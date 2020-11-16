Staff Issues, Rising Cases Lead to Virtual Switch

With several students in quarantine and some staffing issues happening within the Muscle Shoals City School System, they will now be switching to virtual learning.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|27884
|461
|Mobile
|18524
|339
|Tuscaloosa
|11810
|148
|Montgomery
|11596
|224
|Madison
|11305
|118
|Shelby
|9011
|73
|Baldwin
|7646
|84
|Lee
|7212
|65
|Calhoun
|5608
|77
|Morgan
|5400
|41
|Etowah
|5348
|61
|Marshall
|5330
|53
|Houston
|4761
|37
|DeKalb
|4209
|34
|St. Clair
|3736
|55
|Cullman
|3701
|30
|Limestone
|3653
|41
|Elmore
|3648
|61
|Lauderdale
|3298
|51
|Walker
|3294
|96
|Talladega
|3171
|41
|Colbert
|2736
|38
|Jackson
|2719
|23
|Blount
|2549
|34
|Autauga
|2456
|36
|Franklin
|2336
|33
|Dale
|2175
|54
|Coffee
|2170
|14
|Chilton
|2078
|36
|Russell
|2073
|3
|Dallas
|2062
|28
|Covington
|2039
|32
|Escambia
|1881
|31
|Tallapoosa
|1604
|88
|Chambers
|1570
|48
|Clarke
|1503
|18
|Pike
|1494
|14
|Marion
|1276
|32
|Winston
|1138
|22
|Marengo
|1132
|24
|Barbour
|1128
|9
|Geneva
|1101
|8
|Butler
|1087
|41
|Lawrence
|1076
|35
|Pickens
|1073
|18
|Bibb
|986
|17
|Randolph
|950
|20
|Cherokee
|908
|15
|Washington
|875
|12
|Hale
|873
|30
|Clay
|850
|13
|Henry
|815
|6
|Lowndes
|760
|29
|Fayette
|735
|15
|Monroe
|732
|10
|Bullock
|677
|19
|Crenshaw
|675
|30
|Cleburne
|669
|11
|Macon
|654
|20
|Conecuh
|645
|14
|Perry
|639
|6
|Wilcox
|606
|12
|Lamar
|584
|7
|Sumter
|533
|21
|Choctaw
|411
|12
|Greene
|375
|17
|Coosa
|269
|3
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|42660
|612
|Davidson
|37842
|382
|Knox
|15959
|115
|Rutherford
|15146
|131
|Hamilton
|14437
|123
|Williamson
|9489
|66
|Sumner
|7995
|122
|Wilson
|6168
|69
|Out of TN
|5726
|42
|Montgomery
|5493
|75
|Putnam
|5335
|70
|Sullivan
|5253
|77
|Washington
|4930
|87
|Maury
|4819
|46
|Madison
|4627
|94
|Bradley
|4378
|27
|Blount
|4303
|47
|Sevier
|4126
|27
|Unassigned
|3572
|10
|Robertson
|3161
|46
|Tipton
|3065
|32
|Hamblen
|3034
|56
|Dyer
|2826
|47
|Gibson
|2660
|59
|Greene
|2496
|63
|Coffee
|2376
|36
|Anderson
|2359
|23
|Dickson
|2349
|24
|Lawrence
|2253
|25
|Bedford
|2248
|24
|Obion
|2247
|36
|Carter
|2240
|44
|Cumberland
|2171
|31
|McMinn
|2133
|48
|Hardeman
|2119
|35
|Warren
|2031
|15
|Loudon
|2006
|15
|Fayette
|1985
|36
|Roane
|1974
|14
|Jefferson
|1914
|27
|Weakley
|1913
|34
|Trousdale
|1863
|10
|Lauderdale
|1846
|20
|Monroe
|1789
|40
|Wayne
|1695
|8
|Franklin
|1678
|29
|Henderson
|1619
|30
|Hardin
|1617
|25
|Macon
|1617
|26
|Hawkins
|1611
|31
|White
|1529
|17
|Haywood
|1486
|28
|Marshall
|1472
|15
|Carroll
|1442
|30
|Cocke
|1424
|26
|Overton
|1415
|33
|Rhea
|1391
|27
|Cheatham
|1343
|13
|Campbell
|1329
|20
|Johnson
|1324
|17
|McNairy
|1315
|31
|Lincoln
|1271
|8
|Smith
|1269
|17
|Giles
|1254
|39
|Henry
|1227
|15
|Lake
|1107
|5
|Bledsoe
|1106
|4
|Fentress
|1091
|17
|Crockett
|1056
|25
|Hickman
|990
|16
|DeKalb
|971
|19
|Marion
|968
|15
|Chester
|874
|19
|Decatur
|814
|11
|Grainger
|806
|9
|Scott
|721
|6
|Grundy
|694
|14
|Unicoi
|661
|17
|Benton
|651
|13
|Lewis
|647
|9
|Claiborne
|645
|9
|Union
|639
|5
|Jackson
|611
|7
|Cannon
|606
|2
|Polk
|599
|13
|Humphreys
|591
|6
|Morgan
|568
|6
|Houston
|533
|19
|Stewart
|487
|13
|Clay
|474
|16
|Sequatchie
|448
|5
|Perry
|429
|18
|Meigs
|415
|10
|Pickett
|341
|11
|Moore
|332
|2
|Van Buren
|287
|2
|Hancock
|131
|3