Long Lines To Vote Absentee In-Person

Thursday is the last day to apply for an absentee ballot in the general election and the Madison County probate judge says turnout has already far surpassed the normal rate.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|23573
|377
|Mobile
|16994
|316
|Tuscaloosa
|10462
|140
|Montgomery
|10352
|198
|Madison
|9422
|98
|Shelby
|7504
|65
|Baldwin
|6712
|69
|Lee
|6571
|65
|Calhoun
|4647
|61
|Marshall
|4426
|51
|Etowah
|4341
|51
|Morgan
|4223
|35
|Houston
|4193
|34
|DeKalb
|3492
|28
|Elmore
|3246
|53
|St. Clair
|3040
|42
|Limestone
|2936
|31
|Walker
|2837
|93
|Talladega
|2714
|37
|Cullman
|2557
|25
|Lauderdale
|2338
|42
|Jackson
|2194
|17
|Autauga
|2082
|31
|Franklin
|2064
|32
|Colbert
|2060
|32
|Blount
|1972
|25
|Russell
|1960
|3
|Chilton
|1904
|32
|Dallas
|1881
|27
|Coffee
|1807
|11
|Dale
|1789
|52
|Covington
|1759
|29
|Escambia
|1749
|31
|Chambers
|1368
|47
|Clarke
|1366
|17
|Pike
|1345
|14
|Tallapoosa
|1339
|87
|Marion
|1103
|31
|Barbour
|1042
|9
|Marengo
|1026
|22
|Butler
|1012
|41
|Winston
|940
|13
|Geneva
|921
|7
|Lawrence
|869
|33
|Pickens
|869
|18
|Bibb
|850
|15
|Randolph
|835
|16
|Hale
|777
|30
|Cherokee
|756
|14
|Clay
|753
|12
|Washington
|751
|12
|Henry
|723
|6
|Lowndes
|716
|28
|Monroe
|655
|10
|Bullock
|650
|17
|Crenshaw
|609
|30
|Perry
|595
|6
|Fayette
|589
|13
|Cleburne
|573
|9
|Wilcox
|570
|12
|Conecuh
|565
|13
|Macon
|539
|20
|Lamar
|508
|5
|Sumter
|474
|21
|Choctaw
|393
|12
|Greene
|346
|16
|Coosa
|209
|3
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Shelby
|36855
|568
|Davidson
|32175
|341
|Knox
|12956
|92
|Rutherford
|12143
|115
|Hamilton
|11952
|110
|Williamson
|7235
|56
|Sumner
|6230
|112
|Wilson
|4785
|60
|Putnam
|4499
|57
|Montgomery
|4275
|58
|Out of TN
|4171
|34
|Madison
|3851
|80
|Sullivan
|3846
|48
|Bradley
|3641
|23
|Washington
|3615
|53
|Sevier
|3408
|23
|Maury
|3407
|38
|Blount
|3404
|36
|Robertson
|2640
|44
|Hamblen
|2495
|48
|Tipton
|2406
|23
|Unassigned
|2330
|6
|Dyer
|2285
|35
|Gibson
|2192
|49
|Coffee
|1943
|26
|Hardeman
|1909
|33
|Greene
|1821
|54
|Obion
|1811
|23
|Trousdale
|1777
|8
|Bedford
|1753
|20
|Anderson
|1727
|14
|Dickson
|1722
|19
|Fayette
|1708
|25
|McMinn
|1673
|37
|Lawrence
|1665
|20
|Loudon
|1653
|11
|Cumberland
|1623
|27
|Wayne
|1606
|7
|Carter
|1598
|34
|Weakley
|1579
|26
|Jefferson
|1575
|22
|Monroe
|1486
|29
|Warren
|1461
|10
|Lauderdale
|1451
|17
|Henderson
|1426
|26
|Hardin
|1416
|22
|Macon
|1357
|25
|Roane
|1346
|7
|Franklin
|1305
|22
|Haywood
|1305
|28
|Hawkins
|1232
|25
|Overton
|1232
|18
|White
|1200
|14
|Johnson
|1166
|7
|Carroll
|1158
|26
|Marshall
|1156
|11
|McNairy
|1144
|28
|Rhea
|1130
|18
|Cocke
|1097
|14
|Cheatham
|1079
|12
|Campbell
|1044
|12
|Bledsoe
|1026
|4
|Smith
|1005
|14
|Lake
|988
|3
|Giles
|986
|36
|Fentress
|926
|11
|Lincoln
|925
|3
|Crockett
|876
|20
|Hickman
|810
|15
|Henry
|809
|12
|Marion
|794
|10
|DeKalb
|751
|17
|Chester
|735
|15
|Decatur
|667
|11
|Grainger
|617
|4
|Grundy
|578
|11
|Union
|549
|3
|Claiborne
|534
|6
|Polk
|527
|13
|Jackson
|459
|6
|Humphreys
|457
|4
|Unicoi
|445
|3
|Morgan
|444
|7
|Cannon
|427
|2
|Benton
|426
|9
|Houston
|425
|17
|Lewis
|422
|5
|Clay
|410
|15
|Scott
|394
|5
|Sequatchie
|357
|2
|Stewart
|338
|11
|Meigs
|330
|6
|Perry
|329
|5
|Pickett
|276
|9
|Moore
|271
|2
|Van Buren
|210
|2
|Hancock
|121
|3