Robbery Investigation Underway

Huntsville police are wrapping up at the scene of a robbery at the intersection of Pulaski Pike and Winchester Road around 4:30 Tuesday afternoon.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|28140
|461
|Mobile
|18565
|340
|Tuscaloosa
|11886
|148
|Montgomery
|11644
|224
|Madison
|11438
|118
|Shelby
|9086
|73
|Baldwin
|7696
|84
|Lee
|7240
|65
|Calhoun
|5666
|77
|Morgan
|5466
|41
|Etowah
|5382
|61
|Marshall
|5355
|53
|Houston
|4791
|37
|DeKalb
|4226
|34
|St. Clair
|3750
|55
|Cullman
|3744
|30
|Limestone
|3689
|41
|Elmore
|3686
|61
|Lauderdale
|3360
|51
|Walker
|3307
|96
|Talladega
|3180
|41
|Colbert
|2757
|38
|Jackson
|2728
|23
|Blount
|2574
|34
|Autauga
|2481
|36
|Franklin
|2344
|33
|Dale
|2185
|54
|Coffee
|2180
|14
|Chilton
|2084
|36
|Russell
|2084
|3
|Dallas
|2066
|28
|Covington
|2043
|32
|Escambia
|1882
|31
|Tallapoosa
|1611
|88
|Chambers
|1572
|48
|Clarke
|1503
|18
|Pike
|1502
|14
|Marion
|1284
|32
|Winston
|1143
|22
|Marengo
|1134
|24
|Barbour
|1130
|9
|Geneva
|1114
|8
|Butler
|1095
|41
|Lawrence
|1080
|35
|Pickens
|1077
|18
|Bibb
|993
|17
|Randolph
|954
|20
|Cherokee
|912
|15
|Washington
|877
|12
|Hale
|876
|30
|Clay
|850
|13
|Henry
|816
|6
|Lowndes
|763
|29
|Fayette
|749
|15
|Monroe
|732
|10
|Cleburne
|678
|11
|Bullock
|677
|19
|Crenshaw
|677
|30
|Macon
|655
|20
|Conecuh
|647
|14
|Perry
|641
|6
|Wilcox
|607
|12
|Lamar
|584
|7
|Sumter
|536
|21
|Choctaw
|411
|12
|Greene
|377
|17
|Coosa
|270
|3
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|43478
|613
|Davidson
|38583
|387
|Knox
|16333
|117
|Rutherford
|15530
|131
|Hamilton
|14797
|124
|Williamson
|9815
|66
|Sumner
|8211
|124
|Wilson
|6344
|69
|Out of TN
|6178
|43
|Montgomery
|5672
|77
|Putnam
|5444
|71
|Sullivan
|5382
|77
|Maury
|5094
|46
|Washington
|5077
|87
|Madison
|4697
|94
|Blount
|4467
|48
|Bradley
|4460
|29
|Sevier
|4225
|27
|Unassigned
|4062
|10
|Robertson
|3255
|46
|Tipton
|3144
|32
|Hamblen
|3085
|56
|Dyer
|2878
|47
|Gibson
|2714
|59
|Greene
|2572
|65
|Dickson
|2454
|24
|Anderson
|2452
|23
|Coffee
|2411
|36
|Bedford
|2333
|24
|Lawrence
|2315
|26
|Carter
|2294
|44
|Obion
|2279
|36
|Cumberland
|2224
|31
|McMinn
|2173
|48
|Hardeman
|2132
|35
|Warren
|2073
|16
|Loudon
|2039
|15
|Roane
|2022
|14
|Fayette
|2016
|36
|Jefferson
|1966
|27
|Weakley
|1943
|34
|Lauderdale
|1885
|20
|Trousdale
|1870
|10
|Monroe
|1835
|40
|Franklin
|1739
|29
|Wayne
|1712
|8
|Hawkins
|1662
|31
|Henderson
|1652
|30
|Macon
|1644
|26
|Hardin
|1630
|25
|White
|1572
|17
|Haywood
|1511
|28
|Marshall
|1508
|15
|Carroll
|1475
|30
|Cocke
|1466
|26
|Rhea
|1438
|28
|Overton
|1428
|33
|Cheatham
|1375
|16
|Campbell
|1354
|20
|Johnson
|1335
|17
|McNairy
|1324
|31
|Lincoln
|1308
|8
|Giles
|1282
|39
|Smith
|1280
|17
|Henry
|1249
|15
|Bledsoe
|1114
|4
|Lake
|1114
|5
|Fentress
|1101
|17
|Crockett
|1066
|25
|Hickman
|1018
|17
|DeKalb
|992
|19
|Marion
|986
|15
|Chester
|893
|19
|Grainger
|824
|9
|Decatur
|823
|11
|Scott
|764
|6
|Grundy
|701
|14
|Unicoi
|687
|17
|Claiborne
|667
|9
|Lewis
|666
|9
|Benton
|664
|13
|Union
|651
|5
|Cannon
|631
|2
|Jackson
|627
|7
|Humphreys
|606
|6
|Polk
|602
|14
|Morgan
|579
|6
|Houston
|539
|19
|Stewart
|509
|14
|Clay
|479
|17
|Sequatchie
|462
|5
|Perry
|437
|18
|Meigs
|425
|10
|Pickett
|345
|11
|Moore
|338
|2
|Van Buren
|288
|2
|Hancock
|133
|3