Clear

Plans released for new city hall

Plans released for new city hall

Posted: Nov 5, 2020 10:29 PM
Updated: Nov 5, 2020 10:29 PM
Posted By: Stan Williams

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 51°
Florence
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 52°
Fayetteville
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 47°
Decatur
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 49°
Scottsboro
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 48°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 169266

Reported Deaths: 2818
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson24973390
Mobile17505324
Tuscaloosa10937145
Montgomery10889211
Madison9959102
Shelby794770
Baldwin706177
Lee677665
Calhoun500165
Etowah471355
Marshall468153
Morgan466937
Houston437735
DeKalb376931
Elmore336659
St. Clair335750
Limestone320035
Walker305695
Cullman295425
Talladega286638
Lauderdale282044
Jackson238619
Colbert236632
Autauga221231
Franklin220232
Blount218825
Russell20083
Dale197352
Chilton197033
Dallas194427
Coffee190911
Covington190230
Escambia179731
Chambers144948
Tallapoosa143087
Clarke141718
Pike140614
Marion117731
Barbour10799
Marengo107324
Butler103441
Winston100213
Geneva9938
Lawrence96834
Pickens95818
Bibb89715
Randolph87616
Cherokee82315
Hale81630
Clay79313
Washington78712
Henry7626
Lowndes73529
Monroe67810
Bullock65917
Crenshaw62930
Fayette62415
Perry6096
Cleburne6049
Conecuh58813
Macon58821
Wilcox58012
Lamar5407
Sumter49021
Choctaw39712
Greene35417
Coosa2293
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 269802

Reported Deaths: 3478
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby38623578
Davidson34006357
Knox1393599
Rutherford13014121
Hamilton12652113
Williamson782060
Sumner6723120
Wilson516665
Putnam472964
Montgomery456963
Out of TN448239
Sullivan433058
Washington420567
Madison407285
Maury388639
Bradley385024
Blount372643
Sevier363724
Robertson275843
Hamblen263551
Tipton259624
Dyer248038
Unassigned24455
Gibson231650
Coffee213131
Greene211257
Hardeman200434
Anderson193818
Obion193628
Bedford191423
Dickson190421
Lawrence185424
Carter183337
Fayette181429
Trousdale180910
McMinn180241
Cumberland176429
Loudon175513
Jefferson166925
Weakley166927
Wayne16387
Warren159911
Monroe159032
Lauderdale155318
Roane15529
Hardin147823
Henderson147728
Macon142826
Franklin141726
Haywood137128
Hawkins135430
White132815
Overton130526
Marshall127112
Johnson124510
Carroll123328
Cocke123220
Rhea121223
McNairy119030
Campbell115914
Cheatham115712
Giles107638
Smith106214
Bledsoe10574
Lincoln10436
Lake10104
Fentress98213
Crockett97124
Henry92613
Marion86714
Hickman86516
DeKalb81618
Chester77117
Grainger7224
Decatur70311
Grundy62814
Union5714
Claiborne5588
Polk55313
Lewis5357
Unicoi5357
Jackson5017
Humphreys4946
Benton47410
Morgan4706
Scott4655
Cannon4642
Houston46218
Clay43216
Sequatchie3915
Stewart37513
Perry37211
Meigs3548
Pickett29910
Moore2972
Van Buren2232
Hancock1263

Most Popular Stories

Community Events