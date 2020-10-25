Carson's Evening Forecast 10/25

Cloudy skies continue to start the new work week. By mid week, the remnants of soon-to-be Hurricane Zeta will bring heavy rainfall to North Alabama.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|23129
|377
|Mobile
|16849
|315
|Tuscaloosa
|10296
|140
|Montgomery
|10197
|197
|Madison
|9280
|96
|Shelby
|7338
|63
|Baldwin
|6637
|69
|Lee
|6534
|65
|Calhoun
|4567
|61
|Marshall
|4381
|50
|Etowah
|4265
|51
|Houston
|4148
|34
|Morgan
|4120
|35
|DeKalb
|3388
|29
|Elmore
|3200
|53
|St. Clair
|2925
|42
|Limestone
|2842
|30
|Walker
|2772
|92
|Talladega
|2653
|35
|Cullman
|2440
|24
|Lauderdale
|2262
|42
|Jackson
|2149
|15
|Franklin
|2052
|31
|Autauga
|2048
|31
|Colbert
|2005
|32
|Russell
|1944
|3
|Blount
|1925
|25
|Chilton
|1869
|32
|Dallas
|1865
|27
|Coffee
|1763
|11
|Dale
|1751
|51
|Covington
|1740
|29
|Escambia
|1725
|30
|Chambers
|1350
|44
|Clarke
|1343
|17
|Pike
|1335
|13
|Tallapoosa
|1317
|87
|Marion
|1076
|29
|Barbour
|1031
|9
|Marengo
|1008
|22
|Butler
|1007
|40
|Winston
|922
|13
|Geneva
|900
|7
|Lawrence
|850
|32
|Pickens
|847
|18
|Bibb
|828
|14
|Randolph
|823
|16
|Hale
|767
|30
|Washington
|744
|12
|Clay
|741
|12
|Cherokee
|733
|14
|Lowndes
|709
|28
|Henry
|708
|6
|Bullock
|648
|17
|Monroe
|646
|10
|Crenshaw
|606
|30
|Perry
|589
|6
|Fayette
|574
|13
|Wilcox
|567
|12
|Conecuh
|561
|13
|Cleburne
|556
|8
|Macon
|534
|20
|Lamar
|490
|5
|Sumter
|472
|21
|Choctaw
|390
|12
|Greene
|342
|16
|Coosa
|203
|3
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Shelby
|35753
|562
|Davidson
|31206
|336
|Knox
|12561
|89
|Hamilton
|11618
|108
|Rutherford
|11611
|112
|Williamson
|6971
|56
|Sumner
|5948
|109
|Wilson
|4629
|56
|Putnam
|4403
|56
|Montgomery
|4115
|55
|Out of TN
|3896
|35
|Madison
|3740
|79
|Sullivan
|3653
|46
|Bradley
|3558
|23
|Washington
|3388
|50
|Sevier
|3328
|21
|Blount
|3309
|36
|Maury
|3218
|37
|Unassigned
|2953
|9
|Robertson
|2589
|41
|Hamblen
|2445
|48
|Tipton
|2322
|22
|Dyer
|2189
|30
|Gibson
|2130
|43
|Hardeman
|1864
|33
|Coffee
|1853
|23
|Trousdale
|1768
|7
|Obion
|1741
|21
|Greene
|1684
|51
|Bedford
|1681
|20
|Fayette
|1667
|23
|Anderson
|1666
|14
|Dickson
|1648
|19
|McMinn
|1615
|35
|Loudon
|1612
|11
|Cumberland
|1595
|25
|Wayne
|1591
|7
|Lawrence
|1587
|19
|Jefferson
|1537
|20
|Carter
|1529
|32
|Weakley
|1523
|25
|Monroe
|1443
|28
|Warren
|1425
|10
|Lauderdale
|1423
|17
|Henderson
|1402
|26
|Hardin
|1379
|19
|Macon
|1324
|25
|Roane
|1285
|7
|Franklin
|1278
|19
|Haywood
|1272
|27
|Overton
|1213
|16
|Hawkins
|1188
|25
|White
|1175
|14
|Johnson
|1132
|7
|Carroll
|1130
|25
|Marshall
|1126
|9
|McNairy
|1112
|27
|Rhea
|1093
|17
|Cheatham
|1041
|11
|Cocke
|1035
|14
|Bledsoe
|1011
|4
|Campbell
|1000
|11
|Smith
|984
|13
|Lake
|983
|3
|Giles
|951
|35
|Fentress
|908
|11
|Lincoln
|880
|3
|Crockett
|833
|20
|Henry
|781
|10
|Hickman
|779
|15
|Marion
|747
|9
|Chester
|725
|14
|DeKalb
|725
|17
|Decatur
|655
|11
|Grainger
|603
|4
|Grundy
|553
|11
|Union
|538
|3
|Claiborne
|518
|6
|Polk
|503
|13
|Jackson
|452
|5
|Humphreys
|440
|4
|Morgan
|435
|7
|Benton
|413
|9
|Houston
|409
|17
|Cannon
|408
|2
|Unicoi
|404
|3
|Clay
|401
|13
|Lewis
|385
|2
|Scott
|374
|5
|Sequatchie
|342
|2
|Stewart
|320
|10
|Meigs
|307
|6
|Perry
|291
|2
|Pickett
|272
|7
|Moore
|265
|2
|Van Buren
|205
|1
|Hancock
|117
|3