799
|14
|Macon
|765
|22
|Crenshaw
|729
|30
|Conecuh
|724
|14
|Lamar
|713
|8
|Bullock
|709
|19
|Perry
|692
|7
|Wilcox
|649
|18
|Sumter
|589
|22
|Greene
|442
|18
|Choctaw
|435
|19
|Coosa
|372
|4
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|49412
|681
|Davidson
|44374
|425
|Knox
|19960
|157
|Rutherford
|18788
|164
|Hamilton
|17857
|157
|Williamson
|11951
|83
|Sumner
|10404
|138
|Out of TN
|8643
|55
|Wilson
|7943
|83
|Montgomery
|7069
|85
|Sullivan
|6913
|105
|Washington
|6469
|114
|Maury
|6320
|70
|Putnam
|6098
|83
|Blount
|5986
|62
|Bradley
|5643
|37
|Madison
|5555
|111
|Unassigned
|5269
|24
|Sevier
|5238
|33
|Robertson
|4002
|53
|Tipton
|3839
|39
|Hamblen
|3697
|62
|Gibson
|3370
|70
|Greene
|3330
|73
|Dyer
|3293
|52
|Anderson
|3197
|30
|Dickson
|3038
|35
|Coffee
|3026
|42
|Carter
|2952
|56
|Bedford
|2949
|34
|Lawrence
|2885
|36
|Obion
|2775
|51
|McMinn
|2770
|56
|Cumberland
|2717
|37
|Roane
|2533
|31
|Warren
|2507
|20
|Jefferson
|2425
|34
|Loudon
|2409
|20
|Fayette
|2352
|39
|Monroe
|2312
|45
|Hardeman
|2292
|38
|Weakley
|2247
|36
|Franklin
|2231
|38
|Lauderdale
|2115
|23
|Hawkins
|2088
|35
|Wayne
|1972
|10
|Henderson
|1943
|34
|Trousdale
|1922
|12
|Macon
|1884
|29
|White
|1873
|19
|Rhea
|1859
|33
|Hardin
|1848
|25
|Marshall
|1842
|22
|Carroll
|1838
|35
|Lincoln
|1751
|18
|Cheatham
|1694
|17
|Cocke
|1692
|30
|Haywood
|1685
|30
|Campbell
|1637
|23
|Henry
|1626
|19
|Overton
|1571
|35
|Giles
|1557
|49
|Smith
|1496
|20
|Johnson
|1460
|23
|McNairy
|1427
|33
|Fentress
|1261
|21
|Hickman
|1240
|19
|DeKalb
|1239
|23
|Bledsoe
|1211
|5
|Lake
|1189
|6
|Crockett
|1182
|28
|Scott
|1171
|7
|Marion
|1166
|19
|Grainger
|1085
|17
|Chester
|1055
|21
|Decatur
|972
|13
|Claiborne
|963
|9
|Unicoi
|935
|26
|Benton
|871
|14
|Lewis
|807
|15
|Cannon
|803
|4
|Grundy
|803
|14
|Morgan
|788
|6
|Humphreys
|760
|8
|Union
|759
|5
|Jackson
|720
|10
|Polk
|705
|15
|Stewart
|624
|16
|Houston
|603
|20
|Clay
|571
|18
|Sequatchie
|566
|5
|Meigs
|522
|12
|Perry
|508
|22
|Moore
|413
|2
|Pickett
|398
|14
|Van Buren
|386
|2
|Hancock
|189
|4