Harvest Going Virtual

Harvest Elementary gearing up to go virtual.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|26813
|454
|Mobile
|18228
|334
|Tuscaloosa
|11440
|147
|Montgomery
|11375
|221
|Madison
|10806
|117
|Shelby
|8635
|73
|Baldwin
|7454
|84
|Lee
|7043
|65
|Calhoun
|5345
|77
|Morgan
|5157
|41
|Etowah
|5087
|60
|Marshall
|5066
|53
|Houston
|4631
|36
|DeKalb
|4057
|34
|St. Clair
|3613
|54
|Elmore
|3544
|60
|Limestone
|3512
|38
|Cullman
|3454
|30
|Walker
|3203
|96
|Lauderdale
|3140
|49
|Talladega
|3045
|40
|Colbert
|2603
|37
|Jackson
|2595
|23
|Blount
|2429
|34
|Autauga
|2385
|32
|Franklin
|2286
|33
|Dale
|2111
|55
|Coffee
|2074
|12
|Chilton
|2048
|36
|Russell
|2033
|3
|Dallas
|2025
|28
|Covington
|1991
|32
|Escambia
|1847
|31
|Tallapoosa
|1542
|87
|Chambers
|1514
|48
|Clarke
|1472
|18
|Pike
|1461
|14
|Marion
|1243
|33
|Marengo
|1116
|24
|Barbour
|1113
|9
|Winston
|1082
|21
|Geneva
|1065
|8
|Butler
|1062
|41
|Pickens
|1040
|18
|Lawrence
|1037
|35
|Bibb
|966
|17
|Randolph
|912
|19
|Cherokee
|870
|15
|Washington
|852
|12
|Hale
|847
|30
|Clay
|825
|13
|Henry
|799
|6
|Lowndes
|753
|29
|Monroe
|713
|10
|Fayette
|702
|15
|Bullock
|669
|19
|Crenshaw
|665
|30
|Cleburne
|646
|11
|Perry
|631
|6
|Macon
|630
|20
|Conecuh
|627
|14
|Wilcox
|597
|12
|Lamar
|576
|7
|Sumter
|517
|21
|Choctaw
|407
|12
|Greene
|364
|17
|Coosa
|247
|3
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Shelby
|41280
|606
|Davidson
|36757
|374
|Knox
|15261
|109
|Rutherford
|14425
|129
|Hamilton
|13866
|120
|Williamson
|8892
|64
|Sumner
|7480
|121
|Wilson
|5832
|68
|Out of TN
|5260
|44
|Montgomery
|5174
|70
|Putnam
|5141
|68
|Sullivan
|4878
|74
|Washington
|4701
|84
|Maury
|4569
|45
|Madison
|4442
|89
|Bradley
|4170
|27
|Blount
|4121
|46
|Sevier
|3948
|27
|Robertson
|3004
|44
|Unassigned
|2962
|9
|Tipton
|2857
|31
|Hamblen
|2848
|55
|Dyer
|2734
|44
|Gibson
|2552
|55
|Greene
|2381
|63
|Coffee
|2290
|35
|Anderson
|2227
|19
|Dickson
|2197
|23
|Obion
|2151
|35
|Carter
|2138
|42
|Lawrence
|2134
|24
|Bedford
|2122
|24
|Hardeman
|2085
|35
|Cumberland
|2024
|30
|McMinn
|2010
|48
|Fayette
|1934
|34
|Loudon
|1924
|13
|Warren
|1858
|14
|Trousdale
|1840
|10
|Roane
|1819
|11
|Jefferson
|1811
|26
|Lauderdale
|1795
|20
|Weakley
|1792
|29
|Monroe
|1719
|38
|Wayne
|1673
|7
|Henderson
|1578
|30
|Hardin
|1561
|25
|Franklin
|1559
|28
|Macon
|1549
|26
|Hawkins
|1534
|31
|White
|1465
|17
|Haywood
|1445
|28
|Marshall
|1417
|15
|Overton
|1373
|31
|Carroll
|1355
|30
|Cocke
|1354
|24
|Rhea
|1339
|26
|Johnson
|1303
|17
|Cheatham
|1289
|13
|Campbell
|1288
|17
|McNairy
|1273
|30
|Lincoln
|1202
|8
|Giles
|1200
|39
|Smith
|1192
|17
|Henry
|1098
|13
|Bledsoe
|1091
|4
|Lake
|1083
|5
|Fentress
|1043
|14
|Crockett
|1027
|25
|Hickman
|950
|16
|Marion
|940
|15
|DeKalb
|894
|19
|Chester
|836
|19
|Grainger
|768
|8
|Decatur
|761
|11
|Grundy
|668
|15
|Scott
|637
|5
|Unicoi
|621
|16
|Claiborne
|618
|9
|Lewis
|615
|8
|Union
|610
|5
|Jackson
|588
|7
|Polk
|581
|13
|Benton
|576
|13
|Cannon
|565
|2
|Humphreys
|561
|6
|Morgan
|532
|6
|Houston
|523
|19
|Clay
|461
|17
|Stewart
|458
|13
|Sequatchie
|435
|5
|Perry
|408
|17
|Meigs
|398
|10
|Pickett
|324
|11
|Moore
|320
|2
|Van Buren
|254
|2
|Hancock
|127
|3