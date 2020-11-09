Monday Fast Cast

Top news stories for Monday morning.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|25827
|403
|Mobile
|17782
|328
|Tuscaloosa
|11205
|146
|Montgomery
|11119
|219
|Madison
|10358
|105
|Shelby
|8251
|71
|Baldwin
|7226
|83
|Lee
|6903
|65
|Calhoun
|5181
|67
|Etowah
|4887
|58
|Morgan
|4877
|40
|Marshall
|4852
|53
|Houston
|4485
|36
|DeKalb
|3896
|32
|St. Clair
|3477
|52
|Elmore
|3454
|59
|Limestone
|3350
|37
|Cullman
|3195
|27
|Walker
|3141
|96
|Talladega
|2941
|40
|Lauderdale
|2937
|47
|Jackson
|2476
|22
|Colbert
|2461
|33
|Blount
|2297
|26
|Autauga
|2283
|30
|Franklin
|2250
|34
|Dale
|2043
|55
|Russell
|2022
|3
|Chilton
|2011
|35
|Dallas
|1986
|27
|Coffee
|1985
|12
|Covington
|1941
|32
|Escambia
|1829
|31
|Chambers
|1485
|48
|Tallapoosa
|1476
|87
|Clarke
|1443
|18
|Pike
|1429
|14
|Marion
|1211
|31
|Barbour
|1095
|9
|Marengo
|1095
|24
|Butler
|1052
|41
|Winston
|1039
|14
|Geneva
|1025
|8
|Lawrence
|1003
|35
|Pickens
|994
|18
|Bibb
|926
|16
|Randolph
|890
|18
|Cherokee
|840
|15
|Hale
|825
|30
|Clay
|816
|13
|Washington
|812
|12
|Henry
|777
|6
|Lowndes
|745
|29
|Monroe
|692
|10
|Bullock
|664
|17
|Fayette
|664
|15
|Crenshaw
|644
|30
|Cleburne
|627
|11
|Perry
|618
|6
|Macon
|610
|20
|Conecuh
|605
|13
|Wilcox
|591
|12
|Lamar
|554
|7
|Sumter
|509
|21
|Choctaw
|407
|12
|Greene
|361
|17
|Coosa
|235
|3
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Shelby
|39852
|588
|Davidson
|35139
|365
|Knox
|14554
|102
|Rutherford
|13640
|126
|Hamilton
|13191
|117
|Williamson
|8299
|61
|Sumner
|7025
|120
|Wilson
|5471
|67
|Putnam
|4883
|64
|Montgomery
|4856
|63
|Out of TN
|4778
|41
|Sullivan
|4607
|64
|Washington
|4395
|78
|Madison
|4259
|86
|Maury
|4195
|42
|Bradley
|3948
|24
|Blount
|3916
|46
|Sevier
|3814
|26
|Unassigned
|2911
|7
|Robertson
|2868
|43
|Hamblen
|2742
|51
|Tipton
|2723
|25
|Dyer
|2607
|39
|Gibson
|2418
|52
|Greene
|2191
|60
|Coffee
|2182
|31
|Anderson
|2123
|18
|Obion
|2051
|31
|Hardeman
|2038
|35
|Dickson
|2030
|21
|Bedford
|1992
|23
|Carter
|1946
|38
|Lawrence
|1942
|24
|Cumberland
|1897
|29
|McMinn
|1880
|44
|Fayette
|1876
|30
|Trousdale
|1832
|10
|Loudon
|1827
|13
|Weakley
|1730
|29
|Jefferson
|1726
|25
|Roane
|1702
|10
|Warren
|1699
|11
|Monroe
|1657
|33
|Wayne
|1648
|7
|Lauderdale
|1598
|20
|Henderson
|1525
|29
|Hardin
|1505
|23
|Macon
|1485
|26
|Franklin
|1481
|27
|Hawkins
|1420
|30
|Haywood
|1405
|28
|White
|1381
|16
|Overton
|1329
|28
|Marshall
|1312
|12
|Carroll
|1300
|30
|Cocke
|1292
|22
|Johnson
|1275
|14
|Rhea
|1252
|24
|Campbell
|1238
|15
|McNairy
|1233
|30
|Cheatham
|1225
|12
|Giles
|1119
|38
|Smith
|1114
|16
|Lincoln
|1096
|8
|Bledsoe
|1070
|4
|Lake
|1042
|4
|Crockett
|1018
|24
|Fentress
|1011
|14
|Henry
|1008
|13
|Marion
|905
|14
|Hickman
|894
|16
|DeKalb
|861
|18
|Chester
|801
|18
|Grainger
|754
|5
|Decatur
|732
|11
|Grundy
|641
|14
|Union
|591
|5
|Claiborne
|578
|8
|Lewis
|572
|7
|Unicoi
|571
|10
|Polk
|562
|13
|Scott
|543
|5
|Jackson
|529
|7
|Humphreys
|526
|6
|Benton
|520
|11
|Cannon
|494
|2
|Morgan
|493
|6
|Houston
|487
|18
|Clay
|446
|17
|Stewart
|420
|13
|Sequatchie
|402
|5
|Perry
|383
|15
|Meigs
|379
|8
|Pickett
|309
|10
|Moore
|303
|2
|Van Buren
|233
|2
|Hancock
|128
|3