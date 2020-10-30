Coronavirus having an impact on Halloween celebrations

Many families are coming up with alternatives
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|23940
|385
|Mobile
|17123
|319
|Tuscaloosa
|10602
|141
|Montgomery
|10503
|199
|Madison
|9557
|98
|Shelby
|7605
|65
|Baldwin
|6768
|69
|Lee
|6649
|65
|Calhoun
|4765
|62
|Marshall
|4474
|51
|Etowah
|4419
|52
|Morgan
|4308
|35
|Houston
|4239
|34
|DeKalb
|3554
|29
|Elmore
|3278
|58
|St. Clair
|3113
|42
|Limestone
|2970
|31
|Walker
|2874
|93
|Talladega
|2764
|37
|Cullman
|2665
|25
|Lauderdale
|2405
|43
|Jackson
|2253
|17
|Autauga
|2126
|31
|Colbert
|2102
|32
|Franklin
|2094
|32
|Blount
|2009
|25
|Russell
|1983
|3
|Chilton
|1923
|32
|Dallas
|1892
|27
|Dale
|1849
|52
|Coffee
|1836
|11
|Covington
|1773
|29
|Escambia
|1758
|31
|Clarke
|1387
|17
|Chambers
|1380
|47
|Tallapoosa
|1372
|87
|Pike
|1364
|14
|Marion
|1109
|31
|Barbour
|1055
|9
|Marengo
|1046
|22
|Butler
|1019
|41
|Winston
|947
|13
|Geneva
|942
|7
|Pickens
|890
|18
|Lawrence
|885
|33
|Bibb
|861
|15
|Randolph
|846
|16
|Hale
|781
|30
|Cherokee
|764
|14
|Clay
|763
|12
|Washington
|758
|12
|Henry
|731
|6
|Lowndes
|721
|28
|Monroe
|663
|10
|Bullock
|651
|17
|Crenshaw
|612
|30
|Fayette
|599
|13
|Perry
|599
|6
|Cleburne
|579
|9
|Conecuh
|572
|13
|Wilcox
|571
|12
|Macon
|543
|20
|Lamar
|523
|5
|Sumter
|486
|21
|Choctaw
|395
|12
|Greene
|345
|16
|Coosa
|217
|3
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Shelby
|37335
|570
|Davidson
|32679
|345
|Knox
|13193
|95
|Rutherford
|12406
|115
|Hamilton
|12175
|112
|Williamson
|7387
|56
|Sumner
|6371
|113
|Wilson
|4920
|63
|Putnam
|4610
|59
|Montgomery
|4389
|60
|Out of TN
|4278
|36
|Sullivan
|3981
|50
|Madison
|3918
|80
|Washington
|3767
|53
|Bradley
|3703
|23
|Blount
|3515
|36
|Sevier
|3497
|22
|Maury
|3458
|39
|Robertson
|2681
|43
|Hamblen
|2547
|50
|Tipton
|2466
|23
|Dyer
|2336
|38
|Unassigned
|2230
|6
|Gibson
|2227
|49
|Coffee
|1987
|26
|Hardeman
|1931
|33
|Greene
|1876
|54
|Obion
|1855
|23
|Anderson
|1813
|14
|Bedford
|1789
|20
|Trousdale
|1789
|9
|Dickson
|1763
|19
|Fayette
|1759
|25
|McMinn
|1712
|38
|Lawrence
|1707
|20
|Loudon
|1690
|12
|Cumberland
|1669
|27
|Carter
|1666
|36
|Wayne
|1619
|7
|Weakley
|1610
|26
|Jefferson
|1604
|24
|Monroe
|1521
|29
|Warren
|1507
|11
|Lauderdale
|1495
|17
|Henderson
|1441
|26
|Hardin
|1435
|22
|Roane
|1420
|8
|Macon
|1381
|25
|Franklin
|1336
|23
|Haywood
|1320
|28
|Hawkins
|1272
|28
|Overton
|1261
|20
|White
|1252
|14
|Johnson
|1192
|7
|Marshall
|1190
|11
|Carroll
|1169
|26
|Cocke
|1150
|14
|McNairy
|1150
|29
|Rhea
|1141
|19
|Campbell
|1104
|13
|Cheatham
|1097
|12
|Bledsoe
|1034
|4
|Smith
|1032
|14
|Giles
|1007
|38
|Lake
|990
|4
|Lincoln
|945
|3
|Fentress
|944
|11
|Crockett
|907
|22
|Henry
|837
|12
|Hickman
|829
|15
|Marion
|812
|10
|DeKalb
|786
|17
|Chester
|741
|15
|Decatur
|679
|11
|Grainger
|636
|4
|Grundy
|587
|12
|Union
|555
|4
|Claiborne
|543
|7
|Polk
|540
|13
|Unicoi
|477
|5
|Jackson
|471
|6
|Humphreys
|465
|4
|Morgan
|458
|7
|Lewis
|442
|5
|Benton
|434
|10
|Cannon
|432
|2
|Houston
|431
|17
|Clay
|418
|15
|Scott
|408
|5
|Sequatchie
|363
|2
|Stewart
|348
|11
|Perry
|343
|5
|Meigs
|337
|6
|Pickett
|287
|9
|Moore
|283
|2
|Van Buren
|212
|2
|Hancock
|125
|3