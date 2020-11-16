Huntsville residents look back on 1989 tornado

On Nov. 15, 1989, a devastating F4 hurricane ripped through Huntsville, killing 21 and injuring nearly 500 others.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|27579
|461
|Mobile
|18445
|337
|Tuscaloosa
|11726
|148
|Montgomery
|11528
|224
|Madison
|11155
|118
|Shelby
|8913
|73
|Baldwin
|7596
|84
|Lee
|7181
|65
|Calhoun
|5470
|77
|Morgan
|5333
|41
|Etowah
|5290
|61
|Marshall
|5243
|53
|Houston
|4713
|37
|DeKalb
|4175
|34
|St. Clair
|3709
|55
|Cullman
|3651
|30
|Elmore
|3624
|61
|Limestone
|3615
|41
|Walker
|3278
|96
|Lauderdale
|3259
|51
|Talladega
|3120
|41
|Colbert
|2707
|38
|Jackson
|2688
|23
|Blount
|2518
|34
|Autauga
|2435
|36
|Franklin
|2320
|33
|Dale
|2157
|54
|Coffee
|2155
|14
|Chilton
|2068
|36
|Russell
|2058
|3
|Dallas
|2055
|28
|Covington
|2022
|32
|Escambia
|1869
|31
|Tallapoosa
|1592
|88
|Chambers
|1556
|48
|Clarke
|1495
|18
|Pike
|1492
|14
|Marion
|1263
|32
|Marengo
|1130
|24
|Winston
|1130
|22
|Barbour
|1123
|9
|Geneva
|1084
|8
|Butler
|1075
|41
|Lawrence
|1071
|35
|Pickens
|1067
|18
|Bibb
|978
|17
|Randolph
|939
|20
|Cherokee
|898
|15
|Washington
|869
|12
|Hale
|868
|30
|Clay
|845
|13
|Henry
|810
|6
|Lowndes
|758
|29
|Fayette
|727
|15
|Monroe
|722
|10
|Bullock
|675
|19
|Crenshaw
|671
|30
|Cleburne
|659
|11
|Macon
|649
|20
|Conecuh
|639
|14
|Perry
|639
|6
|Wilcox
|605
|12
|Lamar
|581
|7
|Sumter
|527
|21
|Choctaw
|410
|12
|Greene
|374
|17
|Coosa
|267
|3
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|Shelby
|42005
|611
|Davidson
|37364
|380
|Knox
|15654
|113
|Rutherford
|14883
|129
|Hamilton
|14202
|123
|Williamson
|9218
|66
|Sumner
|7776
|122
|Wilson
|6057
|68
|Out of TN
|5523
|43
|Montgomery
|5374
|75
|Putnam
|5271
|70
|Sullivan
|5059
|77
|Washington
|4811
|85
|Maury
|4741
|46
|Madison
|4530
|94
|Bradley
|4304
|27
|Blount
|4239
|47
|Sevier
|4082
|27
|Unassigned
|3277
|11
|Robertson
|3078
|46
|Tipton
|2994
|32
|Hamblen
|2961
|56
|Dyer
|2803
|47
|Gibson
|2611
|59
|Greene
|2451
|63
|Coffee
|2346
|36
|Anderson
|2311
|22
|Dickson
|2275
|23
|Lawrence
|2217
|25
|Obion
|2217
|35
|Carter
|2202
|43
|Bedford
|2201
|24
|Cumberland
|2130
|31
|Hardeman
|2100
|35
|McMinn
|2075
|48
|Warren
|1978
|14
|Fayette
|1973
|36
|Loudon
|1969
|15
|Roane
|1900
|14
|Jefferson
|1892
|27
|Trousdale
|1857
|10
|Weakley
|1851
|33
|Lauderdale
|1836
|20
|Monroe
|1753
|40
|Wayne
|1687
|8
|Franklin
|1647
|29
|Macon
|1612
|26
|Henderson
|1603
|30
|Hardin
|1588
|25
|Hawkins
|1575
|31
|White
|1499
|17
|Haywood
|1474
|28
|Marshall
|1457
|15
|Carroll
|1408
|30
|Cocke
|1405
|26
|Overton
|1398
|33
|Rhea
|1370
|27
|Campbell
|1319
|19
|Cheatham
|1319
|13
|Johnson
|1311
|17
|McNairy
|1302
|31
|Lincoln
|1257
|8
|Giles
|1241
|39
|Smith
|1225
|17
|Henry
|1159
|15
|Bledsoe
|1098
|4
|Lake
|1093
|5
|Fentress
|1063
|16
|Crockett
|1045
|25
|Hickman
|969
|16
|Marion
|959
|15
|DeKalb
|953
|19
|Chester
|857
|19
|Decatur
|804
|11
|Grainger
|790
|9
|Scott
|692
|6
|Grundy
|682
|14
|Unicoi
|644
|17
|Lewis
|640
|9
|Claiborne
|634
|9
|Benton
|632
|13
|Union
|628
|5
|Jackson
|598
|7
|Polk
|596
|13
|Cannon
|588
|2
|Humphreys
|578
|6
|Morgan
|557
|6
|Houston
|530
|19
|Stewart
|474
|13
|Clay
|470
|16
|Sequatchie
|445
|5
|Perry
|424
|18
|Meigs
|404
|10
|Pickett
|334
|11
|Moore
|329
|2
|Van Buren
|274
|2
|Hancock
|129
|3