Chris Smith's Week Ahead Forecast

|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|27264
|454
|Mobile
|18319
|336
|Tuscaloosa
|11566
|148
|Montgomery
|11449
|221
|Madison
|11002
|118
|Shelby
|8792
|73
|Baldwin
|7523
|84
|Lee
|7122
|65
|Calhoun
|5429
|77
|Morgan
|5270
|41
|Etowah
|5187
|60
|Marshall
|5159
|53
|Houston
|4688
|37
|DeKalb
|4118
|34
|St. Clair
|3668
|54
|Cullman
|3596
|30
|Elmore
|3587
|61
|Limestone
|3577
|41
|Walker
|3252
|96
|Lauderdale
|3221
|51
|Talladega
|3083
|41
|Colbert
|2681
|38
|Jackson
|2644
|23
|Blount
|2488
|34
|Autauga
|2417
|36
|Franklin
|2309
|33
|Dale
|2142
|54
|Coffee
|2116
|12
|Chilton
|2053
|36
|Russell
|2047
|3
|Dallas
|2043
|28
|Covington
|2008
|32
|Escambia
|1862
|31
|Tallapoosa
|1564
|88
|Chambers
|1545
|48
|Clarke
|1485
|18
|Pike
|1482
|14
|Marion
|1258
|32
|Marengo
|1123
|24
|Winston
|1119
|22
|Barbour
|1117
|9
|Geneva
|1078
|8
|Butler
|1068
|41
|Pickens
|1053
|18
|Lawrence
|1050
|35
|Bibb
|973
|17
|Randolph
|933
|20
|Cherokee
|892
|15
|Washington
|865
|12
|Hale
|851
|30
|Clay
|833
|13
|Henry
|807
|6
|Lowndes
|755
|29
|Monroe
|719
|10
|Fayette
|714
|15
|Bullock
|673
|19
|Crenshaw
|669
|30
|Cleburne
|655
|11
|Macon
|646
|20
|Conecuh
|637
|14
|Perry
|634
|6
|Wilcox
|602
|12
|Lamar
|579
|7
|Sumter
|521
|21
|Choctaw
|409
|12
|Greene
|369
|17
|Coosa
|257
|3
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Shelby
|41571
|609
|Davidson
|37015
|379
|Knox
|15400
|113
|Rutherford
|14659
|129
|Hamilton
|13963
|123
|Williamson
|9034
|65
|Sumner
|7638
|121
|Wilson
|5906
|68
|Out of TN
|5413
|43
|Montgomery
|5279
|74
|Putnam
|5199
|70
|Sullivan
|4982
|75
|Washington
|4720
|85
|Maury
|4624
|46
|Madison
|4486
|94
|Bradley
|4224
|27
|Blount
|4183
|47
|Sevier
|4029
|27
|Robertson
|3045
|46
|Unassigned
|3039
|10
|Hamblen
|2917
|56
|Tipton
|2916
|32
|Dyer
|2780
|45
|Gibson
|2577
|56
|Greene
|2394
|63
|Coffee
|2324
|36
|Anderson
|2272
|21
|Dickson
|2238
|23
|Obion
|2177
|35
|Lawrence
|2169
|25
|Carter
|2166
|43
|Bedford
|2153
|24
|Hardeman
|2094
|35
|Cumberland
|2079
|31
|McMinn
|2030
|48
|Fayette
|1959
|36
|Loudon
|1942
|15
|Warren
|1919
|14
|Roane
|1864
|13
|Jefferson
|1855
|27
|Trousdale
|1845
|10
|Weakley
|1818
|31
|Lauderdale
|1815
|20
|Monroe
|1736
|39
|Wayne
|1684
|7
|Franklin
|1608
|29
|Henderson
|1594
|30
|Macon
|1591
|26
|Hardin
|1574
|25
|Hawkins
|1544
|31
|White
|1482
|17
|Haywood
|1460
|28
|Marshall
|1435
|15
|Overton
|1390
|33
|Carroll
|1388
|30
|Cocke
|1374
|26
|Rhea
|1355
|27
|Cheatham
|1308
|13
|Johnson
|1306
|17
|Campbell
|1302
|18
|McNairy
|1285
|31
|Lincoln
|1215
|8
|Smith
|1210
|17
|Giles
|1208
|39
|Henry
|1134
|13
|Bledsoe
|1092
|4
|Lake
|1088
|5
|Fentress
|1054
|16
|Crockett
|1037
|25
|Hickman
|959
|16
|Marion
|944
|15
|DeKalb
|902
|19
|Chester
|841
|19
|Grainger
|785
|9
|Decatur
|784
|11
|Scott
|675
|6
|Grundy
|672
|14
|Lewis
|627
|9
|Claiborne
|623
|9
|Benton
|620
|13
|Unicoi
|620
|16
|Union
|611
|5
|Jackson
|596
|7
|Polk
|584
|13
|Cannon
|575
|2
|Humphreys
|569
|6
|Morgan
|540
|6
|Houston
|527
|19
|Clay
|469
|16
|Stewart
|468
|13
|Sequatchie
|441
|5
|Perry
|418
|17
|Meigs
|399
|10
|Pickett
|329
|11
|Moore
|326
|2
|Van Buren
|261
|2
|Hancock
|127
|3