"Stars Dancing for HEALS" brings in $317,000
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|24973
|390
|Mobile
|17505
|324
|Tuscaloosa
|10937
|145
|Montgomery
|10889
|211
|Madison
|9959
|102
|Shelby
|7947
|70
|Baldwin
|7061
|77
|Lee
|6776
|65
|Calhoun
|5001
|65
|Etowah
|4713
|55
|Marshall
|4681
|53
|Morgan
|4669
|37
|Houston
|4377
|35
|DeKalb
|3769
|31
|Elmore
|3366
|59
|St. Clair
|3357
|50
|Limestone
|3200
|35
|Walker
|3056
|95
|Cullman
|2954
|25
|Talladega
|2866
|38
|Lauderdale
|2820
|44
|Jackson
|2386
|19
|Colbert
|2366
|32
|Autauga
|2212
|31
|Franklin
|2202
|32
|Blount
|2188
|25
|Russell
|2008
|3
|Dale
|1973
|52
|Chilton
|1970
|33
|Dallas
|1944
|27
|Coffee
|1909
|11
|Covington
|1902
|30
|Escambia
|1797
|31
|Chambers
|1449
|48
|Tallapoosa
|1430
|87
|Clarke
|1417
|18
|Pike
|1406
|14
|Marion
|1177
|31
|Barbour
|1079
|9
|Marengo
|1073
|24
|Butler
|1034
|41
|Winston
|1002
|13
|Geneva
|993
|8
|Lawrence
|968
|34
|Pickens
|958
|18
|Bibb
|897
|15
|Randolph
|876
|16
|Cherokee
|823
|15
|Hale
|816
|30
|Clay
|793
|13
|Washington
|787
|12
|Henry
|762
|6
|Lowndes
|735
|29
|Monroe
|678
|10
|Bullock
|659
|17
|Crenshaw
|629
|30
|Fayette
|624
|15
|Perry
|609
|6
|Cleburne
|604
|9
|Conecuh
|588
|13
|Macon
|588
|21
|Wilcox
|580
|12
|Lamar
|540
|7
|Sumter
|490
|21
|Choctaw
|397
|12
|Greene
|354
|17
|Coosa
|229
|3
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|Shelby
|38623
|578
|Davidson
|34006
|357
|Knox
|13935
|99
|Rutherford
|13014
|121
|Hamilton
|12652
|113
|Williamson
|7820
|60
|Sumner
|6723
|120
|Wilson
|5166
|65
|Putnam
|4729
|64
|Montgomery
|4569
|63
|Out of TN
|4482
|39
|Sullivan
|4330
|58
|Washington
|4205
|67
|Madison
|4072
|85
|Maury
|3886
|39
|Bradley
|3850
|24
|Blount
|3726
|43
|Sevier
|3637
|24
|Robertson
|2758
|43
|Hamblen
|2635
|51
|Tipton
|2596
|24
|Dyer
|2480
|38
|Unassigned
|2445
|5
|Gibson
|2316
|50
|Coffee
|2131
|31
|Greene
|2112
|57
|Hardeman
|2004
|34
|Anderson
|1938
|18
|Obion
|1936
|28
|Bedford
|1914
|23
|Dickson
|1904
|21
|Lawrence
|1854
|24
|Carter
|1833
|37
|Fayette
|1814
|29
|Trousdale
|1809
|10
|McMinn
|1802
|41
|Cumberland
|1764
|29
|Loudon
|1755
|13
|Jefferson
|1669
|25
|Weakley
|1669
|27
|Wayne
|1638
|7
|Warren
|1599
|11
|Monroe
|1590
|32
|Lauderdale
|1553
|18
|Roane
|1552
|9
|Hardin
|1478
|23
|Henderson
|1477
|28
|Macon
|1428
|26
|Franklin
|1417
|26
|Haywood
|1371
|28
|Hawkins
|1354
|30
|White
|1328
|15
|Overton
|1305
|26
|Marshall
|1271
|12
|Johnson
|1245
|10
|Carroll
|1233
|28
|Cocke
|1232
|20
|Rhea
|1212
|23
|McNairy
|1190
|30
|Campbell
|1159
|14
|Cheatham
|1157
|12
|Giles
|1076
|38
|Smith
|1062
|14
|Bledsoe
|1057
|4
|Lincoln
|1043
|6
|Lake
|1010
|4
|Fentress
|982
|13
|Crockett
|971
|24
|Henry
|926
|13
|Marion
|867
|14
|Hickman
|865
|16
|DeKalb
|816
|18
|Chester
|771
|17
|Grainger
|722
|4
|Decatur
|703
|11
|Grundy
|628
|14
|Union
|571
|4
|Claiborne
|558
|8
|Polk
|553
|13
|Lewis
|535
|7
|Unicoi
|535
|7
|Jackson
|501
|7
|Humphreys
|494
|6
|Benton
|474
|10
|Morgan
|470
|6
|Scott
|465
|5
|Cannon
|464
|2
|Houston
|462
|18
|Clay
|432
|16
|Sequatchie
|391
|5
|Stewart
|375
|13
|Perry
|372
|11
|Meigs
|354
|8
|Pickett
|299
|10
|Moore
|297
|2
|Van Buren
|223
|2
|Hancock
|126
|3