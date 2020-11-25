Morgan Co. Leads State in Per Capita COVID Cases

WAAY-31's Bridget Divers discusses Morgan County's state in the face of a staggering number of COVID Cases.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|31043
|491
|Mobile
|19446
|360
|Tuscaloosa
|12684
|150
|Madison
|12528
|146
|Montgomery
|12122
|235
|Shelby
|9922
|76
|Baldwin
|8376
|84
|Lee
|7597
|65
|Morgan
|6262
|47
|Calhoun
|6049
|113
|Etowah
|6005
|64
|Marshall
|5961
|53
|Houston
|5108
|38
|DeKalb
|4696
|35
|Cullman
|4211
|36
|Limestone
|4088
|44
|St. Clair
|4039
|55
|Elmore
|3989
|61
|Lauderdale
|3872
|53
|Walker
|3561
|99
|Talladega
|3390
|44
|Jackson
|3025
|24
|Colbert
|2976
|41
|Blount
|2822
|36
|Autauga
|2661
|39
|Franklin
|2462
|33
|Coffee
|2366
|15
|Dale
|2284
|54
|Dallas
|2223
|31
|Russell
|2192
|3
|Chilton
|2185
|37
|Covington
|2159
|33
|Escambia
|1969
|31
|Tallapoosa
|1717
|90
|Chambers
|1714
|48
|Pike
|1560
|14
|Clarke
|1553
|19
|Marion
|1355
|35
|Winston
|1266
|23
|Lawrence
|1239
|36
|Geneva
|1184
|8
|Pickens
|1176
|18
|Marengo
|1174
|24
|Barbour
|1167
|10
|Bibb
|1157
|17
|Butler
|1143
|41
|Randolph
|1003
|21
|Cherokee
|996
|24
|Hale
|932
|31
|Washington
|899
|18
|Clay
|896
|23
|Fayette
|862
|16
|Henry
|843
|6
|Lowndes
|789
|29
|Monroe
|779
|11
|Cleburne
|756
|14
|Macon
|717
|20
|Crenshaw
|703
|30
|Bullock
|690
|19
|Conecuh
|682
|14
|Perry
|672
|6
|Lamar
|633
|7
|Wilcox
|628
|18
|Sumter
|562
|22
|Choctaw
|418
|13
|Greene
|413
|17
|Coosa
|314
|4
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|45850
|645
|Davidson
|40834
|409
|Knox
|17686
|142
|Rutherford
|16918
|153
|Hamilton
|15944
|139
|Williamson
|10681
|76
|Sumner
|9163
|134
|Wilson
|7050
|76
|Out of TN
|6928
|47
|Montgomery
|6235
|82
|Sullivan
|6124
|91
|Putnam
|5737
|79
|Washington
|5609
|101
|Maury
|5566
|61
|Blount
|5180
|55
|Madison
|5112
|107
|Unassigned
|4930
|18
|Bradley
|4845
|33
|Sevier
|4691
|31
|Robertson
|3577
|51
|Tipton
|3491
|38
|Hamblen
|3322
|58
|Dyer
|3093
|49
|Gibson
|3026
|63
|Greene
|2878
|71
|Anderson
|2744
|27
|Dickson
|2742
|32
|Coffee
|2639
|41
|Bedford
|2564
|28
|Carter
|2550
|53
|Obion
|2528
|49
|Lawrence
|2515
|32
|Cumberland
|2435
|35
|McMinn
|2347
|55
|Warren
|2271
|18
|Hardeman
|2209
|37
|Roane
|2206
|26
|Loudon
|2185
|18
|Jefferson
|2164
|31
|Fayette
|2148
|38
|Weakley
|2080
|35
|Lauderdale
|2003
|22
|Monroe
|2000
|42
|Franklin
|1942
|32
|Trousdale
|1897
|12
|Hawkins
|1823
|34
|Wayne
|1812
|10
|Henderson
|1785
|32
|Macon
|1770
|27
|Hardin
|1726
|25
|White
|1674
|18
|Marshall
|1658
|18
|Carroll
|1644
|34
|Haywood
|1595
|30
|Rhea
|1567
|30
|Cocke
|1555
|28
|Overton
|1508
|34
|Cheatham
|1494
|16
|Campbell
|1483
|22
|Lincoln
|1471
|13
|Henry
|1450
|17
|Smith
|1384
|19
|Johnson
|1376
|21
|McNairy
|1375
|33
|Giles
|1360
|44
|Fentress
|1171
|20
|Lake
|1152
|5
|Bledsoe
|1139
|5
|Hickman
|1120
|17
|Crockett
|1110
|25
|DeKalb
|1091
|21
|Marion
|1040
|17
|Chester
|994
|19
|Scott
|966
|7
|Grainger
|929
|15
|Decatur
|916
|13
|Unicoi
|791
|25
|Benton
|764
|15
|Claiborne
|753
|9
|Grundy
|742
|14
|Lewis
|719
|14
|Cannon
|713
|3
|Union
|694
|5
|Morgan
|679
|6
|Jackson
|664
|10
|Humphreys
|661
|7
|Polk
|637
|14
|Houston
|576
|20
|Stewart
|569
|14
|Clay
|528
|18
|Sequatchie
|501
|5
|Meigs
|461
|12
|Perry
|461
|20
|Moore
|370
|2
|Pickett
|367
|13
|Van Buren
|342
|2
|Hancock
|147
|3