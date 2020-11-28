Fire Damages Huntsville Home

No One was Injured in the Saturday Night Fire
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|31944
|500
|Mobile
|19687
|361
|Madison
|13065
|148
|Tuscaloosa
|12983
|154
|Montgomery
|12286
|236
|Shelby
|10203
|77
|Baldwin
|8603
|98
|Lee
|7735
|66
|Morgan
|6538
|50
|Calhoun
|6240
|119
|Marshall
|6213
|55
|Etowah
|6210
|66
|Houston
|5230
|38
|DeKalb
|4813
|36
|Cullman
|4354
|42
|Limestone
|4206
|45
|St. Clair
|4158
|55
|Elmore
|4045
|64
|Lauderdale
|4004
|54
|Walker
|3634
|111
|Talladega
|3490
|54
|Jackson
|3134
|23
|Colbert
|3093
|42
|Blount
|2888
|40
|Autauga
|2716
|42
|Franklin
|2510
|33
|Coffee
|2426
|15
|Dale
|2318
|54
|Dallas
|2259
|32
|Chilton
|2219
|38
|Russell
|2214
|3
|Covington
|2185
|34
|Escambia
|1979
|31
|Chambers
|1765
|50
|Tallapoosa
|1757
|91
|Pike
|1583
|14
|Clarke
|1580
|19
|Marion
|1379
|36
|Winston
|1323
|23
|Lawrence
|1273
|36
|Pickens
|1223
|18
|Geneva
|1213
|8
|Marengo
|1210
|24
|Bibb
|1173
|17
|Barbour
|1171
|10
|Butler
|1153
|41
|Randolph
|1020
|21
|Cherokee
|1015
|24
|Hale
|961
|31
|Clay
|911
|24
|Washington
|909
|19
|Fayette
|898
|16
|Henry
|852
|6
|Lowndes
|795
|29
|Monroe
|787
|11
|Cleburne
|771
|14
|Macon
|731
|22
|Crenshaw
|711
|30
|Bullock
|694
|19
|Conecuh
|684
|14
|Perry
|684
|6
|Lamar
|671
|8
|Wilcox
|632
|18
|Sumter
|577
|22
|Greene
|424
|18
|Choctaw
|421
|13
|Coosa
|341
|4
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|47088
|658
|Davidson
|42057
|419
|Knox
|18467
|149
|Rutherford
|17439
|160
|Hamilton
|16555
|152
|Williamson
|11167
|79
|Sumner
|9573
|136
|Wilson
|7316
|78
|Out of TN
|7210
|51
|Montgomery
|6496
|83
|Sullivan
|6300
|96
|Washington
|5844
|106
|Maury
|5783
|67
|Putnam
|5782
|82
|Blount
|5406
|60
|Madison
|5275
|110
|Bradley
|5084
|35
|Sevier
|4768
|31
|Unassigned
|4492
|22
|Robertson
|3710
|52
|Tipton
|3577
|38
|Hamblen
|3408
|60
|Dyer
|3160
|51
|Gibson
|3150
|64
|Greene
|3006
|72
|Dickson
|2848
|33
|Anderson
|2833
|28
|Coffee
|2776
|41
|Bedford
|2701
|30
|Carter
|2660
|55
|Lawrence
|2639
|34
|Obion
|2604
|49
|Cumberland
|2485
|36
|McMinn
|2445
|55
|Roane
|2309
|29
|Warren
|2294
|19
|Loudon
|2245
|19
|Hardeman
|2232
|37
|Jefferson
|2227
|32
|Fayette
|2191
|38
|Weakley
|2126
|36
|Monroe
|2074
|44
|Franklin
|2044
|34
|Lauderdale
|2025
|23
|Trousdale
|1902
|12
|Hawkins
|1898
|34
|Wayne
|1891
|10
|Henderson
|1815
|33
|Macon
|1792
|28
|Hardin
|1748
|25
|Marshall
|1715
|20
|White
|1709
|18
|Carroll
|1692
|34
|Rhea
|1629
|31
|Haywood
|1608
|30
|Cocke
|1595
|30
|Lincoln
|1579
|14
|Cheatham
|1553
|17
|Overton
|1529
|35
|Campbell
|1527
|23
|Henry
|1493
|17
|Giles
|1439
|49
|Johnson
|1413
|21
|Smith
|1409
|19
|McNairy
|1387
|33
|Fentress
|1189
|20
|Lake
|1165
|6
|Hickman
|1162
|19
|Bledsoe
|1159
|5
|Crockett
|1133
|26
|DeKalb
|1113
|22
|Marion
|1077
|19
|Scott
|1050
|7
|Chester
|1011
|20
|Grainger
|954
|16
|Decatur
|937
|13
|Unicoi
|836
|26
|Claiborne
|802
|9
|Benton
|787
|14
|Grundy
|769
|14
|Lewis
|747
|14
|Cannon
|729
|3
|Morgan
|709
|6
|Union
|706
|5
|Humphreys
|694
|8
|Jackson
|675
|10
|Polk
|650
|15
|Houston
|586
|20
|Stewart
|584
|15
|Clay
|540
|18
|Sequatchie
|521
|5
|Meigs
|483
|13
|Perry
|477
|21
|Moore
|389
|3
|Pickett
|384
|13
|Van Buren
|348
|2
|Hancock
|156
|3