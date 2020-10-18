Voter help groups want to remind you to have everything ready to go ahead of November elections

Deadlines are coming up fast.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|22194
|372
|Mobile
|14217
|314
|Tuscaloosa
|9782
|132
|Montgomery
|9584
|196
|Madison
|8893
|92
|Shelby
|6955
|60
|Lee
|6421
|66
|Baldwin
|6350
|67
|Marshall
|4240
|48
|Calhoun
|4066
|59
|Etowah
|3951
|49
|Morgan
|3885
|32
|Houston
|3599
|32
|DeKalb
|3095
|26
|Elmore
|3074
|52
|St. Clair
|2735
|42
|Limestone
|2658
|27
|Walker
|2627
|92
|Talladega
|2529
|34
|Cullman
|2212
|23
|Lauderdale
|2029
|40
|Autauga
|1983
|28
|Franklin
|1974
|31
|Jackson
|1964
|14
|Russell
|1898
|3
|Colbert
|1883
|27
|Dallas
|1845
|27
|Blount
|1807
|23
|Chilton
|1779
|31
|Escambia
|1702
|28
|Covington
|1640
|29
|Coffee
|1615
|9
|Dale
|1604
|51
|Pike
|1299
|12
|Tallapoosa
|1267
|86
|Chambers
|1266
|43
|Clarke
|1259
|16
|Marion
|1037
|29
|Butler
|990
|40
|Barbour
|977
|9
|Marengo
|956
|21
|Winston
|882
|13
|Geneva
|823
|7
|Lawrence
|782
|30
|Randolph
|781
|14
|Pickens
|778
|17
|Bibb
|775
|13
|Hale
|734
|29
|Cherokee
|713
|14
|Clay
|697
|12
|Lowndes
|696
|27
|Bullock
|634
|17
|Monroe
|624
|9
|Henry
|621
|6
|Washington
|614
|12
|Crenshaw
|583
|30
|Perry
|577
|6
|Conecuh
|554
|13
|Wilcox
|554
|12
|Fayette
|536
|12
|Macon
|527
|19
|Cleburne
|515
|7
|Sumter
|464
|21
|Lamar
|446
|5
|Choctaw
|386
|12
|Greene
|329
|16
|Coosa
|196
|3
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Shelby
|33754
|549
|Davidson
|29185
|325
|Knox
|11559
|86
|Hamilton
|10918
|102
|Rutherford
|10770
|106
|Williamson
|6374
|48
|Sumner
|5486
|106
|Wilson
|4254
|53
|Putnam
|4009
|52
|Montgomery
|3740
|51
|Madison
|3571
|78
|Out of TN
|3531
|34
|Unassigned
|3461
|3
|Bradley
|3341
|21
|Sevier
|3109
|20
|Sullivan
|3072
|44
|Blount
|3041
|31
|Washington
|2933
|42
|Maury
|2910
|35
|Robertson
|2450
|39
|Hamblen
|2292
|43
|Tipton
|2151
|22
|Gibson
|2018
|37
|Dyer
|1909
|26
|Hardeman
|1753
|32
|Trousdale
|1720
|7
|Coffee
|1696
|20
|Obion
|1611
|17
|Bedford
|1562
|20
|Wayne
|1552
|7
|Anderson
|1526
|13
|Dickson
|1519
|18
|Loudon
|1513
|10
|Fayette
|1479
|21
|Cumberland
|1467
|24
|Greene
|1464
|48
|McMinn
|1448
|32
|Jefferson
|1425
|18
|Weakley
|1416
|25
|Lawrence
|1405
|17
|Carter
|1388
|32
|Henderson
|1341
|25
|Warren
|1293
|9
|Monroe
|1283
|23
|Hardin
|1278
|19
|Lauderdale
|1254
|18
|Macon
|1252
|24
|Franklin
|1181
|15
|Haywood
|1179
|25
|Roane
|1146
|6
|Overton
|1094
|11
|Carroll
|1076
|24
|McNairy
|1067
|25
|Johnson
|1066
|6
|Hawkins
|1057
|23
|White
|1047
|14
|Rhea
|1014
|16
|Marshall
|1012
|8
|Lake
|957
|3
|Cheatham
|942
|11
|Smith
|920
|13
|Bledsoe
|913
|4
|Cocke
|895
|12
|Giles
|869
|31
|Fentress
|828
|7
|Campbell
|824
|6
|Lincoln
|781
|2
|Crockett
|735
|20
|Henry
|723
|10
|Hickman
|720
|13
|Chester
|708
|14
|Marion
|670
|9
|DeKalb
|661
|16
|Decatur
|612
|11
|Grainger
|517
|4
|Grundy
|498
|8
|Claiborne
|489
|6
|Union
|487
|2
|Polk
|458
|13
|Jackson
|413
|5
|Morgan
|399
|6
|Humphreys
|388
|4
|Benton
|379
|9
|Cannon
|375
|2
|Houston
|375
|14
|Clay
|355
|9
|Unicoi
|340
|1
|Lewis
|323
|2
|Sequatchie
|314
|4
|Scott
|311
|4
|Stewart
|301
|7
|Meigs
|276
|4
|Moore
|239
|2
|Pickett
|229
|5
|Perry
|190
|1
|Van Buren
|190
|1
|Hancock
|113
|3