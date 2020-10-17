Alabama Gold Star Families happy with monument reveal

The monument is the first of its kind in Alabama.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|22030
|371
|Mobile
|14160
|313
|Tuscaloosa
|9747
|132
|Montgomery
|9517
|196
|Madison
|8818
|92
|Shelby
|6906
|60
|Lee
|6400
|66
|Baldwin
|6333
|67
|Marshall
|4209
|48
|Calhoun
|4003
|59
|Etowah
|3924
|49
|Morgan
|3846
|32
|Houston
|3582
|32
|Elmore
|3045
|52
|DeKalb
|3036
|26
|St. Clair
|2705
|42
|Limestone
|2638
|27
|Walker
|2615
|92
|Talladega
|2495
|34
|Cullman
|2190
|23
|Lauderdale
|1994
|40
|Autauga
|1966
|28
|Franklin
|1952
|31
|Jackson
|1943
|14
|Russell
|1889
|3
|Colbert
|1869
|27
|Dallas
|1841
|27
|Blount
|1783
|23
|Chilton
|1767
|31
|Escambia
|1695
|28
|Covington
|1612
|29
|Coffee
|1606
|9
|Dale
|1594
|51
|Pike
|1293
|12
|Chambers
|1263
|43
|Tallapoosa
|1249
|86
|Clarke
|1240
|16
|Marion
|1036
|29
|Butler
|988
|40
|Barbour
|968
|9
|Marengo
|938
|21
|Winston
|870
|13
|Geneva
|814
|7
|Pickens
|775
|17
|Randolph
|774
|14
|Lawrence
|772
|30
|Bibb
|771
|13
|Hale
|729
|29
|Cherokee
|702
|14
|Lowndes
|693
|27
|Clay
|679
|12
|Bullock
|631
|17
|Henry
|620
|6
|Monroe
|619
|9
|Washington
|615
|12
|Crenshaw
|578
|30
|Perry
|576
|6
|Wilcox
|554
|12
|Conecuh
|550
|13
|Fayette
|532
|12
|Macon
|523
|19
|Cleburne
|504
|7
|Sumter
|463
|21
|Lamar
|441
|5
|Choctaw
|383
|12
|Greene
|329
|16
|Coosa
|192
|3
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Shelby
|33507
|548
|Davidson
|28933
|324
|Knox
|11441
|85
|Hamilton
|10834
|101
|Rutherford
|10654
|105
|Williamson
|6294
|47
|Sumner
|5442
|106
|Wilson
|4184
|52
|Putnam
|3948
|51
|Montgomery
|3691
|51
|Madison
|3495
|78
|Out of TN
|3440
|31
|Unassigned
|3434
|3
|Bradley
|3312
|21
|Sevier
|3054
|20
|Blount
|3001
|31
|Sullivan
|2943
|42
|Maury
|2885
|35
|Washington
|2874
|42
|Robertson
|2426
|40
|Hamblen
|2281
|43
|Tipton
|2128
|22
|Gibson
|2002
|36
|Dyer
|1881
|24
|Hardeman
|1739
|32
|Trousdale
|1717
|7
|Coffee
|1669
|19
|Obion
|1583
|17
|Bedford
|1551
|20
|Wayne
|1548
|7
|Loudon
|1507
|10
|Dickson
|1499
|18
|Anderson
|1498
|13
|Fayette
|1456
|21
|Cumberland
|1449
|24
|Greene
|1444
|48
|McMinn
|1413
|32
|Jefferson
|1407
|18
|Weakley
|1404
|23
|Lawrence
|1376
|17
|Carter
|1366
|32
|Henderson
|1338
|24
|Warren
|1283
|9
|Monroe
|1274
|22
|Hardin
|1247
|19
|Lauderdale
|1240
|18
|Macon
|1234
|22
|Franklin
|1173
|14
|Haywood
|1173
|25
|Roane
|1130
|6
|Carroll
|1071
|24
|Johnson
|1060
|6
|McNairy
|1059
|24
|Overton
|1058
|11
|Hawkins
|1043
|23
|White
|1032
|14
|Rhea
|1003
|16
|Marshall
|992
|8
|Lake
|955
|3
|Cheatham
|929
|11
|Smith
|908
|12
|Bledsoe
|905
|4
|Cocke
|884
|12
|Giles
|855
|31
|Fentress
|813
|6
|Campbell
|796
|6
|Lincoln
|770
|2
|Crockett
|716
|19
|Hickman
|714
|13
|Henry
|707
|10
|Chester
|703
|13
|DeKalb
|654
|16
|Marion
|654
|9
|Decatur
|607
|11
|Grainger
|509
|4
|Claiborne
|488
|6
|Grundy
|488
|8
|Union
|476
|2
|Polk
|451
|13
|Jackson
|406
|5
|Morgan
|393
|6
|Humphreys
|385
|4
|Houston
|375
|14
|Benton
|374
|9
|Cannon
|366
|2
|Clay
|351
|7
|Unicoi
|330
|1
|Sequatchie
|306
|4
|Lewis
|304
|2
|Scott
|300
|3
|Stewart
|299
|7
|Meigs
|277
|4
|Moore
|230
|2
|Pickett
|221
|4
|Van Buren
|186
|1
|Perry
|176
|1
|Hancock
|112
|3