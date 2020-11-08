Meteorologist Rich Johnson's Evening Forecast

Above Average Temps and a Couple Chances of Rain in the next Seven Days
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|25627
|403
|Mobile
|17729
|327
|Tuscaloosa
|11141
|146
|Montgomery
|11080
|219
|Madison
|10284
|105
|Shelby
|8182
|71
|Baldwin
|7188
|83
|Lee
|6878
|65
|Calhoun
|5153
|67
|Etowah
|4853
|58
|Morgan
|4818
|40
|Marshall
|4809
|53
|Houston
|4472
|36
|DeKalb
|3857
|32
|St. Clair
|3447
|52
|Elmore
|3438
|59
|Limestone
|3311
|37
|Cullman
|3140
|27
|Walker
|3129
|96
|Talladega
|2935
|40
|Lauderdale
|2911
|47
|Jackson
|2465
|22
|Colbert
|2450
|33
|Blount
|2286
|26
|Autauga
|2267
|30
|Franklin
|2245
|33
|Dale
|2027
|55
|Russell
|2022
|3
|Chilton
|2001
|35
|Dallas
|1981
|27
|Coffee
|1970
|12
|Covington
|1941
|32
|Escambia
|1823
|31
|Chambers
|1483
|48
|Tallapoosa
|1467
|87
|Clarke
|1435
|18
|Pike
|1425
|14
|Marion
|1203
|31
|Barbour
|1092
|9
|Marengo
|1090
|24
|Butler
|1046
|41
|Winston
|1026
|14
|Geneva
|1016
|8
|Lawrence
|995
|35
|Pickens
|991
|18
|Bibb
|924
|16
|Randolph
|888
|18
|Cherokee
|836
|15
|Hale
|823
|30
|Clay
|812
|13
|Washington
|806
|12
|Henry
|776
|6
|Lowndes
|745
|29
|Monroe
|691
|10
|Bullock
|663
|17
|Fayette
|658
|15
|Crenshaw
|641
|30
|Cleburne
|622
|11
|Perry
|618
|6
|Conecuh
|604
|13
|Macon
|598
|20
|Wilcox
|589
|12
|Lamar
|553
|7
|Sumter
|506
|21
|Choctaw
|407
|12
|Greene
|358
|17
|Coosa
|235
|3
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Shelby
|39328
|586
|Davidson
|34875
|365
|Knox
|14389
|101
|Rutherford
|13419
|126
|Hamilton
|13036
|117
|Williamson
|8142
|61
|Sumner
|6922
|120
|Wilson
|5374
|67
|Putnam
|4857
|64
|Montgomery
|4781
|63
|Out of TN
|4636
|41
|Sullivan
|4519
|64
|Washington
|4338
|78
|Madison
|4197
|86
|Maury
|4139
|42
|Bradley
|3936
|24
|Blount
|3865
|46
|Sevier
|3757
|26
|Robertson
|2844
|43
|Unassigned
|2709
|7
|Hamblen
|2707
|51
|Tipton
|2679
|25
|Dyer
|2551
|39
|Gibson
|2381
|52
|Greene
|2175
|60
|Coffee
|2165
|31
|Anderson
|2061
|18
|Hardeman
|2029
|35
|Obion
|2010
|31
|Dickson
|2004
|21
|Bedford
|1972
|23
|Lawrence
|1937
|24
|Carter
|1923
|38
|Cumberland
|1872
|29
|McMinn
|1863
|44
|Fayette
|1859
|30
|Trousdale
|1828
|10
|Loudon
|1801
|13
|Jefferson
|1715
|25
|Weakley
|1709
|29
|Warren
|1692
|11
|Roane
|1663
|10
|Wayne
|1644
|7
|Monroe
|1636
|32
|Lauderdale
|1583
|20
|Henderson
|1512
|29
|Hardin
|1502
|23
|Macon
|1472
|26
|Franklin
|1468
|27
|Hawkins
|1397
|30
|Haywood
|1392
|28
|White
|1368
|16
|Overton
|1325
|28
|Marshall
|1306
|12
|Carroll
|1282
|30
|Cocke
|1273
|21
|Johnson
|1259
|14
|Rhea
|1249
|24
|McNairy
|1221
|30
|Campbell
|1218
|15
|Cheatham
|1210
|12
|Giles
|1112
|38
|Smith
|1094
|16
|Lincoln
|1079
|8
|Bledsoe
|1066
|4
|Lake
|1026
|4
|Fentress
|1009
|14
|Crockett
|1005
|24
|Henry
|988
|13
|Marion
|901
|14
|Hickman
|886
|16
|DeKalb
|860
|18
|Chester
|790
|18
|Grainger
|740
|5
|Decatur
|719
|11
|Grundy
|639
|14
|Union
|582
|5
|Lewis
|574
|7
|Claiborne
|571
|8
|Polk
|561
|13
|Unicoi
|561
|10
|Jackson
|517
|7
|Humphreys
|516
|6
|Scott
|515
|5
|Benton
|512
|11
|Morgan
|484
|6
|Cannon
|483
|2
|Houston
|480
|18
|Clay
|443
|17
|Stewart
|411
|13
|Sequatchie
|400
|5
|Perry
|378
|15
|Meigs
|372
|8
|Pickett
|305
|10
|Moore
|299
|2
|Van Buren
|233
|2
|Hancock
|128
|3