Voters line up at polling locations in Madison County
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|24597
|388
|Mobile
|17342
|322
|Tuscaloosa
|10824
|145
|Montgomery
|10760
|210
|Madison
|9852
|101
|Shelby
|7826
|70
|Baldwin
|6985
|71
|Lee
|6736
|65
|Calhoun
|4925
|65
|Marshall
|4593
|52
|Morgan
|4567
|36
|Etowah
|4563
|54
|Houston
|4341
|35
|DeKalb
|3703
|30
|Elmore
|3325
|59
|St. Clair
|3254
|43
|Limestone
|3141
|34
|Walker
|2985
|95
|Cullman
|2866
|25
|Talladega
|2818
|38
|Lauderdale
|2765
|43
|Jackson
|2359
|19
|Colbert
|2313
|32
|Franklin
|2189
|32
|Autauga
|2186
|31
|Blount
|2108
|25
|Russell
|2008
|3
|Chilton
|1958
|33
|Dale
|1945
|52
|Dallas
|1909
|27
|Covington
|1894
|30
|Coffee
|1885
|11
|Escambia
|1768
|31
|Tallapoosa
|1409
|87
|Clarke
|1408
|17
|Chambers
|1397
|47
|Pike
|1393
|14
|Marion
|1134
|31
|Marengo
|1071
|23
|Barbour
|1065
|9
|Butler
|1026
|41
|Winston
|985
|13
|Geneva
|984
|7
|Lawrence
|946
|33
|Pickens
|932
|18
|Bibb
|883
|15
|Randolph
|870
|16
|Hale
|798
|30
|Cherokee
|791
|15
|Clay
|779
|12
|Washington
|776
|12
|Henry
|752
|6
|Lowndes
|731
|29
|Monroe
|668
|10
|Bullock
|655
|17
|Crenshaw
|624
|30
|Fayette
|610
|14
|Perry
|606
|6
|Cleburne
|591
|9
|Conecuh
|578
|13
|Wilcox
|577
|12
|Macon
|569
|21
|Lamar
|535
|6
|Sumter
|488
|21
|Choctaw
|395
|12
|Greene
|351
|17
|Coosa
|225
|3
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Shelby
|38288
|572
|Davidson
|33402
|353
|Knox
|13615
|97
|Rutherford
|12730
|117
|Hamilton
|12395
|111
|Williamson
|7662
|57
|Sumner
|6598
|119
|Wilson
|5065
|65
|Putnam
|4681
|61
|Montgomery
|4520
|62
|Out of TN
|4357
|37
|Sullivan
|4167
|55
|Madison
|3994
|81
|Washington
|3967
|60
|Maury
|3806
|39
|Bradley
|3778
|24
|Blount
|3650
|42
|Sevier
|3580
|23
|Robertson
|2729
|43
|Hamblen
|2600
|50
|Tipton
|2565
|23
|Unassigned
|2439
|6
|Dyer
|2431
|38
|Gibson
|2272
|49
|Coffee
|2058
|30
|Greene
|1998
|56
|Hardeman
|1968
|33
|Obion
|1915
|27
|Anderson
|1902
|16
|Bedford
|1847
|23
|Dickson
|1843
|20
|Trousdale
|1802
|9
|Fayette
|1798
|27
|Lawrence
|1780
|20
|McMinn
|1763
|40
|Carter
|1748
|36
|Cumberland
|1732
|27
|Loudon
|1724
|13
|Jefferson
|1652
|24
|Weakley
|1649
|27
|Wayne
|1624
|7
|Warren
|1567
|11
|Monroe
|1559
|30
|Lauderdale
|1532
|18
|Roane
|1528
|8
|Henderson
|1468
|26
|Hardin
|1461
|23
|Macon
|1394
|25
|Franklin
|1373
|25
|Haywood
|1352
|28
|Hawkins
|1312
|29
|White
|1295
|15
|Overton
|1291
|25
|Marshall
|1235
|12
|Johnson
|1232
|9
|Carroll
|1208
|27
|Cocke
|1201
|17
|Rhea
|1182
|22
|McNairy
|1181
|30
|Campbell
|1140
|13
|Cheatham
|1139
|12
|Smith
|1051
|14
|Bledsoe
|1050
|4
|Giles
|1035
|38
|Lake
|1003
|4
|Lincoln
|988
|4
|Fentress
|970
|12
|Crockett
|945
|23
|Henry
|888
|12
|Hickman
|850
|15
|Marion
|845
|14
|DeKalb
|796
|18
|Chester
|758
|16
|Decatur
|689
|11
|Grainger
|655
|4
|Grundy
|609
|14
|Union
|567
|4
|Claiborne
|556
|8
|Polk
|545
|13
|Unicoi
|515
|6
|Lewis
|491
|6
|Jackson
|488
|8
|Humphreys
|482
|4
|Morgan
|466
|7
|Benton
|462
|10
|Houston
|451
|17
|Cannon
|447
|2
|Scott
|437
|5
|Clay
|427
|16
|Sequatchie
|375
|2
|Perry
|364
|9
|Stewart
|364
|13
|Meigs
|349
|6
|Pickett
|290
|9
|Moore
|288
|2
|Van Buren
|218
|2
|Hancock
|129
|3