Carson's Morning Forecast 11/4

Plenty of sunshine for your Wednesday, with warmer temperatures back in the 70s!
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|24754
|388
|Mobile
|17406
|323
|Tuscaloosa
|10844
|145
|Montgomery
|10814
|211
|Madison
|9893
|101
|Shelby
|7870
|70
|Baldwin
|6995
|74
|Lee
|6749
|65
|Calhoun
|4951
|65
|Marshall
|4618
|53
|Morgan
|4594
|37
|Etowah
|4578
|54
|Houston
|4341
|35
|DeKalb
|3721
|30
|Elmore
|3342
|59
|St. Clair
|3298
|46
|Limestone
|3166
|34
|Walker
|2992
|95
|Cullman
|2915
|25
|Talladega
|2843
|38
|Lauderdale
|2798
|43
|Jackson
|2363
|19
|Colbert
|2336
|32
|Autauga
|2197
|31
|Franklin
|2192
|32
|Blount
|2162
|25
|Russell
|2006
|3
|Chilton
|1962
|33
|Dale
|1955
|52
|Dallas
|1924
|27
|Covington
|1895
|30
|Coffee
|1893
|11
|Escambia
|1785
|31
|Chambers
|1428
|47
|Tallapoosa
|1419
|87
|Clarke
|1409
|17
|Pike
|1399
|14
|Marion
|1150
|31
|Barbour
|1074
|9
|Marengo
|1069
|24
|Butler
|1029
|41
|Winston
|988
|13
|Geneva
|985
|7
|Lawrence
|958
|33
|Pickens
|944
|18
|Bibb
|890
|15
|Randolph
|871
|16
|Cherokee
|808
|15
|Hale
|801
|30
|Clay
|785
|13
|Washington
|779
|12
|Henry
|757
|6
|Lowndes
|733
|29
|Monroe
|674
|10
|Bullock
|657
|17
|Crenshaw
|626
|30
|Fayette
|616
|15
|Perry
|606
|6
|Cleburne
|590
|9
|Conecuh
|584
|13
|Wilcox
|579
|12
|Macon
|572
|21
|Lamar
|533
|7
|Sumter
|489
|21
|Choctaw
|396
|12
|Greene
|351
|17
|Coosa
|228
|3
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Shelby
|38333
|578
|Davidson
|33627
|355
|Knox
|13747
|100
|Rutherford
|12822
|117
|Hamilton
|12532
|113
|Williamson
|7697
|59
|Sumner
|6639
|120
|Wilson
|5114
|66
|Putnam
|4690
|64
|Montgomery
|4534
|63
|Out of TN
|4392
|38
|Sullivan
|4242
|58
|Washington
|4069
|67
|Madison
|4008
|85
|Maury
|3832
|39
|Bradley
|3823
|24
|Blount
|3662
|43
|Sevier
|3601
|24
|Robertson
|2731
|43
|Hamblen
|2620
|50
|Tipton
|2566
|24
|Unassigned
|2516
|6
|Dyer
|2440
|38
|Gibson
|2276
|49
|Coffee
|2095
|30
|Greene
|2038
|57
|Hardeman
|1972
|33
|Obion
|1914
|28
|Anderson
|1909
|16
|Dickson
|1873
|21
|Bedford
|1861
|23
|Trousdale
|1809
|10
|Lawrence
|1802
|24
|Carter
|1798
|37
|Fayette
|1798
|29
|McMinn
|1773
|41
|Loudon
|1742
|13
|Cumberland
|1735
|28
|Jefferson
|1668
|24
|Weakley
|1654
|27
|Wayne
|1628
|7
|Warren
|1571
|11
|Monroe
|1563
|31
|Lauderdale
|1537
|18
|Roane
|1535
|9
|Henderson
|1465
|27
|Hardin
|1461
|23
|Macon
|1396
|26
|Franklin
|1391
|26
|Haywood
|1353
|28
|Hawkins
|1324
|30
|White
|1298
|15
|Overton
|1295
|26
|Marshall
|1246
|12
|Johnson
|1234
|10
|Carroll
|1211
|28
|Cocke
|1209
|18
|Rhea
|1187
|23
|McNairy
|1184
|30
|Campbell
|1149
|14
|Cheatham
|1146
|12
|Smith
|1059
|14
|Giles
|1056
|38
|Bledsoe
|1054
|4
|Lake
|1003
|4
|Lincoln
|993
|5
|Fentress
|972
|13
|Crockett
|952
|23
|Henry
|892
|13
|Hickman
|862
|15
|Marion
|855
|14
|DeKalb
|798
|18
|Chester
|759
|17
|Decatur
|690
|11
|Grainger
|659
|4
|Grundy
|617
|14
|Union
|568
|4
|Claiborne
|557
|8
|Polk
|552
|13
|Unicoi
|525
|7
|Lewis
|503
|6
|Jackson
|490
|7
|Humphreys
|486
|6
|Morgan
|466
|7
|Benton
|462
|10
|Houston
|456
|18
|Cannon
|451
|2
|Scott
|449
|5
|Clay
|431
|16
|Sequatchie
|382
|3
|Stewart
|370
|13
|Perry
|366
|10
|Meigs
|353
|8
|Pickett
|293
|9
|Moore
|290
|2
|Van Buren
|220
|2
|Hancock
|129
|3