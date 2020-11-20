Clear

Enrollment deadline approaches for Huntsville Virtual Academy

Enrollment deadline approaches for Huntsville Virtual Academy

Posted: Nov 20, 2020 5:23 PM
Updated: Nov 20, 2020 5:23 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Huntsville
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 57°
Florence
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 59°
Fayetteville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 66°
Decatur
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 54°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 52°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 225910

Reported Deaths: 3419
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson29186490
Mobile18966356
Tuscaloosa12179149
Montgomery11837231
Madison11834129
Shelby944475
Baldwin793384
Lee736364
Calhoun5814111
Morgan573844
Etowah565063
Marshall557554
Houston490738
DeKalb443534
Cullman394032
St. Clair385655
Limestone383444
Elmore379761
Lauderdale357853
Walker339996
Talladega326341
Colbert284740
Jackson280024
Blount268335
Autauga255439
Franklin238033
Coffee224615
Dale222755
Dallas213431
Chilton212236
Russell21043
Covington208132
Escambia191731
Tallapoosa166589
Chambers164148
Clarke153019
Pike152014
Marion130333
Winston118323
Marengo115724
Lawrence115235
Barbour114510
Geneva11358
Butler111341
Pickens110818
Bibb101118
Randolph96821
Cherokee95624
Hale89731
Washington88417
Clay86823
Henry8236
Fayette78216
Lowndes77029
Monroe75211
Cleburne69614
Crenshaw69230
Bullock68019
Macon68020
Conecuh66614
Perry6516
Wilcox61918
Lamar6007
Sumter54722
Choctaw41112
Greene38917
Coosa2934
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 328088

Reported Deaths: 4128
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby44374625
Davidson39405393
Knox16817128
Rutherford16052143
Hamilton15246134
Williamson1005570
Sumner8529129
Wilson658171
Out of TN625646
Montgomery580577
Sullivan562089
Putnam549874
Washington527792
Maury522652
Madison4922100
Blount480450
Bradley462231
Sevier434628
Unassigned409914
Robertson335349
Tipton323334
Hamblen313157
Dyer297248
Gibson287160
Greene269367
Anderson253525
Dickson252826
Coffee251838
Carter242749
Lawrence239931
Obion239740
Bedford238128
Cumberland227134
McMinn224953
Hardeman216836
Warren214016
Roane209621
Loudon207316
Fayette207137
Jefferson203330
Weakley201234
Lauderdale193220
Monroe188942
Trousdale188512
Franklin182129
Wayne17499
Henderson172830
Hawkins170734
Macon170727
Hardin167325
White160217
Marshall156117
Carroll154030
Haywood153429
Cocke148826
Rhea148529
Overton144833
Cheatham142116
Campbell138320
McNairy135432
Johnson135018
Henry133916
Lincoln133711
Smith131417
Giles130040
Bledsoe11275
Lake11275
Fentress111419
Crockett109125
Hickman106017
DeKalb102020
Marion100915
Chester93119
Decatur86011
Scott8436
Grainger84212
Unicoi71922
Benton71814
Grundy71414
Claiborne6989
Lewis68010
Union6665
Cannon6532
Jackson6399
Humphreys6217
Polk61214
Morgan6006
Houston55819
Stewart52714
Clay51018
Sequatchie4795
Perry45021
Meigs43712
Moore3522
Pickett35212
Van Buren3092
Hancock1383

Most Popular Stories

Community Events