Clear

Carson's Morning Forecast 11/4

Plenty of sunshine for your Wednesday, with warmer temperatures back in the 70s!

Posted: Nov 4, 2020 9:01 AM
Updated: Nov 4, 2020 9:01 AM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

Huntsville
Few Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 60°
Florence
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 62°
Fayetteville
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 61°
Decatur
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 62°
Scottsboro
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 59°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 166627

Reported Deaths: 2782
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson24754388
Mobile17406323
Tuscaloosa10844145
Montgomery10814211
Madison9893101
Shelby787070
Baldwin699574
Lee674965
Calhoun495165
Marshall461853
Morgan459437
Etowah457854
Houston434135
DeKalb372130
Elmore334259
St. Clair329846
Limestone316634
Walker299295
Cullman291525
Talladega284338
Lauderdale279843
Jackson236319
Colbert233632
Autauga219731
Franklin219232
Blount216225
Russell20063
Chilton196233
Dale195552
Dallas192427
Covington189530
Coffee189311
Escambia178531
Chambers142847
Tallapoosa141987
Clarke140917
Pike139914
Marion115031
Barbour10749
Marengo106924
Butler102941
Winston98813
Geneva9857
Lawrence95833
Pickens94418
Bibb89015
Randolph87116
Cherokee80815
Hale80130
Clay78513
Washington77912
Henry7576
Lowndes73329
Monroe67410
Bullock65717
Crenshaw62630
Fayette61615
Perry6066
Cleburne5909
Conecuh58413
Wilcox57912
Macon57221
Lamar5337
Sumter48921
Choctaw39612
Greene35117
Coosa2283
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 266357

Reported Deaths: 3454
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby38333578
Davidson33627355
Knox13747100
Rutherford12822117
Hamilton12532113
Williamson769759
Sumner6639120
Wilson511466
Putnam469064
Montgomery453463
Out of TN439238
Sullivan424258
Washington406967
Madison400885
Maury383239
Bradley382324
Blount366243
Sevier360124
Robertson273143
Hamblen262050
Tipton256624
Unassigned25166
Dyer244038
Gibson227649
Coffee209530
Greene203857
Hardeman197233
Obion191428
Anderson190916
Dickson187321
Bedford186123
Trousdale180910
Lawrence180224
Carter179837
Fayette179829
McMinn177341
Loudon174213
Cumberland173528
Jefferson166824
Weakley165427
Wayne16287
Warren157111
Monroe156331
Lauderdale153718
Roane15359
Henderson146527
Hardin146123
Macon139626
Franklin139126
Haywood135328
Hawkins132430
White129815
Overton129526
Marshall124612
Johnson123410
Carroll121128
Cocke120918
Rhea118723
McNairy118430
Campbell114914
Cheatham114612
Smith105914
Giles105638
Bledsoe10544
Lake10034
Lincoln9935
Fentress97213
Crockett95223
Henry89213
Hickman86215
Marion85514
DeKalb79818
Chester75917
Decatur69011
Grainger6594
Grundy61714
Union5684
Claiborne5578
Polk55213
Unicoi5257
Lewis5036
Jackson4907
Humphreys4866
Morgan4667
Benton46210
Houston45618
Cannon4512
Scott4495
Clay43116
Sequatchie3823
Stewart37013
Perry36610
Meigs3538
Pickett2939
Moore2902
Van Buren2202
Hancock1293

Most Popular Stories

Community Events