Friday Fast Cast

|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|25159
|391
|Mobile
|17591
|324
|Tuscaloosa
|10976
|145
|Montgomery
|10937
|215
|Madison
|10078
|102
|Shelby
|8017
|70
|Baldwin
|7097
|77
|Lee
|6812
|65
|Calhoun
|5039
|66
|Etowah
|4745
|57
|Marshall
|4727
|53
|Morgan
|4702
|39
|Houston
|4408
|35
|DeKalb
|3790
|31
|Elmore
|3379
|59
|St. Clair
|3378
|51
|Limestone
|3231
|36
|Walker
|3083
|95
|Cullman
|3001
|26
|Talladega
|2892
|39
|Lauderdale
|2835
|45
|Jackson
|2422
|21
|Colbert
|2390
|32
|Autauga
|2230
|31
|Blount
|2222
|25
|Franklin
|2219
|32
|Russell
|2012
|3
|Chilton
|1983
|33
|Dale
|1982
|52
|Dallas
|1952
|27
|Coffee
|1920
|11
|Covington
|1912
|32
|Escambia
|1803
|31
|Chambers
|1461
|48
|Tallapoosa
|1443
|87
|Clarke
|1422
|18
|Pike
|1410
|14
|Marion
|1188
|31
|Barbour
|1080
|9
|Marengo
|1077
|24
|Butler
|1037
|41
|Winston
|1010
|13
|Geneva
|1003
|8
|Lawrence
|977
|34
|Pickens
|972
|18
|Bibb
|907
|15
|Randolph
|879
|16
|Cherokee
|831
|15
|Hale
|817
|30
|Clay
|799
|13
|Washington
|794
|12
|Henry
|766
|6
|Lowndes
|739
|29
|Monroe
|683
|10
|Bullock
|661
|17
|Crenshaw
|634
|30
|Fayette
|631
|15
|Cleburne
|614
|10
|Perry
|614
|6
|Conecuh
|592
|13
|Macon
|590
|21
|Wilcox
|585
|12
|Lamar
|541
|7
|Sumter
|494
|21
|Choctaw
|399
|12
|Greene
|354
|17
|Coosa
|230
|3
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Shelby
|38875
|580
|Davidson
|34201
|360
|Knox
|14053
|100
|Rutherford
|13111
|122
|Hamilton
|12719
|114
|Williamson
|7911
|59
|Sumner
|6770
|120
|Wilson
|5214
|65
|Putnam
|4743
|63
|Montgomery
|4621
|63
|Out of TN
|4489
|41
|Sullivan
|4365
|61
|Washington
|4268
|72
|Madison
|4092
|86
|Maury
|3931
|39
|Bradley
|3879
|24
|Blount
|3753
|44
|Sevier
|3662
|24
|Robertson
|2774
|43
|Hamblen
|2648
|51
|Tipton
|2612
|24
|Dyer
|2502
|38
|Unassigned
|2493
|5
|Gibson
|2330
|50
|Greene
|2143
|58
|Coffee
|2135
|32
|Hardeman
|2007
|34
|Anderson
|1959
|18
|Obion
|1944
|28
|Bedford
|1925
|23
|Dickson
|1925
|21
|Carter
|1869
|38
|Lawrence
|1864
|24
|Fayette
|1827
|29
|McMinn
|1824
|41
|Trousdale
|1811
|10
|Cumberland
|1786
|29
|Loudon
|1768
|13
|Jefferson
|1674
|25
|Weakley
|1672
|27
|Wayne
|1639
|7
|Warren
|1603
|11
|Monroe
|1600
|32
|Roane
|1590
|10
|Lauderdale
|1554
|18
|Henderson
|1484
|28
|Hardin
|1480
|23
|Macon
|1432
|26
|Franklin
|1426
|27
|Haywood
|1378
|28
|Hawkins
|1372
|30
|White
|1336
|16
|Overton
|1313
|26
|Marshall
|1276
|12
|Johnson
|1252
|13
|Carroll
|1250
|28
|Cocke
|1246
|20
|Rhea
|1225
|23
|McNairy
|1197
|30
|Campbell
|1176
|14
|Cheatham
|1164
|12
|Giles
|1081
|38
|Smith
|1068
|16
|Bledsoe
|1057
|4
|Lincoln
|1052
|7
|Lake
|1014
|4
|Fentress
|985
|13
|Crockett
|984
|24
|Henry
|936
|13
|Marion
|877
|14
|Hickman
|868
|16
|DeKalb
|820
|18
|Chester
|778
|17
|Grainger
|726
|4
|Decatur
|706
|11
|Grundy
|630
|14
|Union
|573
|4
|Claiborne
|565
|8
|Polk
|554
|13
|Lewis
|550
|7
|Unicoi
|541
|7
|Jackson
|501
|7
|Humphreys
|497
|6
|Scott
|483
|5
|Benton
|482
|10
|Morgan
|472
|6
|Cannon
|469
|2
|Houston
|461
|18
|Clay
|433
|16
|Sequatchie
|395
|5
|Stewart
|391
|13
|Perry
|376
|12
|Meigs
|359
|8
|Pickett
|299
|10
|Moore
|297
|2
|Van Buren
|223
|2
|Hancock
|126
|3