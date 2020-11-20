Rob's Friday November 20th North Alabama Weather Forecast

North Alabama can expect the sunshine and unseasonably warm afternoons to continue Saturday but rain chances return Sunday. A stronger cold front will bring heavier rain and thunderstorms Wednesday of next week.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|29186
|490
|Mobile
|18966
|356
|Tuscaloosa
|12179
|149
|Montgomery
|11837
|231
|Madison
|11834
|129
|Shelby
|9444
|75
|Baldwin
|7933
|84
|Lee
|7363
|64
|Calhoun
|5814
|111
|Morgan
|5738
|44
|Etowah
|5650
|63
|Marshall
|5575
|54
|Houston
|4907
|38
|DeKalb
|4435
|34
|Cullman
|3940
|32
|St. Clair
|3856
|55
|Limestone
|3834
|44
|Elmore
|3797
|61
|Lauderdale
|3578
|53
|Walker
|3399
|96
|Talladega
|3263
|41
|Colbert
|2847
|40
|Jackson
|2800
|24
|Blount
|2683
|35
|Autauga
|2554
|39
|Franklin
|2380
|33
|Coffee
|2246
|15
|Dale
|2227
|55
|Dallas
|2134
|31
|Chilton
|2122
|36
|Russell
|2104
|3
|Covington
|2081
|32
|Escambia
|1917
|31
|Tallapoosa
|1665
|89
|Chambers
|1641
|48
|Clarke
|1530
|19
|Pike
|1520
|14
|Marion
|1303
|33
|Winston
|1183
|23
|Marengo
|1157
|24
|Lawrence
|1152
|35
|Barbour
|1145
|10
|Geneva
|1135
|8
|Butler
|1113
|41
|Pickens
|1108
|18
|Bibb
|1011
|18
|Randolph
|968
|21
|Cherokee
|956
|24
|Hale
|897
|31
|Washington
|884
|17
|Clay
|868
|23
|Henry
|823
|6
|Fayette
|782
|16
|Lowndes
|770
|29
|Monroe
|752
|11
|Cleburne
|696
|14
|Crenshaw
|692
|30
|Bullock
|680
|19
|Macon
|680
|20
|Conecuh
|666
|14
|Perry
|651
|6
|Wilcox
|619
|18
|Lamar
|600
|7
|Sumter
|547
|22
|Choctaw
|411
|12
|Greene
|389
|17
|Coosa
|293
|4
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|44374
|625
|Davidson
|39405
|393
|Knox
|16817
|128
|Rutherford
|16052
|143
|Hamilton
|15246
|134
|Williamson
|10055
|70
|Sumner
|8529
|129
|Wilson
|6581
|71
|Out of TN
|6256
|46
|Montgomery
|5805
|77
|Sullivan
|5620
|89
|Putnam
|5498
|74
|Washington
|5277
|92
|Maury
|5226
|52
|Madison
|4922
|100
|Blount
|4804
|50
|Bradley
|4622
|31
|Sevier
|4346
|28
|Unassigned
|4099
|14
|Robertson
|3353
|49
|Tipton
|3233
|34
|Hamblen
|3131
|57
|Dyer
|2972
|48
|Gibson
|2871
|60
|Greene
|2693
|67
|Anderson
|2535
|25
|Dickson
|2528
|26
|Coffee
|2518
|38
|Carter
|2427
|49
|Lawrence
|2399
|31
|Obion
|2397
|40
|Bedford
|2381
|28
|Cumberland
|2271
|34
|McMinn
|2249
|53
|Hardeman
|2168
|36
|Warren
|2140
|16
|Roane
|2096
|21
|Loudon
|2073
|16
|Fayette
|2071
|37
|Jefferson
|2033
|30
|Weakley
|2012
|34
|Lauderdale
|1932
|20
|Monroe
|1889
|42
|Trousdale
|1885
|12
|Franklin
|1821
|29
|Wayne
|1749
|9
|Henderson
|1728
|30
|Hawkins
|1707
|34
|Macon
|1707
|27
|Hardin
|1673
|25
|White
|1602
|17
|Marshall
|1561
|17
|Carroll
|1540
|30
|Haywood
|1534
|29
|Cocke
|1488
|26
|Rhea
|1485
|29
|Overton
|1448
|33
|Cheatham
|1421
|16
|Campbell
|1383
|20
|McNairy
|1354
|32
|Johnson
|1350
|18
|Henry
|1339
|16
|Lincoln
|1337
|11
|Smith
|1314
|17
|Giles
|1300
|40
|Bledsoe
|1127
|5
|Lake
|1127
|5
|Fentress
|1114
|19
|Crockett
|1091
|25
|Hickman
|1060
|17
|DeKalb
|1020
|20
|Marion
|1009
|15
|Chester
|931
|19
|Decatur
|860
|11
|Scott
|843
|6
|Grainger
|842
|12
|Unicoi
|719
|22
|Benton
|718
|14
|Grundy
|714
|14
|Claiborne
|698
|9
|Lewis
|680
|10
|Union
|666
|5
|Cannon
|653
|2
|Jackson
|639
|9
|Humphreys
|621
|7
|Polk
|612
|14
|Morgan
|600
|6
|Houston
|558
|19
|Stewart
|527
|14
|Clay
|510
|18
|Sequatchie
|479
|5
|Perry
|450
|21
|Meigs
|437
|12
|Moore
|352
|2
|Pickett
|352
|12
|Van Buren
|309
|2
|Hancock
|138
|3