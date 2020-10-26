Huntsville City Schools students resume full-time traditional schedule
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|23292
|377
|Mobile
|16916
|315
|Tuscaloosa
|10345
|140
|Montgomery
|10250
|197
|Madison
|9350
|96
|Shelby
|7390
|63
|Baldwin
|6658
|69
|Lee
|6546
|65
|Calhoun
|4599
|61
|Marshall
|4395
|50
|Etowah
|4285
|51
|Houston
|4170
|34
|Morgan
|4164
|35
|DeKalb
|3426
|29
|Elmore
|3208
|53
|St. Clair
|2955
|42
|Limestone
|2872
|30
|Walker
|2794
|92
|Talladega
|2664
|35
|Cullman
|2480
|24
|Lauderdale
|2294
|42
|Jackson
|2159
|15
|Autauga
|2059
|31
|Franklin
|2055
|31
|Colbert
|2021
|32
|Russell
|1949
|3
|Blount
|1932
|25
|Chilton
|1884
|32
|Dallas
|1866
|27
|Coffee
|1771
|11
|Dale
|1763
|51
|Covington
|1747
|29
|Escambia
|1727
|30
|Clarke
|1352
|17
|Chambers
|1350
|44
|Pike
|1341
|13
|Tallapoosa
|1329
|87
|Marion
|1081
|29
|Barbour
|1033
|9
|Marengo
|1019
|22
|Butler
|1011
|40
|Winston
|929
|13
|Geneva
|906
|7
|Lawrence
|858
|32
|Pickens
|852
|18
|Bibb
|840
|14
|Randolph
|827
|16
|Hale
|768
|30
|Washington
|749
|12
|Clay
|744
|12
|Cherokee
|738
|14
|Henry
|717
|6
|Lowndes
|713
|28
|Bullock
|649
|17
|Monroe
|646
|10
|Crenshaw
|608
|30
|Perry
|592
|6
|Fayette
|577
|13
|Cleburne
|569
|8
|Wilcox
|568
|12
|Conecuh
|561
|13
|Macon
|536
|20
|Lamar
|496
|5
|Sumter
|472
|21
|Choctaw
|392
|12
|Greene
|342
|16
|Coosa
|204
|3
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Shelby
|36376
|562
|Davidson
|31748
|337
|Knox
|12738
|89
|Rutherford
|11893
|114
|Hamilton
|11758
|109
|Williamson
|7102
|56
|Sumner
|6114
|110
|Wilson
|4690
|59
|Putnam
|4440
|56
|Montgomery
|4217
|56
|Out of TN
|4079
|35
|Madison
|3780
|79
|Sullivan
|3763
|46
|Bradley
|3587
|23
|Washington
|3476
|51
|Sevier
|3351
|22
|Blount
|3343
|36
|Maury
|3307
|37
|Robertson
|2614
|41
|Hamblen
|2464
|48
|Tipton
|2367
|23
|Dyer
|2237
|32
|Unassigned
|2206
|3
|Gibson
|2162
|44
|Hardeman
|1898
|33
|Coffee
|1894
|25
|Obion
|1788
|22
|Trousdale
|1775
|8
|Greene
|1750
|52
|Bedford
|1709
|20
|Fayette
|1692
|25
|Dickson
|1691
|19
|Anderson
|1688
|14
|McMinn
|1640
|36
|Loudon
|1623
|11
|Lawrence
|1618
|20
|Cumberland
|1610
|25
|Wayne
|1600
|7
|Weakley
|1561
|26
|Carter
|1556
|33
|Jefferson
|1555
|21
|Monroe
|1462
|28
|Warren
|1439
|10
|Lauderdale
|1436
|17
|Henderson
|1416
|26
|Hardin
|1397
|20
|Macon
|1343
|25
|Roane
|1302
|7
|Franklin
|1295
|19
|Haywood
|1295
|27
|Overton
|1227
|17
|Hawkins
|1209
|25
|White
|1188
|14
|Johnson
|1150
|7
|Carroll
|1148
|26
|Marshall
|1138
|10
|McNairy
|1129
|27
|Rhea
|1111
|18
|Cheatham
|1060
|11
|Cocke
|1058
|14
|Campbell
|1030
|12
|Bledsoe
|1017
|4
|Smith
|991
|13
|Lake
|985
|3
|Giles
|969
|36
|Fentress
|916
|11
|Lincoln
|897
|3
|Crockett
|868
|20
|Hickman
|803
|15
|Henry
|796
|11
|Marion
|773
|9
|Chester
|732
|14
|DeKalb
|732
|17
|Decatur
|663
|11
|Grainger
|611
|4
|Grundy
|570
|11
|Union
|543
|3
|Claiborne
|526
|6
|Polk
|511
|13
|Jackson
|452
|5
|Humphreys
|450
|4
|Morgan
|443
|7
|Houston
|420
|17
|Benton
|419
|9
|Unicoi
|418
|3
|Cannon
|415
|2
|Clay
|406
|13
|Lewis
|403
|3
|Scott
|384
|5
|Sequatchie
|346
|2
|Stewart
|331
|11
|Meigs
|327
|6
|Perry
|308
|2
|Pickett
|274
|7
|Moore
|269
|2
|Van Buren
|207
|1
|Hancock
|119
|3