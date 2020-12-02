Investigation Underway After Deadly House Fire

Sydney Martin was at the scene of a deadly house fire where she talked to neighbors who are shaken up after seeing the flames.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|33526
|501
|Mobile
|20103
|365
|Madison
|13723
|151
|Tuscaloosa
|13366
|154
|Montgomery
|12552
|236
|Shelby
|10796
|77
|Baldwin
|9051
|137
|Lee
|7872
|66
|Morgan
|6964
|51
|Calhoun
|6598
|121
|Etowah
|6561
|67
|Marshall
|6473
|57
|Houston
|5410
|38
|DeKalb
|4981
|37
|Cullman
|4624
|43
|St. Clair
|4419
|56
|Limestone
|4404
|45
|Lauderdale
|4267
|54
|Elmore
|4211
|64
|Walker
|3735
|111
|Talladega
|3701
|57
|Jackson
|3404
|23
|Colbert
|3320
|42
|Blount
|3061
|40
|Autauga
|2818
|42
|Franklin
|2574
|34
|Coffee
|2500
|15
|Dale
|2390
|54
|Dallas
|2315
|32
|Chilton
|2289
|39
|Russell
|2266
|3
|Covington
|2250
|34
|Escambia
|2023
|31
|Tallapoosa
|1872
|91
|Chambers
|1827
|50
|Pike
|1615
|14
|Clarke
|1610
|19
|Marion
|1447
|36
|Winston
|1375
|23
|Lawrence
|1334
|36
|Pickens
|1265
|18
|Geneva
|1250
|8
|Marengo
|1234
|24
|Bibb
|1204
|18
|Barbour
|1189
|11
|Butler
|1186
|42
|Randolph
|1055
|22
|Cherokee
|1051
|24
|Hale
|981
|31
|Fayette
|946
|16
|Washington
|932
|19
|Clay
|928
|24
|Henry
|889
|6
|Monroe
|830
|11
|Lowndes
|809
|29
|Cleburne
|788
|14
|Macon
|755
|22
|Crenshaw
|722
|30
|Bullock
|701
|19
|Lamar
|701
|8
|Conecuh
|700
|14
|Perry
|691
|6
|Wilcox
|648
|18
|Sumter
|586
|22
|Greene
|435
|18
|Choctaw
|431
|14
|Coosa
|366
|4
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|49077
|671
|Davidson
|43915
|423
|Knox
|19739
|155
|Rutherford
|18613
|164
|Hamilton
|17549
|154
|Williamson
|11837
|81
|Sumner
|10255
|137
|Out of TN
|8328
|54
|Wilson
|7883
|82
|Montgomery
|7001
|85
|Sullivan
|6787
|102
|Washington
|6360
|109
|Maury
|6261
|69
|Putnam
|6074
|83
|Blount
|5863
|62
|Bradley
|5583
|37
|Madison
|5519
|111
|Sevier
|5219
|33
|Unassigned
|5139
|22
|Robertson
|3954
|53
|Tipton
|3794
|39
|Hamblen
|3679
|61
|Gibson
|3340
|68
|Greene
|3304
|73
|Dyer
|3283
|52
|Anderson
|3167
|30
|Dickson
|3025
|35
|Coffee
|2990
|42
|Bedford
|2922
|32
|Carter
|2905
|58
|Lawrence
|2841
|34
|Obion
|2748
|50
|McMinn
|2738
|55
|Cumberland
|2699
|37
|Roane
|2519
|29
|Warren
|2484
|20
|Jefferson
|2412
|33
|Loudon
|2395
|20
|Fayette
|2329
|39
|Monroe
|2295
|44
|Hardeman
|2288
|38
|Weakley
|2231
|36
|Franklin
|2210
|36
|Lauderdale
|2101
|24
|Hawkins
|2071
|35
|Wayne
|1962
|10
|Henderson
|1918
|34
|Trousdale
|1918
|12
|Macon
|1874
|29
|White
|1862
|19
|Rhea
|1843
|34
|Marshall
|1827
|22
|Hardin
|1821
|25
|Carroll
|1812
|35
|Lincoln
|1711
|18
|Cheatham
|1685
|17
|Cocke
|1683
|30
|Haywood
|1665
|30
|Campbell
|1631
|23
|Henry
|1608
|18
|Overton
|1566
|35
|Giles
|1533
|49
|Smith
|1488
|20
|Johnson
|1447
|23
|McNairy
|1431
|33
|Fentress
|1253
|20
|DeKalb
|1235
|22
|Hickman
|1226
|19
|Bledsoe
|1194
|5
|Lake
|1182
|6
|Crockett
|1177
|27
|Marion
|1153
|19
|Scott
|1144
|7
|Grainger
|1082
|17
|Chester
|1044
|21
|Decatur
|964
|13
|Claiborne
|933
|9
|Unicoi
|918
|26
|Benton
|864
|14
|Grundy
|800
|14
|Cannon
|795
|4
|Lewis
|787
|14
|Morgan
|780
|6
|Union
|753
|5
|Humphreys
|750
|8
|Jackson
|712
|10
|Polk
|704
|15
|Stewart
|619
|15
|Houston
|599
|20
|Clay
|562
|18
|Sequatchie
|555
|5
|Meigs
|516
|13
|Perry
|498
|21
|Moore
|408
|2
|Pickett
|400
|14
|Van Buren
|383
|2
|Hancock
|185
|4