Blended Learning Causes Students To Fall Behind
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|22400
|372
|Mobile
|14282
|314
|Tuscaloosa
|9983
|132
|Montgomery
|9691
|196
|Madison
|8999
|92
|Shelby
|7035
|60
|Lee
|6439
|66
|Baldwin
|6375
|67
|Marshall
|4267
|48
|Calhoun
|4102
|59
|Etowah
|4020
|49
|Morgan
|3945
|32
|Houston
|3631
|32
|DeKalb
|3167
|27
|Elmore
|3095
|52
|St. Clair
|2797
|42
|Limestone
|2692
|27
|Walker
|2680
|92
|Talladega
|2550
|34
|Cullman
|2258
|23
|Lauderdale
|2063
|40
|Autauga
|1999
|28
|Franklin
|1991
|31
|Jackson
|1991
|14
|Colbert
|1906
|27
|Russell
|1902
|3
|Dallas
|1852
|27
|Blount
|1838
|23
|Chilton
|1805
|31
|Escambia
|1709
|28
|Covington
|1647
|29
|Coffee
|1640
|9
|Dale
|1625
|51
|Pike
|1302
|12
|Chambers
|1273
|43
|Tallapoosa
|1272
|86
|Clarke
|1267
|16
|Marion
|1042
|29
|Butler
|998
|40
|Barbour
|981
|9
|Marengo
|967
|21
|Winston
|899
|13
|Geneva
|833
|7
|Pickens
|803
|17
|Randolph
|795
|14
|Lawrence
|792
|30
|Bibb
|789
|13
|Hale
|745
|29
|Cherokee
|715
|14
|Clay
|707
|12
|Lowndes
|699
|27
|Bullock
|635
|17
|Henry
|631
|6
|Monroe
|627
|9
|Washington
|621
|12
|Crenshaw
|590
|30
|Perry
|579
|6
|Wilcox
|557
|12
|Conecuh
|554
|13
|Fayette
|547
|12
|Macon
|529
|19
|Cleburne
|524
|7
|Sumter
|464
|21
|Lamar
|457
|5
|Choctaw
|386
|12
|Greene
|333
|16
|Coosa
|196
|3
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Shelby
|34370
|552
|Davidson
|29801
|325
|Knox
|11833
|87
|Hamilton
|11097
|102
|Rutherford
|11031
|106
|Williamson
|6618
|48
|Sumner
|5636
|107
|Wilson
|4402
|53
|Putnam
|4110
|53
|Montgomery
|3857
|51
|Out of TN
|3794
|35
|Unassigned
|3765
|3
|Madison
|3613
|78
|Bradley
|3408
|21
|Sullivan
|3188
|44
|Sevier
|3149
|20
|Blount
|3102
|31
|Washington
|3080
|43
|Maury
|3074
|35
|Robertson
|2485
|39
|Hamblen
|2327
|43
|Tipton
|2192
|22
|Gibson
|2054
|37
|Dyer
|2023
|26
|Hardeman
|1787
|32
|Coffee
|1760
|20
|Trousdale
|1740
|7
|Obion
|1636
|17
|Bedford
|1590
|20
|Dickson
|1562
|18
|Wayne
|1560
|7
|Greene
|1556
|50
|Anderson
|1555
|13
|Loudon
|1540
|10
|Fayette
|1520
|22
|McMinn
|1508
|32
|Cumberland
|1489
|24
|Lawrence
|1462
|17
|Jefferson
|1458
|18
|Weakley
|1434
|25
|Carter
|1415
|32
|Henderson
|1354
|25
|Monroe
|1348
|23
|Warren
|1339
|9
|Hardin
|1313
|19
|Lauderdale
|1308
|18
|Macon
|1257
|24
|Franklin
|1211
|15
|Haywood
|1190
|25
|Roane
|1185
|7
|Overton
|1112
|11
|Johnson
|1104
|6
|Hawkins
|1099
|23
|Carroll
|1093
|24
|McNairy
|1088
|25
|White
|1076
|14
|Marshall
|1052
|8
|Rhea
|1048
|16
|Cheatham
|969
|11
|Lake
|968
|3
|Smith
|933
|13
|Bledsoe
|924
|4
|Cocke
|922
|12
|Giles
|892
|34
|Campbell
|864
|7
|Fentress
|849
|7
|Lincoln
|801
|2
|Crockett
|766
|20
|Henry
|741
|10
|Hickman
|739
|13
|Chester
|712
|14
|Marion
|699
|9
|DeKalb
|672
|16
|Decatur
|625
|11
|Grainger
|531
|4
|Grundy
|516
|8
|Claiborne
|495
|6
|Union
|493
|2
|Polk
|469
|13
|Jackson
|416
|5
|Humphreys
|409
|4
|Morgan
|408
|6
|Houston
|389
|14
|Benton
|387
|9
|Cannon
|386
|2
|Unicoi
|364
|1
|Clay
|363
|12
|Lewis
|350
|2
|Sequatchie
|329
|4
|Scott
|324
|4
|Stewart
|308
|7
|Meigs
|294
|4
|Moore
|245
|2
|Pickett
|244
|5
|Perry
|204
|1
|Van Buren
|191
|1
|Hancock
|112
|3