U.S. conducts successful intercept test of ICBM

|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|28420
|476
|Mobile
|18696
|342
|Tuscaloosa
|11949
|149
|Montgomery
|11709
|227
|Madison
|11523
|120
|Shelby
|9160
|74
|Baldwin
|7772
|84
|Lee
|7278
|65
|Calhoun
|5702
|77
|Morgan
|5535
|42
|Etowah
|5440
|61
|Marshall
|5384
|53
|Houston
|4800
|37
|DeKalb
|4260
|34
|Cullman
|3799
|30
|St. Clair
|3764
|55
|Limestone
|3723
|42
|Elmore
|3720
|61
|Lauderdale
|3431
|52
|Walker
|3326
|96
|Talladega
|3188
|41
|Colbert
|2792
|39
|Jackson
|2741
|24
|Blount
|2594
|34
|Autauga
|2506
|37
|Franklin
|2351
|33
|Dale
|2197
|54
|Coffee
|2195
|14
|Chilton
|2093
|37
|Dallas
|2087
|30
|Russell
|2087
|3
|Covington
|2047
|32
|Escambia
|1883
|31
|Tallapoosa
|1614
|88
|Chambers
|1595
|48
|Pike
|1511
|14
|Clarke
|1507
|19
|Marion
|1294
|33
|Winston
|1149
|22
|Marengo
|1139
|23
|Barbour
|1134
|9
|Geneva
|1118
|8
|Butler
|1099
|41
|Lawrence
|1098
|35
|Pickens
|1083
|18
|Bibb
|1004
|17
|Randolph
|958
|20
|Cherokee
|919
|15
|Washington
|880
|17
|Hale
|879
|31
|Clay
|852
|15
|Henry
|817
|6
|Lowndes
|767
|29
|Fayette
|757
|15
|Monroe
|733
|11
|Cleburne
|684
|12
|Crenshaw
|680
|30
|Bullock
|678
|19
|Macon
|662
|20
|Conecuh
|647
|14
|Perry
|642
|6
|Wilcox
|608
|18
|Lamar
|588
|7
|Sumter
|537
|22
|Choctaw
|411
|12
|Greene
|379
|17
|Coosa
|273
|4
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|43700
|616
|Davidson
|38719
|390
|Knox
|16474
|126
|Rutherford
|15635
|134
|Hamilton
|14919
|125
|Williamson
|9892
|68
|Sumner
|8312
|126
|Wilson
|6377
|69
|Out of TN
|6176
|45
|Montgomery
|5705
|77
|Putnam
|5451
|73
|Sullivan
|5394
|77
|Maury
|5125
|48
|Washington
|5125
|88
|Madison
|4718
|96
|Blount
|4557
|49
|Bradley
|4498
|30
|Sevier
|4250
|27
|Unassigned
|4093
|10
|Robertson
|3282
|48
|Tipton
|3138
|33
|Hamblen
|3084
|56
|Dyer
|2886
|47
|Gibson
|2713
|60
|Greene
|2591
|66
|Anderson
|2488
|25
|Dickson
|2461
|26
|Coffee
|2451
|36
|Bedford
|2343
|24
|Lawrence
|2339
|26
|Carter
|2309
|45
|Obion
|2291
|38
|Cumberland
|2224
|33
|McMinn
|2186
|50
|Hardeman
|2135
|35
|Warren
|2078
|16
|Roane
|2052
|17
|Loudon
|2049
|16
|Fayette
|2019
|37
|Jefferson
|1974
|28
|Weakley
|1945
|34
|Lauderdale
|1883
|20
|Trousdale
|1874
|10
|Monroe
|1849
|42
|Franklin
|1760
|29
|Wayne
|1726
|8
|Hawkins
|1670
|31
|Henderson
|1659
|30
|Macon
|1652
|27
|Hardin
|1635
|25
|White
|1580
|17
|Marshall
|1520
|15
|Haywood
|1506
|29
|Carroll
|1476
|30
|Cocke
|1470
|26
|Rhea
|1448
|28
|Overton
|1431
|34
|Cheatham
|1386
|16
|Campbell
|1363
|20
|Johnson
|1337
|18
|McNairy
|1326
|31
|Lincoln
|1304
|10
|Giles
|1293
|40
|Smith
|1289
|17
|Henry
|1261
|15
|Bledsoe
|1117
|4
|Lake
|1116
|5
|Fentress
|1100
|19
|Crockett
|1067
|25
|Hickman
|1031
|17
|DeKalb
|996
|20
|Marion
|991
|15
|Chester
|901
|19
|Decatur
|826
|11
|Grainger
|824
|10
|Scott
|781
|6
|Grundy
|704
|14
|Unicoi
|693
|18
|Claiborne
|673
|9
|Lewis
|671
|9
|Benton
|669
|13
|Union
|657
|5
|Cannon
|631
|2
|Jackson
|629
|7
|Humphreys
|610
|7
|Polk
|607
|14
|Morgan
|581
|6
|Houston
|549
|19
|Stewart
|519
|14
|Clay
|485
|17
|Sequatchie
|464
|5
|Perry
|442
|18
|Meigs
|427
|10
|Pickett
|345
|12
|Moore
|343
|2
|Van Buren
|290
|2
|Hancock
|134
|3