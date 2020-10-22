WAAY 31 en español 19 de octubre
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|22720
|374
|Mobile
|14405
|314
|Tuscaloosa
|10066
|137
|Montgomery
|9820
|196
|Madison
|9078
|94
|Shelby
|7153
|61
|Lee
|6461
|65
|Baldwin
|6443
|69
|Marshall
|4310
|48
|Calhoun
|4160
|59
|Etowah
|4122
|49
|Morgan
|4000
|33
|Houston
|3655
|32
|DeKalb
|3254
|28
|Elmore
|3128
|52
|St. Clair
|2838
|42
|Limestone
|2736
|30
|Walker
|2699
|93
|Talladega
|2591
|35
|Cullman
|2310
|24
|Lauderdale
|2125
|40
|Jackson
|2055
|15
|Autauga
|2021
|30
|Franklin
|2017
|31
|Colbert
|1933
|30
|Russell
|1905
|3
|Blount
|1873
|25
|Dallas
|1860
|27
|Chilton
|1826
|32
|Escambia
|1714
|28
|Coffee
|1682
|9
|Covington
|1666
|29
|Dale
|1638
|51
|Chambers
|1330
|43
|Pike
|1313
|13
|Tallapoosa
|1295
|87
|Clarke
|1273
|17
|Marion
|1050
|29
|Butler
|998
|40
|Barbour
|996
|9
|Marengo
|982
|22
|Winston
|906
|13
|Geneva
|844
|7
|Lawrence
|811
|31
|Pickens
|811
|17
|Randolph
|805
|14
|Bibb
|801
|14
|Hale
|748
|30
|Cherokee
|723
|14
|Clay
|722
|12
|Lowndes
|702
|28
|Henry
|638
|6
|Bullock
|637
|17
|Monroe
|636
|10
|Washington
|623
|12
|Crenshaw
|598
|30
|Perry
|581
|6
|Wilcox
|559
|12
|Fayette
|557
|13
|Conecuh
|556
|13
|Cleburne
|532
|7
|Macon
|530
|20
|Sumter
|468
|21
|Lamar
|459
|5
|Choctaw
|387
|12
|Greene
|340
|16
|Coosa
|199
|3
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Shelby
|34739
|553
|Davidson
|30155
|328
|Knox
|12081
|87
|Hamilton
|11289
|104
|Rutherford
|11165
|107
|Williamson
|6707
|51
|Sumner
|5715
|107
|Wilson
|4455
|53
|Putnam
|4230
|54
|Montgomery
|3933
|51
|Out of TN
|3761
|35
|Unassigned
|3755
|4
|Madison
|3665
|79
|Bradley
|3447
|22
|Sullivan
|3321
|46
|Sevier
|3224
|21
|Washington
|3182
|44
|Blount
|3170
|32
|Maury
|3112
|36
|Robertson
|2510
|40
|Hamblen
|2365
|43
|Tipton
|2235
|22
|Gibson
|2078
|38
|Dyer
|2071
|26
|Hardeman
|1804
|32
|Coffee
|1783
|20
|Trousdale
|1744
|7
|Obion
|1664
|20
|Bedford
|1606
|20
|Anderson
|1596
|13
|Fayette
|1596
|22
|Dickson
|1591
|19
|Greene
|1575
|51
|Wayne
|1569
|7
|Loudon
|1566
|10
|McMinn
|1542
|32
|Cumberland
|1536
|24
|Lawrence
|1505
|18
|Jefferson
|1483
|20
|Weakley
|1453
|25
|Carter
|1439
|32
|Monroe
|1382
|27
|Henderson
|1373
|25
|Warren
|1368
|10
|Lauderdale
|1345
|17
|Hardin
|1336
|19
|Macon
|1269
|24
|Franklin
|1234
|16
|Roane
|1224
|7
|Haywood
|1200
|26
|Overton
|1152
|11
|White
|1122
|14
|Hawkins
|1117
|24
|Johnson
|1115
|7
|Carroll
|1107
|24
|McNairy
|1096
|26
|Marshall
|1063
|8
|Rhea
|1059
|16
|Bledsoe
|994
|4
|Cheatham
|982
|11
|Lake
|976
|3
|Smith
|954
|12
|Cocke
|952
|12
|Giles
|911
|34
|Campbell
|899
|7
|Fentress
|869
|8
|Lincoln
|830
|2
|Crockett
|802
|21
|Henry
|753
|10
|Hickman
|745
|13
|Chester
|715
|14
|Marion
|715
|9
|DeKalb
|686
|16
|Decatur
|645
|11
|Grainger
|546
|4
|Grundy
|525
|10
|Union
|514
|2
|Claiborne
|506
|6
|Polk
|476
|13
|Jackson
|422
|5
|Humphreys
|419
|4
|Morgan
|416
|7
|Benton
|396
|9
|Houston
|392
|15
|Cannon
|390
|2
|Clay
|379
|13
|Unicoi
|373
|2
|Lewis
|358
|2
|Scott
|344
|4
|Sequatchie
|330
|4
|Stewart
|312
|8
|Meigs
|297
|5
|Perry
|253
|1
|Pickett
|250
|5
|Moore
|249
|2
|Van Buren
|195
|1
|Hancock
|112
|3