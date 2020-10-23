Friday night football preview at Buckhorn
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|22861
|374
|Mobile
|14468
|314
|Tuscaloosa
|10148
|139
|Montgomery
|9875
|196
|Madison
|9150
|94
|Shelby
|7204
|62
|Lee
|6496
|65
|Baldwin
|6475
|69
|Marshall
|4330
|49
|Calhoun
|4189
|60
|Etowah
|4187
|49
|Morgan
|4036
|35
|Houston
|3692
|32
|DeKalb
|3302
|29
|Elmore
|3148
|52
|St. Clair
|2871
|42
|Limestone
|2765
|30
|Walker
|2722
|93
|Talladega
|2610
|35
|Cullman
|2357
|24
|Lauderdale
|2148
|41
|Jackson
|2100
|15
|Autauga
|2023
|30
|Franklin
|2021
|31
|Colbert
|1967
|31
|Russell
|1923
|3
|Blount
|1893
|25
|Dallas
|1862
|27
|Chilton
|1841
|32
|Escambia
|1719
|29
|Coffee
|1717
|10
|Covington
|1699
|29
|Dale
|1654
|51
|Chambers
|1336
|43
|Pike
|1323
|13
|Tallapoosa
|1305
|87
|Clarke
|1300
|17
|Marion
|1062
|29
|Butler
|1001
|40
|Barbour
|997
|9
|Marengo
|992
|22
|Winston
|913
|13
|Geneva
|852
|7
|Pickens
|824
|17
|Lawrence
|821
|31
|Randolph
|812
|16
|Bibb
|811
|14
|Hale
|749
|30
|Clay
|729
|12
|Cherokee
|726
|14
|Lowndes
|703
|28
|Monroe
|640
|10
|Henry
|639
|6
|Bullock
|637
|17
|Washington
|634
|12
|Crenshaw
|602
|30
|Perry
|583
|6
|Wilcox
|562
|12
|Fayette
|561
|13
|Conecuh
|557
|13
|Cleburne
|543
|8
|Macon
|529
|20
|Sumter
|470
|21
|Lamar
|466
|5
|Choctaw
|388
|12
|Greene
|342
|16
|Coosa
|202
|3
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Shelby
|34892
|558
|Davidson
|30302
|330
|Knox
|12174
|88
|Hamilton
|11368
|105
|Rutherford
|11274
|110
|Williamson
|6802
|55
|Sumner
|5788
|108
|Wilson
|4514
|55
|Putnam
|4257
|54
|Montgomery
|3988
|51
|Out of TN
|3828
|36
|Unassigned
|3822
|4
|Madison
|3696
|79
|Bradley
|3479
|23
|Sullivan
|3395
|46
|Sevier
|3241
|21
|Washington
|3241
|46
|Blount
|3191
|32
|Maury
|3139
|37
|Robertson
|2537
|41
|Hamblen
|2379
|43
|Tipton
|2260
|22
|Dyer
|2096
|27
|Gibson
|2082
|38
|Hardeman
|1821
|32
|Coffee
|1799
|20
|Trousdale
|1751
|7
|Obion
|1678
|20
|Greene
|1618
|51
|Bedford
|1617
|20
|Anderson
|1611
|14
|Fayette
|1605
|22
|Dickson
|1604
|19
|Wayne
|1569
|7
|Loudon
|1566
|10
|McMinn
|1564
|33
|Cumberland
|1561
|24
|Lawrence
|1526
|18
|Jefferson
|1492
|20
|Weakley
|1467
|25
|Carter
|1465
|32
|Monroe
|1395
|28
|Warren
|1387
|10
|Henderson
|1379
|25
|Lauderdale
|1367
|17
|Hardin
|1352
|19
|Macon
|1286
|25
|Franklin
|1244
|16
|Roane
|1223
|7
|Haywood
|1210
|27
|Overton
|1165
|12
|Hawkins
|1142
|24
|White
|1133
|14
|Johnson
|1117
|7
|Carroll
|1105
|25
|McNairy
|1099
|26
|Marshall
|1085
|9
|Rhea
|1063
|16
|Cheatham
|1000
|11
|Bledsoe
|999
|4
|Lake
|975
|3
|Cocke
|966
|12
|Smith
|962
|12
|Giles
|921
|34
|Campbell
|911
|8
|Fentress
|877
|8
|Lincoln
|836
|3
|Crockett
|803
|20
|Henry
|756
|10
|Hickman
|751
|13
|Marion
|724
|9
|Chester
|715
|14
|DeKalb
|690
|17
|Decatur
|648
|11
|Grainger
|551
|4
|Grundy
|535
|11
|Union
|517
|3
|Claiborne
|508
|6
|Polk
|483
|13
|Jackson
|434
|5
|Humphreys
|424
|4
|Morgan
|422
|7
|Houston
|399
|15
|Benton
|397
|9
|Cannon
|396
|2
|Unicoi
|384
|2
|Clay
|383
|14
|Lewis
|360
|2
|Scott
|351
|4
|Sequatchie
|329
|4
|Stewart
|312
|8
|Meigs
|300
|5
|Perry
|261
|1
|Moore
|254
|2
|Pickett
|252
|7
|Van Buren
|197
|1
|Hancock
|113
|3