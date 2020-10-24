History of the Confederate Monument in Huntsville

The Statue was Relocated to Maple Hill Cemetery Early Friday Morning
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|22988
|375
|Mobile
|16788
|315
|Tuscaloosa
|10235
|140
|Montgomery
|9978
|197
|Madison
|9228
|94
|Shelby
|7274
|63
|Baldwin
|6615
|69
|Lee
|6517
|65
|Marshall
|4372
|49
|Calhoun
|4224
|61
|Etowah
|4214
|50
|Morgan
|4071
|35
|Houston
|3717
|34
|DeKalb
|3360
|29
|Elmore
|3173
|53
|St. Clair
|2891
|42
|Limestone
|2797
|30
|Walker
|2755
|93
|Talladega
|2636
|35
|Cullman
|2399
|25
|Lauderdale
|2180
|42
|Jackson
|2125
|15
|Franklin
|2032
|31
|Autauga
|2030
|30
|Colbert
|1987
|31
|Russell
|1928
|3
|Blount
|1911
|25
|Dallas
|1863
|27
|Chilton
|1858
|32
|Coffee
|1732
|11
|Escambia
|1722
|30
|Covington
|1714
|29
|Dale
|1665
|51
|Chambers
|1343
|43
|Clarke
|1336
|17
|Pike
|1327
|13
|Tallapoosa
|1313
|87
|Marion
|1071
|29
|Barbour
|1012
|9
|Butler
|1002
|40
|Marengo
|1002
|22
|Winston
|919
|13
|Geneva
|861
|7
|Lawrence
|837
|32
|Pickens
|836
|18
|Bibb
|825
|14
|Randolph
|820
|16
|Hale
|758
|30
|Clay
|736
|12
|Washington
|734
|12
|Cherokee
|731
|14
|Lowndes
|704
|28
|Monroe
|645
|10
|Henry
|643
|6
|Bullock
|639
|17
|Crenshaw
|603
|30
|Perry
|585
|6
|Fayette
|569
|13
|Wilcox
|564
|12
|Conecuh
|560
|13
|Cleburne
|551
|8
|Macon
|530
|20
|Lamar
|474
|5
|Sumter
|472
|21
|Choctaw
|390
|12
|Greene
|342
|16
|Coosa
|203
|3
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Shelby
|35564
|562
|Davidson
|30982
|333
|Knox
|12398
|89
|Rutherford
|11502
|113
|Hamilton
|11497
|105
|Williamson
|6897
|56
|Sumner
|5900
|109
|Wilson
|4577
|56
|Putnam
|4329
|55
|Montgomery
|4080
|52
|Out of TN
|3906
|36
|Madison
|3711
|80
|Sullivan
|3540
|46
|Bradley
|3519
|23
|Washington
|3326
|49
|Sevier
|3299
|21
|Blount
|3273
|34
|Maury
|3164
|37
|Unassigned
|2837
|8
|Robertson
|2577
|41
|Hamblen
|2422
|48
|Tipton
|2309
|22
|Dyer
|2163
|29
|Gibson
|2123
|42
|Hardeman
|1854
|33
|Coffee
|1832
|23
|Trousdale
|1758
|7
|Obion
|1730
|21
|Greene
|1654
|51
|Bedford
|1650
|20
|Fayette
|1650
|22
|Anderson
|1646
|14
|Dickson
|1636
|19
|McMinn
|1589
|34
|Loudon
|1588
|11
|Cumberland
|1584
|25
|Wayne
|1584
|7
|Lawrence
|1556
|18
|Jefferson
|1529
|20
|Weakley
|1511
|25
|Carter
|1495
|32
|Monroe
|1419
|28
|Warren
|1415
|10
|Lauderdale
|1404
|17
|Henderson
|1398
|25
|Hardin
|1375
|19
|Macon
|1307
|25
|Franklin
|1263
|17
|Roane
|1257
|7
|Haywood
|1253
|27
|Overton
|1184
|16
|Hawkins
|1170
|24
|White
|1150
|14
|Johnson
|1127
|7
|Carroll
|1125
|25
|McNairy
|1111
|27
|Marshall
|1108
|9
|Rhea
|1083
|17
|Cheatham
|1031
|11
|Cocke
|1014
|12
|Bledsoe
|1010
|4
|Lake
|980
|3
|Smith
|976
|13
|Campbell
|975
|9
|Giles
|937
|35
|Fentress
|889
|10
|Lincoln
|852
|3
|Crockett
|829
|20
|Henry
|771
|10
|Hickman
|767
|15
|Marion
|741
|9
|Chester
|721
|14
|DeKalb
|711
|17
|Decatur
|648
|11
|Grainger
|566
|4
|Grundy
|545
|11
|Union
|523
|3
|Claiborne
|514
|6
|Polk
|492
|13
|Jackson
|446
|5
|Humphreys
|434
|4
|Morgan
|431
|7
|Benton
|411
|9
|Cannon
|404
|2
|Houston
|404
|17
|Unicoi
|395
|3
|Clay
|394
|13
|Lewis
|375
|2
|Scott
|362
|5
|Sequatchie
|338
|4
|Stewart
|317
|9
|Meigs
|306
|6
|Perry
|277
|2
|Pickett
|262
|7
|Moore
|259
|2
|Van Buren
|201
|1
|Hancock
|115
|3