Clear

Walter Jones' Turkey Bowl

Pro Football Hall of Famer Walter Jones hosted his annual turkey bowl at James Clemens High School Saturday.

Posted: Nov 22, 2020 1:35 AM
Updated: Nov 22, 2020 1:35 AM
Posted By: Max Cohan

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 50°
Florence
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 54°
Fayetteville
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 47°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 48°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 46°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 228373

Reported Deaths: 3451
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson29626491
Mobile19090356
Tuscaloosa12274149
Madison11958146
Montgomery11903232
Shelby953775
Baldwin803884
Lee742164
Morgan591347
Calhoun5896113
Etowah574164
Marshall566053
Houston494538
DeKalb450635
Cullman399834
Limestone390144
St. Clair389155
Elmore382061
Lauderdale365353
Walker342496
Talladega329242
Colbert288040
Jackson283724
Blount270435
Autauga258039
Franklin239433
Coffee226515
Dale223055
Dallas216831
Russell21263
Chilton212536
Covington210433
Escambia193431
Tallapoosa166889
Chambers166348
Clarke153619
Pike152914
Marion132033
Winston119223
Lawrence117936
Marengo115924
Barbour115110
Geneva11458
Butler112041
Pickens111918
Bibb102418
Randolph97221
Cherokee95924
Hale90731
Washington89118
Clay87623
Henry8336
Fayette80016
Lowndes77129
Monroe75811
Cleburne70514
Crenshaw69830
Bullock68419
Macon68420
Conecuh66714
Perry6566
Wilcox61918
Lamar6017
Sumter54722
Choctaw41313
Greene39417
Coosa2994
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 331532

Reported Deaths: 4202
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby44615629
Davidson39770399
Knox17026135
Rutherford16264148
Hamilton15382134
Williamson1023173
Sumner8696131
Wilson668173
Out of TN634846
Montgomery595680
Sullivan575589
Putnam556775
Washington533895
Maury526657
Madison4964102
Blount490055
Bradley464933
Sevier441929
Unassigned373813
Robertson341550
Tipton329435
Hamblen316357
Dyer300449
Gibson289361
Greene271567
Dickson259726
Anderson258925
Coffee254739
Carter245350
Obion244043
Lawrence243032
Bedford241227
Cumberland232834
McMinn227154
Hardeman217536
Warren216616
Roane211622
Fayette208837
Loudon208417
Jefferson205730
Weakley202434
Lauderdale195920
Monroe191642
Trousdale188512
Franklin184429
Wayne176410
Henderson173630
Hawkins172734
Macon172627
Hardin168025
White163217
Marshall157717
Carroll156531
Haywood155329
Rhea149829
Cocke149726
Overton147333
Cheatham143216
Campbell138921
Lincoln135811
McNairy135732
Henry135217
Johnson135120
Smith133818
Giles131140
Bledsoe11335
Fentress113319
Lake11325
Crockett109625
Hickman107717
DeKalb105620
Marion101416
Chester94919
Decatur88512
Scott8757
Grainger86013
Unicoi72822
Grundy72014
Benton71814
Claiborne7189
Lewis69011
Union6695
Cannon6662
Jackson6509
Humphreys6297
Polk61414
Morgan6096
Houston56319
Stewart53514
Clay51918
Sequatchie4845
Perry45221
Meigs44312
Pickett35912
Moore3552
Van Buren3172
Hancock1383

Most Popular Stories

Community Events