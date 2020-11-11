Veterans Day and Covid

Honoring veterans with a drive-by parade.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|26232
|409
|Mobile
|17998
|334
|Tuscaloosa
|11298
|147
|Montgomery
|11225
|221
|Madison
|10524
|108
|Shelby
|8423
|72
|Baldwin
|7348
|84
|Lee
|6952
|65
|Calhoun
|5254
|68
|Morgan
|4974
|40
|Etowah
|4967
|60
|Marshall
|4910
|53
|Houston
|4543
|36
|DeKalb
|3942
|34
|St. Clair
|3537
|52
|Elmore
|3495
|60
|Limestone
|3414
|37
|Cullman
|3328
|29
|Walker
|3155
|96
|Lauderdale
|3011
|49
|Talladega
|2992
|40
|Colbert
|2515
|33
|Jackson
|2509
|23
|Blount
|2378
|26
|Autauga
|2328
|30
|Franklin
|2261
|34
|Dale
|2070
|55
|Russell
|2028
|3
|Chilton
|2027
|35
|Coffee
|2018
|12
|Dallas
|2008
|28
|Covington
|1967
|32
|Escambia
|1835
|31
|Chambers
|1507
|48
|Tallapoosa
|1506
|87
|Clarke
|1451
|18
|Pike
|1437
|14
|Marion
|1222
|31
|Barbour
|1107
|9
|Marengo
|1103
|24
|Butler
|1061
|41
|Winston
|1050
|15
|Geneva
|1038
|8
|Pickens
|1017
|18
|Lawrence
|1014
|35
|Bibb
|948
|17
|Randolph
|896
|19
|Cherokee
|857
|15
|Hale
|833
|30
|Washington
|828
|12
|Clay
|819
|13
|Henry
|787
|6
|Lowndes
|749
|29
|Monroe
|701
|10
|Fayette
|684
|15
|Bullock
|665
|18
|Crenshaw
|654
|30
|Cleburne
|630
|11
|Perry
|626
|6
|Macon
|618
|20
|Conecuh
|616
|13
|Wilcox
|594
|12
|Lamar
|565
|7
|Sumter
|510
|21
|Choctaw
|407
|12
|Greene
|361
|17
|Coosa
|240
|3
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Shelby
|40733
|593
|Davidson
|35938
|369
|Knox
|14920
|105
|Rutherford
|14090
|127
|Hamilton
|13551
|118
|Williamson
|8621
|63
|Sumner
|7273
|121
|Wilson
|5664
|66
|Montgomery
|5060
|68
|Out of TN
|5024
|43
|Putnam
|4956
|64
|Sullivan
|4761
|71
|Washington
|4553
|83
|Maury
|4464
|43
|Madison
|4352
|86
|Bradley
|4073
|27
|Blount
|4005
|45
|Sevier
|3883
|26
|Robertson
|2947
|43
|Unassigned
|2939
|6
|Tipton
|2791
|26
|Hamblen
|2788
|54
|Dyer
|2672
|42
|Gibson
|2474
|53
|Greene
|2291
|63
|Coffee
|2253
|32
|Anderson
|2185
|18
|Dickson
|2135
|23
|Obion
|2112
|32
|Bedford
|2071
|24
|Lawrence
|2065
|24
|Hardeman
|2063
|35
|Carter
|2039
|41
|Cumberland
|1957
|29
|McMinn
|1942
|46
|Fayette
|1911
|31
|Loudon
|1863
|13
|Trousdale
|1835
|10
|Warren
|1802
|11
|Jefferson
|1776
|25
|Roane
|1770
|10
|Weakley
|1764
|29
|Monroe
|1690
|33
|Wayne
|1659
|7
|Lauderdale
|1628
|20
|Henderson
|1552
|29
|Hardin
|1529
|23
|Franklin
|1520
|27
|Macon
|1518
|26
|Hawkins
|1475
|30
|Haywood
|1425
|28
|White
|1418
|17
|Marshall
|1381
|14
|Overton
|1355
|30
|Cocke
|1321
|22
|Carroll
|1320
|30
|Rhea
|1296
|25
|Johnson
|1293
|15
|McNairy
|1259
|30
|Campbell
|1258
|17
|Cheatham
|1258
|12
|Giles
|1152
|39
|Smith
|1147
|16
|Lincoln
|1142
|8
|Bledsoe
|1083
|4
|Lake
|1055
|4
|Henry
|1042
|13
|Fentress
|1026
|14
|Crockett
|1025
|24
|Hickman
|934
|16
|Marion
|928
|14
|DeKalb
|869
|19
|Chester
|818
|18
|Grainger
|757
|5
|Decatur
|750
|11
|Grundy
|648
|15
|Union
|601
|5
|Lewis
|600
|7
|Unicoi
|599
|13
|Claiborne
|596
|8
|Scott
|591
|5
|Polk
|569
|13
|Benton
|550
|12
|Humphreys
|546
|6
|Jackson
|542
|7
|Cannon
|535
|2
|Houston
|513
|18
|Morgan
|511
|6
|Clay
|454
|17
|Stewart
|444
|13
|Sequatchie
|419
|5
|Perry
|394
|16
|Meigs
|388
|8
|Pickett
|314
|10
|Moore
|313
|3
|Van Buren
|246
|2
|Hancock
|127
|3