Clear
SEVERE WX : Dense Fog Advisory View Alerts

Rocket City Christmas Spectacular opens Friday

Rocket City Christmas Spectacular opens Friday

Posted: Nov 12, 2020 10:38 PM
Updated: Nov 12, 2020 10:38 PM
Posted By: Stan Williams

Huntsville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 46°
Florence
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 49°
Fayetteville
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 45°
Decatur
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 45°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 50°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 208637

Reported Deaths: 3201
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson26514442
Mobile18089334
Tuscaloosa11369147
Montgomery11287221
Madison10635117
Shelby853973
Baldwin740984
Lee699465
Calhoun528277
Morgan506141
Etowah503060
Marshall502053
Houston459736
DeKalb400534
St. Clair358054
Elmore352260
Limestone345738
Cullman339830
Walker317696
Lauderdale308849
Talladega300940
Jackson256323
Colbert255737
Blount240034
Autauga235132
Franklin228133
Dale209055
Coffee205412
Chilton203736
Russell20293
Dallas202028
Covington198232
Escambia184731
Tallapoosa151787
Chambers150848
Clarke146718
Pike145214
Marion122633
Barbour11129
Marengo111124
Winston107221
Butler106241
Geneva10538
Pickens103018
Lawrence102835
Bibb96117
Randolph90919
Cherokee86515
Hale84330
Washington84112
Clay82613
Henry7976
Lowndes75029
Monroe70810
Fayette69415
Bullock66819
Crenshaw66030
Cleburne63811
Perry6266
Conecuh62414
Macon62120
Wilcox59712
Lamar5707
Sumter51421
Choctaw40712
Greene36217
Coosa2463
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 293381

Reported Deaths: 3761
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby41003603
Davidson36414374
Knox15088108
Rutherford14255128
Hamilton13715119
Williamson877764
Sumner7356121
Wilson575167
Montgomery512070
Out of TN510144
Putnam509168
Sullivan480274
Washington463583
Maury451645
Madison437689
Bradley412227
Blount407645
Sevier392026
Unassigned30498
Robertson299144
Hamblen281655
Tipton281531
Dyer269844
Gibson252254
Greene233263
Coffee227835
Anderson220619
Dickson216523
Obion212634
Lawrence210324
Bedford210124
Carter207742
Hardeman207635
Cumberland199530
McMinn196747
Fayette192934
Loudon191013
Trousdale184010
Warren183812
Jefferson179926
Roane179111
Weakley178029
Monroe170035
Wayne16647
Lauderdale164820
Henderson156930
Hardin154625
Franklin154328
Macon154226
Hawkins149731
White145217
Haywood143428
Marshall139615
Overton137031
Carroll134230
Cocke134024
Rhea131528
Johnson129416
Cheatham127513
Campbell126417
McNairy126330
Giles117539
Smith117417
Lincoln11728
Bledsoe10894
Lake10805
Henry107813
Fentress103414
Crockett102825
Hickman93816
Marion93215
DeKalb89019
Chester82518
Grainger7615
Decatur75611
Grundy65115
Unicoi61314
Lewis6078
Claiborne6059
Scott6055
Union6045
Polk57513
Benton56813
Jackson5557
Cannon5522
Humphreys5496
Morgan5256
Houston52419
Clay45417
Stewart45113
Sequatchie4255
Perry39916
Meigs3958
Pickett32110
Moore3173
Van Buren2512
Hancock1273

Most Popular Stories

Community Events