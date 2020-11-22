Stand-off Casey
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|30027
|491
|Mobile
|19189
|356
|Tuscaloosa
|12356
|148
|Madison
|12092
|146
|Montgomery
|11952
|232
|Shelby
|9629
|76
|Baldwin
|8131
|84
|Lee
|7478
|64
|Morgan
|6031
|47
|Calhoun
|5924
|113
|Etowah
|5800
|64
|Marshall
|5710
|53
|Houston
|4995
|38
|DeKalb
|4577
|35
|Cullman
|4065
|36
|Limestone
|3970
|44
|St. Clair
|3930
|55
|Elmore
|3885
|61
|Lauderdale
|3712
|53
|Walker
|3458
|96
|Talladega
|3318
|42
|Colbert
|2923
|41
|Jackson
|2885
|24
|Blount
|2735
|36
|Autauga
|2597
|39
|Franklin
|2420
|33
|Coffee
|2281
|15
|Dale
|2242
|54
|Dallas
|2188
|31
|Russell
|2158
|3
|Chilton
|2144
|37
|Covington
|2116
|33
|Escambia
|1940
|31
|Tallapoosa
|1681
|90
|Chambers
|1669
|48
|Clarke
|1547
|19
|Pike
|1531
|14
|Marion
|1330
|35
|Winston
|1210
|23
|Lawrence
|1201
|36
|Marengo
|1161
|24
|Barbour
|1157
|10
|Geneva
|1155
|8
|Pickens
|1133
|18
|Butler
|1132
|41
|Bibb
|1036
|17
|Randolph
|990
|21
|Cherokee
|979
|24
|Hale
|910
|31
|Washington
|896
|18
|Clay
|883
|23
|Henry
|836
|6
|Fayette
|818
|16
|Lowndes
|782
|29
|Monroe
|765
|11
|Cleburne
|740
|14
|Crenshaw
|700
|30
|Bullock
|688
|19
|Macon
|688
|20
|Conecuh
|668
|14
|Perry
|666
|6
|Wilcox
|621
|18
|Lamar
|609
|7
|Sumter
|552
|22
|Choctaw
|416
|13
|Greene
|396
|17
|Coosa
|304
|4
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|Shelby
|45045
|629
|Davidson
|40119
|400
|Knox
|17242
|135
|Rutherford
|16458
|149
|Hamilton
|15557
|134
|Williamson
|10323
|72
|Sumner
|8833
|132
|Wilson
|6794
|74
|Out of TN
|6470
|48
|Montgomery
|6044
|80
|Sullivan
|5855
|89
|Putnam
|5647
|75
|Washington
|5415
|96
|Maury
|5373
|57
|Madison
|4974
|102
|Blount
|4963
|55
|Bradley
|4712
|33
|Sevier
|4495
|29
|Unassigned
|3992
|13
|Robertson
|3467
|50
|Tipton
|3367
|35
|Hamblen
|3214
|57
|Dyer
|3036
|49
|Gibson
|2919
|61
|Greene
|2741
|67
|Anderson
|2650
|25
|Dickson
|2628
|26
|Coffee
|2582
|39
|Carter
|2474
|50
|Obion
|2466
|43
|Bedford
|2458
|27
|Lawrence
|2457
|32
|Cumberland
|2365
|34
|McMinn
|2294
|54
|Warren
|2229
|16
|Hardeman
|2183
|36
|Roane
|2149
|22
|Loudon
|2125
|17
|Fayette
|2105
|37
|Jefferson
|2086
|30
|Weakley
|2040
|34
|Lauderdale
|1967
|21
|Monroe
|1951
|42
|Trousdale
|1888
|12
|Franklin
|1874
|29
|Wayne
|1785
|10
|Henderson
|1758
|30
|Hawkins
|1749
|34
|Macon
|1740
|27
|Hardin
|1695
|25
|White
|1647
|17
|Marshall
|1600
|17
|Carroll
|1590
|31
|Haywood
|1576
|29
|Rhea
|1525
|29
|Cocke
|1512
|26
|Overton
|1487
|33
|Cheatham
|1450
|16
|Campbell
|1421
|21
|Lincoln
|1420
|11
|Henry
|1384
|17
|McNairy
|1364
|32
|Smith
|1362
|18
|Johnson
|1356
|21
|Giles
|1328
|40
|Fentress
|1151
|19
|Lake
|1137
|5
|Bledsoe
|1135
|5
|Crockett
|1101
|25
|Hickman
|1089
|17
|DeKalb
|1072
|20
|Marion
|1022
|16
|Chester
|969
|19
|Scott
|911
|7
|Decatur
|897
|12
|Grainger
|877
|13
|Unicoi
|754
|23
|Claiborne
|734
|9
|Benton
|727
|14
|Grundy
|727
|14
|Lewis
|697
|11
|Cannon
|678
|2
|Union
|673
|5
|Jackson
|652
|9
|Morgan
|639
|6
|Humphreys
|631
|7
|Polk
|619
|14
|Houston
|564
|19
|Stewart
|539
|14
|Clay
|520
|18
|Sequatchie
|487
|5
|Perry
|456
|21
|Meigs
|455
|12
|Pickett
|362
|12
|Moore
|361
|2
|Van Buren
|336
|2
|Hancock
|140
|3