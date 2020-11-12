Employees with Huntsville International Airport are prepared for the holidays
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|26514
|442
|Mobile
|18089
|334
|Tuscaloosa
|11369
|147
|Montgomery
|11287
|221
|Madison
|10635
|117
|Shelby
|8539
|73
|Baldwin
|7409
|84
|Lee
|6994
|65
|Calhoun
|5282
|77
|Morgan
|5061
|41
|Etowah
|5030
|60
|Marshall
|5020
|53
|Houston
|4597
|36
|DeKalb
|4005
|34
|St. Clair
|3580
|54
|Elmore
|3522
|60
|Limestone
|3457
|38
|Cullman
|3398
|30
|Walker
|3176
|96
|Lauderdale
|3088
|49
|Talladega
|3009
|40
|Jackson
|2563
|23
|Colbert
|2557
|37
|Blount
|2400
|34
|Autauga
|2351
|32
|Franklin
|2281
|33
|Dale
|2090
|55
|Coffee
|2054
|12
|Chilton
|2037
|36
|Russell
|2029
|3
|Dallas
|2020
|28
|Covington
|1982
|32
|Escambia
|1847
|31
|Tallapoosa
|1517
|87
|Chambers
|1508
|48
|Clarke
|1467
|18
|Pike
|1452
|14
|Marion
|1226
|33
|Barbour
|1112
|9
|Marengo
|1111
|24
|Winston
|1072
|21
|Butler
|1062
|41
|Geneva
|1053
|8
|Pickens
|1030
|18
|Lawrence
|1028
|35
|Bibb
|961
|17
|Randolph
|909
|19
|Cherokee
|865
|15
|Hale
|843
|30
|Washington
|841
|12
|Clay
|826
|13
|Henry
|797
|6
|Lowndes
|750
|29
|Monroe
|708
|10
|Fayette
|694
|15
|Bullock
|668
|19
|Crenshaw
|660
|30
|Cleburne
|638
|11
|Perry
|626
|6
|Conecuh
|624
|14
|Macon
|621
|20
|Wilcox
|597
|12
|Lamar
|570
|7
|Sumter
|514
|21
|Choctaw
|407
|12
|Greene
|362
|17
|Coosa
|246
|3
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Shelby
|41003
|603
|Davidson
|36414
|374
|Knox
|15088
|108
|Rutherford
|14255
|128
|Hamilton
|13715
|119
|Williamson
|8777
|64
|Sumner
|7356
|121
|Wilson
|5751
|67
|Montgomery
|5120
|70
|Out of TN
|5101
|44
|Putnam
|5091
|68
|Sullivan
|4802
|74
|Washington
|4635
|83
|Maury
|4516
|45
|Madison
|4376
|89
|Bradley
|4122
|27
|Blount
|4076
|45
|Sevier
|3920
|26
|Unassigned
|3049
|8
|Robertson
|2991
|44
|Hamblen
|2816
|55
|Tipton
|2815
|31
|Dyer
|2698
|44
|Gibson
|2522
|54
|Greene
|2332
|63
|Coffee
|2278
|35
|Anderson
|2206
|19
|Dickson
|2165
|23
|Obion
|2126
|34
|Lawrence
|2103
|24
|Bedford
|2101
|24
|Carter
|2077
|42
|Hardeman
|2076
|35
|Cumberland
|1995
|30
|McMinn
|1967
|47
|Fayette
|1929
|34
|Loudon
|1910
|13
|Trousdale
|1840
|10
|Warren
|1838
|12
|Jefferson
|1799
|26
|Roane
|1791
|11
|Weakley
|1780
|29
|Monroe
|1700
|35
|Wayne
|1664
|7
|Lauderdale
|1648
|20
|Henderson
|1569
|30
|Hardin
|1546
|25
|Franklin
|1543
|28
|Macon
|1542
|26
|Hawkins
|1497
|31
|White
|1452
|17
|Haywood
|1434
|28
|Marshall
|1396
|15
|Overton
|1370
|31
|Carroll
|1342
|30
|Cocke
|1340
|24
|Rhea
|1315
|28
|Johnson
|1294
|16
|Cheatham
|1275
|13
|Campbell
|1264
|17
|McNairy
|1263
|30
|Giles
|1175
|39
|Smith
|1174
|17
|Lincoln
|1172
|8
|Bledsoe
|1089
|4
|Lake
|1080
|5
|Henry
|1078
|13
|Fentress
|1034
|14
|Crockett
|1028
|25
|Hickman
|938
|16
|Marion
|932
|15
|DeKalb
|890
|19
|Chester
|825
|18
|Grainger
|761
|5
|Decatur
|756
|11
|Grundy
|651
|15
|Unicoi
|613
|14
|Lewis
|607
|8
|Claiborne
|605
|9
|Scott
|605
|5
|Union
|604
|5
|Polk
|575
|13
|Benton
|568
|13
|Jackson
|555
|7
|Cannon
|552
|2
|Humphreys
|549
|6
|Morgan
|525
|6
|Houston
|524
|19
|Clay
|454
|17
|Stewart
|451
|13
|Sequatchie
|425
|5
|Perry
|399
|16
|Meigs
|395
|8
|Pickett
|321
|10
|Moore
|317
|3
|Van Buren
|251
|2
|Hancock
|127
|3