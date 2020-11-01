Rob's Sunday November 1 North Alabama Weather Forecast

Temperatures near freezing Monday morning with afternoon highs only making it to the mid 50s.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|24285
|384
|Mobile
|17261
|320
|Tuscaloosa
|10734
|145
|Montgomery
|10654
|210
|Madison
|9680
|101
|Shelby
|7716
|70
|Baldwin
|6940
|71
|Lee
|6702
|65
|Calhoun
|4861
|65
|Marshall
|4537
|52
|Etowah
|4512
|54
|Morgan
|4474
|36
|Houston
|4300
|35
|DeKalb
|3658
|30
|Elmore
|3309
|59
|St. Clair
|3206
|43
|Limestone
|3031
|34
|Walker
|2949
|95
|Talladega
|2797
|38
|Cullman
|2781
|25
|Lauderdale
|2465
|43
|Jackson
|2321
|19
|Autauga
|2159
|31
|Colbert
|2151
|32
|Franklin
|2120
|32
|Blount
|2074
|25
|Russell
|2004
|3
|Chilton
|1938
|33
|Dale
|1906
|52
|Dallas
|1906
|27
|Covington
|1886
|30
|Coffee
|1865
|11
|Escambia
|1766
|31
|Tallapoosa
|1398
|87
|Clarke
|1394
|17
|Chambers
|1389
|47
|Pike
|1379
|14
|Marion
|1121
|31
|Marengo
|1061
|23
|Barbour
|1060
|9
|Butler
|1022
|41
|Geneva
|971
|7
|Winston
|964
|13
|Lawrence
|916
|33
|Pickens
|916
|18
|Bibb
|873
|15
|Randolph
|859
|16
|Hale
|793
|30
|Cherokee
|783
|15
|Clay
|772
|12
|Washington
|768
|12
|Henry
|744
|6
|Lowndes
|726
|29
|Monroe
|667
|10
|Bullock
|653
|17
|Crenshaw
|620
|30
|Fayette
|608
|14
|Perry
|604
|6
|Cleburne
|583
|9
|Conecuh
|577
|13
|Wilcox
|573
|12
|Macon
|558
|21
|Lamar
|530
|6
|Sumter
|487
|21
|Choctaw
|395
|12
|Greene
|351
|17
|Coosa
|222
|3
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|Shelby
|37715
|571
|Davidson
|33037
|352
|Knox
|13445
|96
|Rutherford
|12528
|116
|Hamilton
|12300
|111
|Williamson
|7510
|57
|Sumner
|6459
|117
|Wilson
|4959
|64
|Putnam
|4643
|59
|Montgomery
|4451
|61
|Out of TN
|4212
|36
|Sullivan
|4142
|53
|Madison
|3946
|81
|Washington
|3940
|59
|Bradley
|3753
|24
|Maury
|3650
|39
|Blount
|3595
|41
|Sevier
|3547
|23
|Robertson
|2705
|43
|Hamblen
|2582
|50
|Tipton
|2503
|23
|Dyer
|2392
|38
|Gibson
|2241
|48
|Unassigned
|2162
|6
|Coffee
|2029
|28
|Greene
|1967
|55
|Hardeman
|1953
|33
|Obion
|1883
|27
|Anderson
|1868
|16
|Bedford
|1822
|23
|Dickson
|1797
|20
|Trousdale
|1793
|9
|Fayette
|1785
|27
|Carter
|1745
|36
|McMinn
|1744
|39
|Lawrence
|1740
|20
|Loudon
|1711
|13
|Cumberland
|1705
|27
|Jefferson
|1635
|24
|Weakley
|1633
|26
|Wayne
|1624
|7
|Monroe
|1546
|29
|Warren
|1538
|11
|Lauderdale
|1513
|18
|Roane
|1460
|8
|Henderson
|1454
|26
|Hardin
|1451
|23
|Macon
|1390
|25
|Franklin
|1357
|25
|Haywood
|1338
|28
|Hawkins
|1299
|29
|Overton
|1281
|25
|White
|1271
|15
|Johnson
|1220
|8
|Marshall
|1213
|12
|Carroll
|1189
|27
|Cocke
|1173
|17
|McNairy
|1170
|30
|Rhea
|1165
|21
|Campbell
|1130
|13
|Cheatham
|1122
|12
|Bledsoe
|1045
|4
|Smith
|1044
|14
|Giles
|1026
|38
|Lake
|997
|4
|Lincoln
|971
|4
|Fentress
|957
|12
|Crockett
|926
|23
|Henry
|858
|12
|Hickman
|846
|15
|Marion
|834
|14
|DeKalb
|792
|18
|Chester
|750
|16
|Decatur
|686
|11
|Grainger
|649
|4
|Grundy
|605
|13
|Union
|563
|4
|Claiborne
|555
|8
|Polk
|542
|13
|Unicoi
|503
|5
|Jackson
|483
|8
|Lewis
|472
|6
|Humphreys
|471
|4
|Morgan
|462
|7
|Benton
|440
|10
|Cannon
|438
|2
|Houston
|437
|17
|Clay
|425
|16
|Scott
|422
|5
|Sequatchie
|370
|2
|Stewart
|359
|13
|Perry
|354
|9
|Meigs
|339
|6
|Pickett
|289
|9
|Moore
|286
|2
|Van Buren
|217
|2
|Hancock
|128
|3