Travelers Return from Holiday Trips

People Said They Wanted to See Family and are Trying to Stay Safe as Possible
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|32314
|500
|Mobile
|19859
|361
|Madison
|13223
|148
|Tuscaloosa
|13049
|154
|Montgomery
|12342
|236
|Shelby
|10315
|77
|Baldwin
|8733
|98
|Lee
|7757
|66
|Morgan
|6626
|50
|Calhoun
|6301
|119
|Etowah
|6276
|66
|Marshall
|6272
|55
|Houston
|5256
|38
|DeKalb
|4855
|36
|Cullman
|4394
|42
|Limestone
|4251
|45
|St. Clair
|4195
|55
|Lauderdale
|4078
|54
|Elmore
|4068
|64
|Walker
|3657
|111
|Talladega
|3514
|54
|Jackson
|3204
|23
|Colbert
|3119
|42
|Blount
|2922
|40
|Autauga
|2735
|42
|Franklin
|2526
|33
|Coffee
|2454
|15
|Dale
|2326
|54
|Dallas
|2262
|32
|Chilton
|2234
|38
|Russell
|2219
|3
|Covington
|2189
|34
|Escambia
|1983
|31
|Chambers
|1768
|50
|Tallapoosa
|1763
|91
|Pike
|1586
|14
|Clarke
|1584
|19
|Marion
|1402
|36
|Winston
|1330
|23
|Lawrence
|1279
|36
|Pickens
|1235
|18
|Geneva
|1221
|8
|Marengo
|1215
|24
|Bibb
|1179
|17
|Barbour
|1173
|10
|Butler
|1165
|41
|Randolph
|1029
|21
|Cherokee
|1022
|24
|Hale
|970
|31
|Clay
|919
|24
|Fayette
|916
|16
|Washington
|912
|19
|Henry
|854
|6
|Lowndes
|799
|29
|Monroe
|789
|11
|Cleburne
|772
|14
|Macon
|737
|22
|Crenshaw
|711
|30
|Bullock
|696
|19
|Perry
|688
|6
|Conecuh
|684
|14
|Lamar
|679
|8
|Wilcox
|635
|18
|Sumter
|581
|22
|Greene
|426
|18
|Choctaw
|422
|13
|Coosa
|344
|4
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|Shelby
|47682
|658
|Davidson
|42703
|420
|Knox
|18764
|149
|Rutherford
|17749
|161
|Hamilton
|16701
|152
|Williamson
|11400
|80
|Sumner
|9744
|137
|Out of TN
|7581
|52
|Wilson
|7481
|78
|Montgomery
|6586
|83
|Sullivan
|6439
|96
|Washington
|6000
|106
|Putnam
|5913
|82
|Maury
|5842
|67
|Blount
|5491
|60
|Madison
|5349
|110
|Bradley
|5197
|35
|Sevier
|4848
|31
|Unassigned
|4682
|22
|Robertson
|3774
|53
|Tipton
|3659
|38
|Hamblen
|3455
|60
|Gibson
|3233
|65
|Dyer
|3207
|51
|Greene
|3082
|72
|Anderson
|2946
|29
|Dickson
|2891
|33
|Coffee
|2818
|41
|Bedford
|2756
|30
|Carter
|2724
|55
|Lawrence
|2700
|34
|Obion
|2659
|50
|Cumberland
|2572
|36
|McMinn
|2523
|55
|Warren
|2400
|20
|Roane
|2352
|29
|Loudon
|2280
|19
|Jefferson
|2269
|32
|Fayette
|2253
|38
|Hardeman
|2247
|37
|Weakley
|2169
|37
|Monroe
|2127
|44
|Franklin
|2086
|34
|Lauderdale
|2050
|23
|Hawkins
|1949
|34
|Wayne
|1920
|10
|Trousdale
|1905
|12
|Henderson
|1851
|33
|Macon
|1840
|28
|Hardin
|1781
|25
|White
|1769
|18
|Carroll
|1747
|34
|Marshall
|1744
|20
|Rhea
|1697
|31
|Haywood
|1629
|30
|Lincoln
|1612
|15
|Cocke
|1606
|30
|Cheatham
|1586
|17
|Overton
|1543
|35
|Campbell
|1542
|23
|Henry
|1536
|19
|Giles
|1469
|49
|Smith
|1438
|19
|Johnson
|1416
|21
|McNairy
|1402
|33
|Fentress
|1219
|20
|Hickman
|1182
|19
|Lake
|1176
|6
|Bledsoe
|1174
|5
|DeKalb
|1158
|22
|Crockett
|1155
|26
|Marion
|1098
|19
|Scott
|1072
|7
|Chester
|1025
|20
|Grainger
|1012
|17
|Decatur
|955
|13
|Unicoi
|858
|26
|Claiborne
|836
|9
|Benton
|813
|14
|Grundy
|777
|14
|Cannon
|766
|3
|Lewis
|763
|14
|Morgan
|730
|6
|Union
|719
|5
|Humphreys
|709
|8
|Jackson
|684
|10
|Polk
|665
|15
|Stewart
|594
|15
|Houston
|587
|20
|Clay
|553
|18
|Sequatchie
|528
|5
|Meigs
|489
|13
|Perry
|483
|21
|Moore
|396
|3
|Pickett
|390
|13
|Van Buren
|367
|2
|Hancock
|167
|3