Parents adjusting after cyber attack

|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|33064
|500
|Mobile
|19951
|362
|Madison
|13596
|148
|Tuscaloosa
|13246
|154
|Montgomery
|12435
|236
|Shelby
|10616
|77
|Baldwin
|8890
|98
|Lee
|7814
|66
|Morgan
|6861
|50
|Etowah
|6439
|66
|Calhoun
|6430
|121
|Marshall
|6353
|55
|Houston
|5377
|38
|DeKalb
|4922
|36
|Cullman
|4515
|42
|Limestone
|4333
|45
|St. Clair
|4325
|55
|Lauderdale
|4223
|54
|Elmore
|4129
|64
|Walker
|3710
|111
|Talladega
|3593
|54
|Jackson
|3298
|23
|Colbert
|3296
|42
|Blount
|2997
|40
|Autauga
|2780
|42
|Franklin
|2564
|34
|Coffee
|2483
|15
|Dale
|2362
|54
|Chilton
|2274
|38
|Dallas
|2268
|32
|Russell
|2238
|3
|Covington
|2204
|34
|Escambia
|1989
|31
|Tallapoosa
|1843
|91
|Chambers
|1779
|50
|Pike
|1599
|14
|Clarke
|1598
|19
|Marion
|1436
|36
|Winston
|1351
|23
|Lawrence
|1316
|36
|Pickens
|1257
|18
|Geneva
|1243
|8
|Marengo
|1231
|24
|Bibb
|1196
|17
|Barbour
|1178
|11
|Butler
|1178
|42
|Randolph
|1049
|21
|Cherokee
|1034
|24
|Hale
|978
|31
|Fayette
|925
|16
|Washington
|922
|19
|Clay
|920
|24
|Henry
|875
|6
|Lowndes
|802
|29
|Monroe
|790
|11
|Cleburne
|778
|14
|Macon
|745
|22
|Crenshaw
|720
|30
|Bullock
|702
|19
|Perry
|690
|6
|Lamar
|689
|8
|Conecuh
|688
|14
|Wilcox
|642
|18
|Sumter
|586
|22
|Greene
|428
|18
|Choctaw
|427
|13
|Coosa
|354
|4
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|48561
|673
|Davidson
|43546
|421
|Knox
|19358
|150
|Rutherford
|18248
|163
|Hamilton
|17311
|153
|Williamson
|11680
|80
|Sumner
|10123
|137
|Out of TN
|8110
|56
|Wilson
|7779
|80
|Montgomery
|6915
|85
|Sullivan
|6641
|101
|Washington
|6272
|108
|Maury
|6106
|67
|Putnam
|6009
|82
|Blount
|5752
|61
|Bradley
|5469
|35
|Madison
|5445
|111
|Sevier
|5121
|33
|Unassigned
|4888
|22
|Robertson
|3895
|53
|Tipton
|3753
|39
|Hamblen
|3607
|61
|Gibson
|3320
|65
|Dyer
|3254
|51
|Greene
|3248
|72
|Anderson
|3107
|29
|Dickson
|3004
|34
|Coffee
|2886
|42
|Carter
|2860
|57
|Bedford
|2851
|32
|Lawrence
|2761
|34
|Obion
|2717
|51
|McMinn
|2679
|55
|Cumberland
|2665
|36
|Roane
|2439
|29
|Warren
|2431
|20
|Jefferson
|2365
|33
|Loudon
|2348
|19
|Fayette
|2302
|39
|Hardeman
|2278
|37
|Monroe
|2232
|44
|Weakley
|2217
|37
|Franklin
|2179
|35
|Lauderdale
|2080
|23
|Hawkins
|2040
|34
|Wayne
|1946
|10
|Trousdale
|1915
|12
|Henderson
|1901
|34
|Macon
|1860
|28
|White
|1808
|18
|Rhea
|1801
|32
|Hardin
|1800
|25
|Marshall
|1796
|22
|Carroll
|1785
|34
|Lincoln
|1662
|17
|Haywood
|1658
|30
|Cheatham
|1653
|17
|Cocke
|1653
|30
|Campbell
|1603
|23
|Henry
|1593
|19
|Overton
|1564
|35
|Giles
|1502
|49
|Smith
|1477
|20
|Johnson
|1449
|23
|McNairy
|1424
|33
|Fentress
|1244
|20
|Hickman
|1216
|19
|DeKalb
|1204
|22
|Bledsoe
|1189
|5
|Lake
|1178
|6
|Crockett
|1171
|26
|Marion
|1122
|19
|Scott
|1119
|7
|Grainger
|1050
|17
|Chester
|1042
|21
|Decatur
|961
|12
|Unicoi
|902
|26
|Claiborne
|897
|9
|Benton
|842
|14
|Grundy
|792
|14
|Cannon
|786
|4
|Lewis
|777
|14
|Morgan
|762
|6
|Humphreys
|741
|8
|Union
|737
|5
|Jackson
|694
|10
|Polk
|694
|15
|Stewart
|610
|15
|Houston
|592
|20
|Clay
|560
|18
|Sequatchie
|546
|5
|Meigs
|510
|13
|Perry
|492
|21
|Moore
|404
|3
|Pickett
|395
|13
|Van Buren
|379
|2
|Hancock
|183
|3