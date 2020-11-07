LOCAL ALPHA KAPPA ALPHA CHAPTER PRESIDENT REACTS TO KAMALA HARRIS PROJECTED WIN

She is the first woman and person of color to be projected vice president.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|25370
|391
|Mobile
|17667
|325
|Tuscaloosa
|11025
|146
|Montgomery
|11002
|215
|Madison
|10150
|106
|Shelby
|8090
|70
|Baldwin
|7134
|83
|Lee
|6851
|65
|Calhoun
|5077
|67
|Etowah
|4792
|57
|Marshall
|4769
|53
|Morgan
|4753
|39
|Houston
|4436
|36
|DeKalb
|3820
|30
|St. Clair
|3417
|52
|Elmore
|3403
|59
|Limestone
|3271
|37
|Walker
|3109
|96
|Cullman
|3089
|27
|Talladega
|2910
|40
|Lauderdale
|2874
|45
|Jackson
|2439
|21
|Colbert
|2425
|33
|Blount
|2253
|26
|Autauga
|2242
|30
|Franklin
|2232
|33
|Russell
|2018
|3
|Dale
|2000
|54
|Chilton
|1992
|35
|Dallas
|1970
|27
|Coffee
|1947
|11
|Covington
|1934
|32
|Escambia
|1817
|31
|Chambers
|1469
|48
|Tallapoosa
|1454
|87
|Clarke
|1436
|18
|Pike
|1419
|14
|Marion
|1197
|31
|Barbour
|1090
|9
|Marengo
|1080
|24
|Butler
|1044
|41
|Winston
|1019
|13
|Geneva
|1012
|8
|Lawrence
|983
|34
|Pickens
|979
|18
|Bibb
|917
|15
|Randolph
|883
|16
|Cherokee
|832
|15
|Hale
|820
|30
|Clay
|806
|13
|Washington
|801
|12
|Henry
|770
|6
|Lowndes
|743
|29
|Monroe
|688
|10
|Bullock
|662
|17
|Fayette
|644
|15
|Crenshaw
|641
|30
|Cleburne
|616
|10
|Perry
|615
|6
|Conecuh
|596
|13
|Macon
|596
|20
|Wilcox
|586
|12
|Lamar
|544
|7
|Sumter
|502
|21
|Choctaw
|403
|12
|Greene
|356
|17
|Coosa
|233
|3
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Shelby
|38932
|582
|Davidson
|34332
|362
|Knox
|14213
|100
|Rutherford
|13181
|123
|Hamilton
|12818
|114
|Williamson
|7979
|59
|Sumner
|6796
|120
|Wilson
|5237
|66
|Putnam
|4779
|63
|Montgomery
|4664
|63
|Out of TN
|4486
|40
|Sullivan
|4409
|61
|Washington
|4282
|75
|Madison
|4133
|86
|Maury
|3954
|40
|Bradley
|3894
|24
|Blount
|3799
|45
|Sevier
|3690
|24
|Robertson
|2790
|43
|Hamblen
|2681
|51
|Tipton
|2617
|24
|Dyer
|2505
|39
|Unassigned
|2336
|6
|Gibson
|2331
|52
|Greene
|2156
|59
|Coffee
|2143
|32
|Hardeman
|2016
|35
|Anderson
|1998
|18
|Obion
|1953
|29
|Dickson
|1931
|21
|Bedford
|1926
|23
|Carter
|1892
|37
|Lawrence
|1876
|24
|McMinn
|1844
|41
|Fayette
|1835
|29
|Cumberland
|1819
|29
|Trousdale
|1815
|10
|Loudon
|1781
|13
|Jefferson
|1689
|25
|Weakley
|1685
|27
|Wayne
|1640
|7
|Warren
|1638
|11
|Roane
|1612
|10
|Monroe
|1606
|32
|Lauderdale
|1556
|20
|Henderson
|1488
|29
|Hardin
|1486
|23
|Macon
|1451
|26
|Franklin
|1433
|27
|Hawkins
|1379
|30
|Haywood
|1378
|28
|White
|1343
|16
|Overton
|1316
|26
|Marshall
|1274
|12
|Johnson
|1255
|14
|Cocke
|1251
|20
|Carroll
|1247
|30
|Rhea
|1237
|24
|McNairy
|1206
|30
|Campbell
|1192
|14
|Cheatham
|1168
|12
|Giles
|1082
|38
|Smith
|1075
|16
|Bledsoe
|1062
|4
|Lincoln
|1057
|8
|Lake
|1016
|4
|Fentress
|995
|14
|Crockett
|987
|24
|Henry
|955
|13
|Marion
|881
|14
|Hickman
|875
|16
|DeKalb
|843
|18
|Chester
|777
|18
|Grainger
|727
|4
|Decatur
|706
|11
|Grundy
|633
|14
|Union
|577
|5
|Claiborne
|565
|8
|Polk
|557
|13
|Lewis
|551
|7
|Unicoi
|544
|10
|Jackson
|511
|7
|Humphreys
|496
|6
|Scott
|489
|5
|Benton
|486
|10
|Morgan
|480
|6
|Cannon
|475
|2
|Houston
|467
|18
|Clay
|437
|16
|Sequatchie
|398
|5
|Stewart
|396
|13
|Perry
|373
|14
|Meigs
|363
|8
|Pickett
|300
|10
|Moore
|299
|2
|Van Buren
|228
|2
|Hancock
|128
|3