Historic absentee voter turnout seen in Madison County
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|23443
|377
|Mobile
|16934
|315
|Tuscaloosa
|10414
|140
|Montgomery
|10298
|197
|Madison
|9394
|96
|Shelby
|7436
|63
|Baldwin
|6694
|69
|Lee
|6550
|65
|Calhoun
|4621
|61
|Marshall
|4411
|50
|Etowah
|4312
|51
|Morgan
|4182
|35
|Houston
|4180
|34
|DeKalb
|3461
|29
|Elmore
|3227
|53
|St. Clair
|2999
|42
|Limestone
|2893
|30
|Walker
|2823
|92
|Talladega
|2674
|35
|Cullman
|2508
|24
|Lauderdale
|2313
|42
|Jackson
|2175
|15
|Autauga
|2074
|31
|Franklin
|2061
|31
|Colbert
|2041
|32
|Russell
|1953
|3
|Blount
|1942
|25
|Chilton
|1893
|32
|Dallas
|1872
|27
|Coffee
|1795
|11
|Dale
|1772
|51
|Covington
|1755
|29
|Escambia
|1730
|30
|Clarke
|1353
|17
|Chambers
|1352
|44
|Pike
|1344
|13
|Tallapoosa
|1330
|87
|Marion
|1097
|29
|Barbour
|1033
|9
|Marengo
|1025
|22
|Butler
|1013
|40
|Winston
|937
|13
|Geneva
|916
|7
|Lawrence
|861
|32
|Pickens
|860
|18
|Bibb
|843
|14
|Randolph
|829
|16
|Hale
|777
|30
|Clay
|749
|12
|Washington
|749
|12
|Cherokee
|745
|14
|Henry
|719
|6
|Lowndes
|714
|28
|Bullock
|649
|17
|Monroe
|648
|10
|Crenshaw
|609
|30
|Perry
|593
|6
|Fayette
|584
|13
|Cleburne
|573
|8
|Wilcox
|570
|12
|Conecuh
|561
|13
|Macon
|537
|20
|Lamar
|506
|5
|Sumter
|473
|21
|Choctaw
|392
|12
|Greene
|346
|16
|Coosa
|205
|3
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Shelby
|36685
|565
|Davidson
|31975
|343
|Knox
|12848
|91
|Rutherford
|12017
|115
|Hamilton
|11867
|109
|Williamson
|7187
|56
|Sumner
|6184
|112
|Wilson
|4731
|59
|Putnam
|4456
|57
|Montgomery
|4240
|57
|Out of TN
|4151
|36
|Sullivan
|3819
|46
|Madison
|3814
|79
|Bradley
|3619
|23
|Washington
|3569
|51
|Maury
|3389
|38
|Blount
|3374
|36
|Sevier
|3364
|23
|Robertson
|2628
|42
|Hamblen
|2475
|48
|Tipton
|2381
|23
|Unassigned
|2261
|5
|Dyer
|2247
|32
|Gibson
|2172
|44
|Coffee
|1923
|25
|Hardeman
|1905
|33
|Greene
|1812
|52
|Obion
|1795
|22
|Trousdale
|1776
|8
|Bedford
|1745
|20
|Dickson
|1707
|19
|Fayette
|1698
|25
|Anderson
|1697
|13
|McMinn
|1659
|37
|Lawrence
|1645
|20
|Loudon
|1643
|11
|Cumberland
|1613
|27
|Wayne
|1604
|7
|Carter
|1583
|34
|Weakley
|1573
|26
|Jefferson
|1564
|21
|Monroe
|1472
|28
|Warren
|1449
|10
|Lauderdale
|1441
|17
|Henderson
|1421
|26
|Hardin
|1404
|20
|Macon
|1348
|25
|Roane
|1321
|7
|Franklin
|1302
|20
|Haywood
|1297
|28
|Overton
|1229
|17
|Hawkins
|1226
|25
|White
|1194
|14
|Johnson
|1157
|7
|Marshall
|1157
|10
|Carroll
|1153
|26
|McNairy
|1134
|27
|Rhea
|1124
|18
|Cocke
|1080
|14
|Cheatham
|1069
|11
|Campbell
|1035
|12
|Bledsoe
|1026
|4
|Smith
|994
|13
|Lake
|987
|3
|Giles
|983
|36
|Fentress
|918
|11
|Lincoln
|917
|3
|Crockett
|870
|20
|Hickman
|810
|15
|Henry
|802
|11
|Marion
|783
|9
|DeKalb
|737
|17
|Chester
|733
|14
|Decatur
|663
|11
|Grainger
|612
|4
|Grundy
|575
|11
|Union
|546
|3
|Claiborne
|528
|6
|Polk
|517
|13
|Humphreys
|458
|4
|Jackson
|453
|5
|Morgan
|443
|7
|Unicoi
|433
|3
|Houston
|423
|17
|Benton
|421
|9
|Cannon
|421
|2
|Lewis
|418
|5
|Clay
|406
|15
|Scott
|386
|5
|Sequatchie
|347
|2
|Stewart
|336
|11
|Meigs
|329
|6
|Perry
|308
|2
|Pickett
|274
|8
|Moore
|272
|2
|Van Buren
|208
|1
|Hancock
|121
|3