Rob's Thursday November 19th North Alabama Weather Forecast

Mostly clear skies with afternoon highs near 70 Friday through this weekend. Rain chances return to North Alabama Sunday evening and into next week.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|28781
|481
|Mobile
|18834
|354
|Tuscaloosa
|12052
|149
|Montgomery
|11789
|227
|Madison
|11693
|121
|Shelby
|9317
|75
|Baldwin
|7849
|84
|Lee
|7331
|64
|Calhoun
|5764
|95
|Morgan
|5640
|44
|Etowah
|5562
|61
|Marshall
|5516
|53
|Houston
|4856
|37
|DeKalb
|4352
|34
|Cullman
|3907
|31
|St. Clair
|3820
|55
|Elmore
|3759
|61
|Limestone
|3759
|42
|Lauderdale
|3487
|53
|Walker
|3377
|96
|Talladega
|3227
|41
|Colbert
|2820
|39
|Jackson
|2769
|24
|Blount
|2648
|35
|Autauga
|2529
|37
|Franklin
|2362
|33
|Dale
|2224
|54
|Coffee
|2223
|14
|Dallas
|2107
|30
|Chilton
|2104
|36
|Russell
|2096
|3
|Covington
|2057
|32
|Escambia
|1908
|31
|Tallapoosa
|1642
|89
|Chambers
|1620
|48
|Pike
|1515
|14
|Clarke
|1511
|19
|Marion
|1300
|33
|Winston
|1178
|22
|Marengo
|1146
|23
|Barbour
|1137
|10
|Geneva
|1124
|8
|Lawrence
|1124
|35
|Butler
|1102
|41
|Pickens
|1094
|19
|Bibb
|1008
|18
|Randolph
|966
|20
|Cherokee
|935
|16
|Hale
|889
|31
|Washington
|878
|17
|Clay
|859
|15
|Henry
|819
|6
|Lowndes
|770
|29
|Fayette
|766
|16
|Monroe
|743
|11
|Cleburne
|689
|12
|Crenshaw
|683
|30
|Bullock
|678
|19
|Macon
|666
|20
|Conecuh
|655
|14
|Perry
|645
|6
|Wilcox
|612
|18
|Lamar
|596
|7
|Sumter
|542
|22
|Choctaw
|411
|12
|Greene
|382
|17
|Coosa
|282
|4
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|Shelby
|44102
|623
|Davidson
|39122
|391
|Knox
|16716
|126
|Rutherford
|15857
|139
|Hamilton
|15066
|129
|Williamson
|9993
|69
|Sumner
|8422
|128
|Wilson
|6476
|70
|Out of TN
|6180
|45
|Montgomery
|5759
|77
|Putnam
|5505
|74
|Sullivan
|5504
|79
|Washington
|5197
|89
|Maury
|5158
|50
|Madison
|4865
|98
|Blount
|4727
|49
|Bradley
|4567
|30
|Sevier
|4337
|27
|Unassigned
|4307
|10
|Robertson
|3319
|49
|Tipton
|3204
|34
|Hamblen
|3109
|56
|Dyer
|2921
|48
|Gibson
|2830
|60
|Greene
|2663
|67
|Dickson
|2519
|26
|Anderson
|2510
|25
|Coffee
|2501
|36
|Bedford
|2368
|28
|Lawrence
|2364
|28
|Carter
|2363
|46
|Obion
|2350
|39
|Cumberland
|2254
|34
|McMinn
|2219
|50
|Hardeman
|2151
|36
|Warren
|2120
|16
|Roane
|2084
|19
|Loudon
|2079
|16
|Fayette
|2047
|37
|Jefferson
|1999
|28
|Weakley
|1985
|34
|Lauderdale
|1909
|20
|Trousdale
|1877
|11
|Monroe
|1870
|42
|Franklin
|1793
|29
|Wayne
|1738
|9
|Hawkins
|1696
|32
|Henderson
|1694
|30
|Macon
|1671
|27
|Hardin
|1644
|25
|White
|1599
|17
|Marshall
|1549
|15
|Haywood
|1527
|29
|Carroll
|1512
|30
|Cocke
|1488
|26
|Rhea
|1477
|28
|Overton
|1440
|34
|Cheatham
|1399
|16
|Campbell
|1377
|20
|McNairy
|1351
|31
|Johnson
|1346
|18
|Lincoln
|1322
|11
|Smith
|1304
|17
|Giles
|1300
|40
|Henry
|1289
|15
|Lake
|1122
|5
|Bledsoe
|1118
|4
|Fentress
|1110
|19
|Crockett
|1084
|25
|Hickman
|1047
|17
|DeKalb
|1017
|20
|Marion
|1001
|15
|Chester
|923
|19
|Decatur
|860
|11
|Grainger
|837
|11
|Scott
|802
|6
|Unicoi
|713
|18
|Grundy
|708
|14
|Claiborne
|690
|9
|Benton
|689
|13
|Lewis
|681
|10
|Union
|662
|5
|Cannon
|639
|2
|Jackson
|634
|9
|Humphreys
|619
|7
|Polk
|607
|14
|Morgan
|594
|6
|Houston
|554
|19
|Stewart
|525
|14
|Clay
|497
|17
|Sequatchie
|470
|5
|Perry
|445
|18
|Meigs
|431
|10
|Moore
|348
|2
|Pickett
|347
|12
|Van Buren
|301
|2
|Hancock
|135
|3