WAAY 31 en español 30 de noviembre
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|32718
|500
|Mobile
|19904
|362
|Madison
|13425
|148
|Tuscaloosa
|13167
|154
|Montgomery
|12380
|236
|Shelby
|10465
|77
|Baldwin
|8820
|98
|Lee
|7785
|66
|Morgan
|6751
|50
|Calhoun
|6366
|121
|Etowah
|6351
|66
|Marshall
|6309
|55
|Houston
|5323
|38
|DeKalb
|4897
|36
|Cullman
|4474
|42
|Limestone
|4302
|45
|St. Clair
|4257
|55
|Lauderdale
|4133
|54
|Elmore
|4094
|64
|Walker
|3689
|111
|Talladega
|3535
|54
|Jackson
|3271
|23
|Colbert
|3146
|42
|Blount
|2946
|40
|Autauga
|2751
|42
|Franklin
|2542
|33
|Coffee
|2465
|15
|Dale
|2344
|54
|Dallas
|2265
|32
|Chilton
|2250
|38
|Russell
|2231
|3
|Covington
|2203
|34
|Escambia
|1986
|31
|Chambers
|1772
|50
|Tallapoosa
|1770
|91
|Pike
|1592
|14
|Clarke
|1589
|19
|Marion
|1413
|36
|Winston
|1344
|23
|Lawrence
|1296
|36
|Pickens
|1242
|18
|Geneva
|1237
|8
|Marengo
|1225
|24
|Bibb
|1188
|17
|Barbour
|1175
|11
|Butler
|1173
|42
|Randolph
|1038
|21
|Cherokee
|1029
|24
|Hale
|977
|31
|Fayette
|922
|16
|Clay
|920
|24
|Washington
|916
|19
|Henry
|867
|6
|Lowndes
|799
|29
|Monroe
|790
|11
|Cleburne
|774
|14
|Macon
|745
|22
|Crenshaw
|712
|30
|Bullock
|700
|19
|Perry
|689
|6
|Conecuh
|685
|14
|Lamar
|683
|8
|Wilcox
|639
|18
|Sumter
|584
|22
|Greene
|427
|18
|Choctaw
|426
|13
|Coosa
|346
|4
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|Shelby
|47963
|660
|Davidson
|42880
|420
|Knox
|18930
|149
|Rutherford
|17930
|161
|Hamilton
|16861
|152
|Williamson
|11490
|80
|Sumner
|9817
|137
|Out of TN
|7761
|54
|Wilson
|7526
|78
|Montgomery
|6680
|83
|Sullivan
|6485
|97
|Washington
|6073
|106
|Putnam
|5975
|82
|Maury
|5918
|67
|Blount
|5531
|61
|Madison
|5368
|110
|Bradley
|5252
|34
|Sevier
|4937
|31
|Unassigned
|4842
|22
|Robertson
|3812
|53
|Tipton
|3711
|39
|Hamblen
|3501
|61
|Gibson
|3242
|65
|Dyer
|3220
|51
|Greene
|3116
|72
|Anderson
|2987
|29
|Dickson
|2938
|34
|Coffee
|2848
|41
|Bedford
|2788
|30
|Carter
|2749
|55
|Lawrence
|2701
|34
|Obion
|2686
|51
|Cumberland
|2611
|36
|McMinn
|2550
|55
|Warren
|2410
|20
|Roane
|2370
|29
|Jefferson
|2295
|33
|Loudon
|2293
|19
|Fayette
|2269
|38
|Hardeman
|2253
|37
|Monroe
|2178
|44
|Weakley
|2178
|37
|Franklin
|2119
|34
|Lauderdale
|2058
|23
|Hawkins
|1968
|34
|Wayne
|1928
|10
|Trousdale
|1908
|12
|Henderson
|1854
|34
|Macon
|1846
|28
|Hardin
|1790
|25
|White
|1767
|18
|Marshall
|1765
|20
|Carroll
|1764
|34
|Rhea
|1714
|31
|Haywood
|1633
|30
|Cocke
|1623
|30
|Lincoln
|1614
|16
|Cheatham
|1598
|17
|Campbell
|1552
|23
|Overton
|1550
|35
|Henry
|1543
|19
|Giles
|1475
|49
|Smith
|1453
|19
|Johnson
|1424
|21
|McNairy
|1411
|33
|Fentress
|1221
|20
|Hickman
|1193
|19
|Lake
|1178
|6
|Bledsoe
|1174
|5
|DeKalb
|1173
|22
|Crockett
|1156
|26
|Marion
|1101
|19
|Scott
|1085
|7
|Chester
|1028
|21
|Grainger
|1015
|18
|Decatur
|957
|12
|Unicoi
|862
|26
|Claiborne
|849
|9
|Benton
|816
|14
|Grundy
|779
|14
|Cannon
|769
|3
|Lewis
|765
|14
|Morgan
|739
|6
|Union
|722
|5
|Humphreys
|719
|8
|Jackson
|684
|10
|Polk
|673
|15
|Stewart
|601
|15
|Houston
|588
|20
|Clay
|554
|18
|Sequatchie
|532
|5
|Meigs
|495
|13
|Perry
|484
|21
|Moore
|394
|3
|Pickett
|389
|13
|Van Buren
|369
|2
|Hancock
|172
|3