WAAY 31 en español 26 de noviembre
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|31391
|491
|Mobile
|19562
|361
|Tuscaloosa
|12813
|154
|Madison
|12741
|146
|Montgomery
|12198
|235
|Shelby
|10005
|77
|Baldwin
|8473
|98
|Lee
|7644
|66
|Morgan
|6343
|48
|Calhoun
|6112
|115
|Marshall
|6079
|54
|Etowah
|6065
|65
|Houston
|5170
|38
|DeKalb
|4747
|36
|Cullman
|4280
|38
|Limestone
|4137
|44
|St. Clair
|4090
|55
|Elmore
|4007
|62
|Lauderdale
|3936
|53
|Walker
|3588
|108
|Talladega
|3434
|53
|Jackson
|3076
|24
|Colbert
|3019
|41
|Blount
|2855
|39
|Autauga
|2686
|41
|Franklin
|2478
|33
|Coffee
|2397
|15
|Dale
|2303
|54
|Dallas
|2245
|31
|Russell
|2205
|3
|Chilton
|2196
|38
|Covington
|2168
|33
|Escambia
|1974
|31
|Chambers
|1737
|49
|Tallapoosa
|1733
|91
|Pike
|1575
|14
|Clarke
|1563
|19
|Marion
|1365
|35
|Winston
|1299
|23
|Lawrence
|1248
|36
|Geneva
|1202
|8
|Pickens
|1194
|18
|Marengo
|1191
|24
|Barbour
|1170
|10
|Bibb
|1162
|17
|Butler
|1144
|41
|Randolph
|1009
|21
|Cherokee
|1008
|24
|Hale
|945
|31
|Clay
|902
|23
|Washington
|902
|19
|Fayette
|873
|16
|Henry
|849
|6
|Lowndes
|791
|29
|Monroe
|781
|11
|Cleburne
|757
|14
|Macon
|723
|21
|Crenshaw
|707
|30
|Bullock
|691
|19
|Conecuh
|683
|14
|Perry
|675
|6
|Lamar
|650
|8
|Wilcox
|631
|18
|Sumter
|571
|22
|Choctaw
|419
|13
|Greene
|414
|18
|Coosa
|337
|4
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|46176
|651
|Davidson
|40984
|412
|Knox
|17878
|142
|Rutherford
|17025
|154
|Hamilton
|16137
|149
|Williamson
|10779
|79
|Sumner
|9248
|135
|Wilson
|7084
|77
|Out of TN
|6802
|51
|Montgomery
|6271
|83
|Sullivan
|6188
|96
|Putnam
|5752
|82
|Washington
|5667
|102
|Maury
|5602
|66
|Blount
|5258
|59
|Madison
|5164
|108
|Bradley
|4932
|35
|Sevier
|4712
|31
|Unassigned
|4337
|22
|Robertson
|3604
|51
|Tipton
|3537
|38
|Hamblen
|3360
|59
|Dyer
|3123
|50
|Gibson
|3083
|65
|Greene
|2903
|71
|Anderson
|2765
|28
|Dickson
|2763
|33
|Coffee
|2681
|41
|Bedford
|2595
|30
|Carter
|2593
|55
|Obion
|2554
|49
|Lawrence
|2535
|33
|Cumberland
|2453
|35
|McMinn
|2358
|55
|Warren
|2278
|18
|Roane
|2238
|28
|Hardeman
|2218
|37
|Loudon
|2207
|18
|Jefferson
|2190
|32
|Fayette
|2160
|38
|Weakley
|2096
|36
|Monroe
|2039
|44
|Lauderdale
|2007
|22
|Franklin
|1961
|33
|Trousdale
|1900
|12
|Hawkins
|1847
|34
|Wayne
|1816
|10
|Henderson
|1794
|33
|Macon
|1777
|28
|Hardin
|1734
|25
|White
|1686
|18
|Marshall
|1667
|20
|Carroll
|1655
|34
|Haywood
|1600
|30
|Rhea
|1583
|30
|Cocke
|1561
|30
|Overton
|1512
|35
|Cheatham
|1508
|16
|Campbell
|1500
|23
|Lincoln
|1494
|14
|Henry
|1463
|17
|Johnson
|1396
|21
|Smith
|1394
|19
|Giles
|1385
|46
|McNairy
|1381
|33
|Fentress
|1181
|20
|Lake
|1154
|5
|Bledsoe
|1144
|5
|Hickman
|1130
|18
|Crockett
|1122
|26
|DeKalb
|1099
|22
|Marion
|1054
|19
|Chester
|1000
|20
|Scott
|996
|7
|Grainger
|939
|15
|Decatur
|924
|13
|Unicoi
|810
|26
|Claiborne
|777
|9
|Benton
|772
|15
|Grundy
|749
|14
|Lewis
|727
|14
|Cannon
|718
|3
|Union
|700
|5
|Morgan
|688
|6
|Jackson
|669
|10
|Humphreys
|668
|7
|Polk
|641
|15
|Houston
|579
|20
|Stewart
|572
|14
|Clay
|533
|18
|Sequatchie
|502
|5
|Perry
|465
|21
|Meigs
|460
|12
|Moore
|377
|3
|Pickett
|376
|13
|Van Buren
|346
|2
|Hancock
|150
|3