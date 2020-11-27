Black Friday Shoppers Go Out Amidst Pandemic

WAAY-31's Casey Albritton discusses the impact that COVID has had upon Black Friday shopping.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|31809
|500
|Mobile
|19651
|361
|Madison
|12964
|148
|Tuscaloosa
|12946
|154
|Montgomery
|12263
|236
|Shelby
|10161
|77
|Baldwin
|8576
|98
|Lee
|7718
|66
|Morgan
|6480
|50
|Calhoun
|6215
|119
|Etowah
|6182
|66
|Marshall
|6182
|55
|Houston
|5224
|38
|DeKalb
|4804
|36
|Cullman
|4334
|42
|Limestone
|4186
|45
|St. Clair
|4136
|55
|Elmore
|4037
|64
|Lauderdale
|3967
|54
|Walker
|3620
|111
|Talladega
|3479
|54
|Jackson
|3117
|23
|Colbert
|3060
|42
|Blount
|2879
|40
|Autauga
|2704
|42
|Franklin
|2502
|33
|Coffee
|2420
|15
|Dale
|2317
|54
|Dallas
|2252
|32
|Russell
|2212
|3
|Chilton
|2206
|38
|Covington
|2180
|34
|Escambia
|1979
|31
|Chambers
|1764
|50
|Tallapoosa
|1754
|91
|Pike
|1581
|14
|Clarke
|1576
|19
|Marion
|1371
|36
|Winston
|1311
|23
|Lawrence
|1263
|36
|Pickens
|1216
|18
|Geneva
|1210
|8
|Marengo
|1202
|24
|Barbour
|1170
|10
|Bibb
|1170
|17
|Butler
|1153
|41
|Randolph
|1019
|21
|Cherokee
|1010
|24
|Hale
|960
|31
|Clay
|910
|24
|Washington
|907
|19
|Fayette
|893
|16
|Henry
|852
|6
|Lowndes
|794
|29
|Monroe
|783
|11
|Cleburne
|769
|14
|Macon
|730
|22
|Crenshaw
|709
|30
|Bullock
|694
|19
|Conecuh
|683
|14
|Perry
|683
|6
|Lamar
|667
|8
|Wilcox
|631
|18
|Sumter
|575
|22
|Greene
|423
|18
|Choctaw
|421
|13
|Coosa
|341
|4
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|46549
|658
|Davidson
|41460
|419
|Knox
|18183
|146
|Rutherford
|17212
|159
|Hamilton
|16369
|152
|Williamson
|10921
|78
|Sumner
|9412
|136
|Wilson
|7200
|78
|Out of TN
|7035
|51
|Montgomery
|6374
|83
|Sullivan
|6249
|96
|Putnam
|5774
|82
|Washington
|5751
|106
|Maury
|5678
|68
|Blount
|5319
|60
|Madison
|5212
|108
|Bradley
|5014
|35
|Sevier
|4738
|31
|Unassigned
|4602
|22
|Robertson
|3646
|52
|Tipton
|3566
|38
|Hamblen
|3383
|60
|Dyer
|3147
|51
|Gibson
|3119
|65
|Greene
|2953
|72
|Dickson
|2810
|33
|Anderson
|2806
|28
|Coffee
|2715
|41
|Bedford
|2643
|30
|Carter
|2606
|55
|Lawrence
|2600
|34
|Obion
|2583
|49
|Cumberland
|2470
|35
|McMinn
|2392
|55
|Warren
|2282
|19
|Roane
|2274
|29
|Loudon
|2230
|18
|Hardeman
|2229
|37
|Jefferson
|2208
|32
|Fayette
|2177
|38
|Weakley
|2113
|36
|Monroe
|2056
|44
|Lauderdale
|2015
|23
|Franklin
|2008
|34
|Trousdale
|1899
|12
|Hawkins
|1875
|34
|Wayne
|1870
|10
|Henderson
|1806
|33
|Macon
|1787
|28
|Hardin
|1741
|25
|White
|1702
|18
|Marshall
|1679
|20
|Carroll
|1668
|34
|Haywood
|1602
|30
|Rhea
|1601
|31
|Cocke
|1583
|30
|Lincoln
|1549
|14
|Cheatham
|1528
|17
|Overton
|1525
|35
|Campbell
|1515
|23
|Henry
|1489
|17
|Giles
|1409
|49
|Smith
|1406
|19
|Johnson
|1405
|21
|McNairy
|1385
|33
|Fentress
|1186
|20
|Lake
|1163
|6
|Bledsoe
|1148
|5
|Hickman
|1146
|18
|Crockett
|1128
|26
|DeKalb
|1109
|22
|Marion
|1062
|19
|Scott
|1022
|7
|Chester
|1005
|20
|Grainger
|947
|16
|Decatur
|933
|13
|Unicoi
|824
|26
|Claiborne
|788
|9
|Benton
|777
|14
|Grundy
|756
|14
|Lewis
|736
|14
|Cannon
|725
|3
|Union
|704
|5
|Morgan
|695
|6
|Humphreys
|681
|9
|Jackson
|671
|10
|Polk
|645
|15
|Houston
|582
|20
|Stewart
|580
|15
|Clay
|538
|18
|Sequatchie
|508
|5
|Perry
|473
|21
|Meigs
|469
|13
|Moore
|383
|3
|Pickett
|383
|13
|Van Buren
|347
|2
|Hancock
|155
|3