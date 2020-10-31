Huntsville community happy to have Halloween events outdoors

Health officials are urging people to not gather in large crowds for the holidays
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|24088
|384
|Mobile
|17166
|319
|Tuscaloosa
|10641
|142
|Montgomery
|10576
|205
|Madison
|9619
|98
|Shelby
|7660
|67
|Baldwin
|6888
|71
|Lee
|6669
|65
|Calhoun
|4806
|63
|Marshall
|4500
|51
|Etowah
|4445
|53
|Morgan
|4428
|35
|Houston
|4265
|35
|DeKalb
|3579
|29
|Elmore
|3292
|58
|St. Clair
|3138
|43
|Limestone
|3003
|33
|Walker
|2902
|93
|Talladega
|2777
|37
|Cullman
|2719
|25
|Lauderdale
|2437
|43
|Jackson
|2282
|18
|Autauga
|2141
|31
|Colbert
|2125
|32
|Franklin
|2107
|32
|Blount
|2039
|25
|Russell
|1999
|3
|Chilton
|1926
|32
|Dallas
|1894
|27
|Dale
|1862
|52
|Coffee
|1851
|11
|Covington
|1787
|29
|Escambia
|1760
|31
|Clarke
|1391
|17
|Tallapoosa
|1385
|87
|Chambers
|1381
|47
|Pike
|1370
|14
|Marion
|1118
|31
|Barbour
|1056
|9
|Marengo
|1053
|22
|Butler
|1020
|41
|Geneva
|959
|7
|Winston
|953
|13
|Pickens
|900
|18
|Lawrence
|899
|33
|Bibb
|866
|15
|Randolph
|853
|16
|Hale
|783
|30
|Cherokee
|769
|15
|Clay
|767
|12
|Washington
|759
|12
|Henry
|736
|6
|Lowndes
|723
|28
|Monroe
|663
|10
|Bullock
|651
|17
|Crenshaw
|616
|30
|Fayette
|604
|13
|Perry
|602
|6
|Cleburne
|581
|9
|Conecuh
|573
|13
|Wilcox
|572
|12
|Macon
|550
|20
|Lamar
|525
|5
|Sumter
|487
|21
|Choctaw
|395
|12
|Greene
|346
|16
|Coosa
|219
|3
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Shelby
|37618
|571
|Davidson
|32908
|350
|Knox
|13301
|96
|Rutherford
|12485
|116
|Hamilton
|12251
|111
|Williamson
|7496
|57
|Sumner
|6439
|117
|Wilson
|4950
|64
|Putnam
|4638
|59
|Montgomery
|4428
|61
|Out of TN
|4304
|36
|Sullivan
|4100
|52
|Madison
|3927
|80
|Washington
|3877
|58
|Bradley
|3729
|23
|Maury
|3630
|39
|Blount
|3554
|41
|Sevier
|3534
|23
|Robertson
|2702
|43
|Hamblen
|2569
|50
|Tipton
|2501
|23
|Dyer
|2363
|38
|Unassigned
|2304
|7
|Gibson
|2234
|49
|Coffee
|2014
|28
|Hardeman
|1939
|33
|Greene
|1927
|55
|Obion
|1865
|27
|Anderson
|1848
|16
|Bedford
|1805
|22
|Trousdale
|1794
|9
|Dickson
|1791
|19
|Fayette
|1774
|27
|Lawrence
|1732
|20
|McMinn
|1729
|39
|Carter
|1721
|36
|Cumberland
|1698
|27
|Loudon
|1697
|13
|Wayne
|1623
|7
|Jefferson
|1622
|24
|Weakley
|1619
|26
|Monroe
|1536
|29
|Warren
|1520
|11
|Lauderdale
|1507
|17
|Roane
|1447
|8
|Hardin
|1444
|23
|Henderson
|1443
|26
|Macon
|1384
|25
|Franklin
|1351
|24
|Haywood
|1334
|28
|Hawkins
|1286
|29
|Overton
|1268
|25
|White
|1266
|15
|Johnson
|1211
|8
|Marshall
|1205
|12
|Carroll
|1181
|27
|Cocke
|1167
|16
|McNairy
|1163
|30
|Rhea
|1151
|21
|Cheatham
|1120
|12
|Campbell
|1116
|13
|Bledsoe
|1040
|4
|Smith
|1040
|14
|Giles
|1022
|38
|Lake
|992
|4
|Lincoln
|951
|4
|Fentress
|948
|12
|Crockett
|917
|22
|Henry
|845
|12
|Hickman
|841
|15
|Marion
|826
|13
|DeKalb
|790
|18
|Chester
|744
|16
|Decatur
|682
|11
|Grainger
|641
|4
|Grundy
|600
|13
|Union
|560
|4
|Claiborne
|549
|8
|Polk
|538
|13
|Unicoi
|486
|5
|Jackson
|477
|8
|Humphreys
|469
|4
|Lewis
|458
|6
|Morgan
|458
|7
|Benton
|441
|10
|Cannon
|436
|2
|Houston
|431
|17
|Clay
|422
|16
|Scott
|416
|5
|Sequatchie
|370
|2
|Stewart
|356
|13
|Perry
|350
|8
|Meigs
|339
|6
|Pickett
|287
|9
|Moore
|286
|2
|Van Buren
|213
|2
|Hancock
|127
|3