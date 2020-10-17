Clear

Alabama Gold Star Families happy with monument reveal

The monument is the first of its kind in Alabama.

Posted: Oct 17, 2020 11:29 PM
Updated: Oct 17, 2020 11:29 PM
Posted By: Brian Holcomb
Huntsville
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 51°
Florence
Few Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 51°
Fayetteville
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 52°
Decatur
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 53°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 50°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 149724

Reported Deaths: 2618
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson22030371
Mobile14160313
Tuscaloosa9747132
Montgomery9517196
Madison881892
Shelby690660
Lee640066
Baldwin633367
Marshall420948
Calhoun400359
Etowah392449
Morgan384632
Houston358232
Elmore304552
DeKalb303626
St. Clair270542
Limestone263827
Walker261592
Talladega249534
Cullman219023
Lauderdale199440
Autauga196628
Franklin195231
Jackson194314
Russell18893
Colbert186927
Dallas184127
Blount178323
Chilton176731
Escambia169528
Covington161229
Coffee16069
Dale159451
Pike129312
Chambers126343
Tallapoosa124986
Clarke124016
Marion103629
Butler98840
Barbour9689
Marengo93821
Winston87013
Geneva8147
Pickens77517
Randolph77414
Lawrence77230
Bibb77113
Hale72929
Cherokee70214
Lowndes69327
Clay67912
Bullock63117
Henry6206
Monroe6199
Washington61512
Crenshaw57830
Perry5766
Wilcox55412
Conecuh55013
Fayette53212
Macon52319
Cleburne5047
Sumter46321
Lamar4415
Choctaw38312
Greene32916
Coosa1923
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 223493

Reported Deaths: 2871
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby33507548
Davidson28933324
Knox1144185
Hamilton10834101
Rutherford10654105
Williamson629447
Sumner5442106
Wilson418452
Putnam394851
Montgomery369151
Madison349578
Out of TN344031
Unassigned34343
Bradley331221
Sevier305420
Blount300131
Sullivan294342
Maury288535
Washington287442
Robertson242640
Hamblen228143
Tipton212822
Gibson200236
Dyer188124
Hardeman173932
Trousdale17177
Coffee166919
Obion158317
Bedford155120
Wayne15487
Loudon150710
Dickson149918
Anderson149813
Fayette145621
Cumberland144924
Greene144448
McMinn141332
Jefferson140718
Weakley140423
Lawrence137617
Carter136632
Henderson133824
Warren12839
Monroe127422
Hardin124719
Lauderdale124018
Macon123422
Franklin117314
Haywood117325
Roane11306
Carroll107124
Johnson10606
McNairy105924
Overton105811
Hawkins104323
White103214
Rhea100316
Marshall9928
Lake9553
Cheatham92911
Smith90812
Bledsoe9054
Cocke88412
Giles85531
Fentress8136
Campbell7966
Lincoln7702
Crockett71619
Hickman71413
Henry70710
Chester70313
DeKalb65416
Marion6549
Decatur60711
Grainger5094
Claiborne4886
Grundy4888
Union4762
Polk45113
Jackson4065
Morgan3936
Humphreys3854
Houston37514
Benton3749
Cannon3662
Clay3517
Unicoi3301
Sequatchie3064
Lewis3042
Scott3003
Stewart2997
Meigs2774
Moore2302
Pickett2214
Van Buren1861
Perry1761
Hancock1123

Most Popular Stories

Community Events