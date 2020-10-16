Clear
Asbury vs. Collinsville

Posted: Oct 16, 2020 10:45 PM
Updated: Oct 16, 2020 10:45 PM
Posted By: Stan Williams
Huntsville
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 44°
Florence
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 45°
Fayetteville
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 40°
Decatur
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 41°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 43°
Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 149724

Reported Deaths: 2618
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson21897364
Mobile14120313
Tuscaloosa9702130
Montgomery9453195
Madison874288
Shelby685360
Lee636766
Baldwin628566
Marshall419447
Calhoun394959
Etowah389648
Morgan380032
Houston355929
Elmore302852
DeKalb299626
St. Clair267642
Limestone260527
Walker260291
Talladega247334
Cullman216823
Lauderdale197439
Autauga194928
Franklin192831
Jackson190113
Russell18743
Colbert185127
Dallas184127
Blount176823
Chilton175631
Escambia169127
Covington160429
Coffee15889
Dale158051
Pike128812
Chambers126043
Tallapoosa124585
Clarke123616
Marion103229
Butler98240
Barbour9659
Marengo92821
Winston86513
Geneva8107
Randolph76614
Bibb76113
Pickens76117
Lawrence75930
Hale72629
Cherokee69614
Lowndes68727
Clay67412
Bullock62817
Monroe6189
Henry6156
Washington61312
Perry5776
Crenshaw57330
Wilcox55412
Conecuh55013
Fayette52511
Macon52119
Cleburne4896
Sumter46121
Lamar4293
Choctaw37912
Greene32815
Coosa1913
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 222827

Reported Deaths: 2864
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby33443547
Davidson28895324
Knox1138984
Hamilton10785101
Rutherford10637105
Williamson627447
Sumner5428106
Wilson417652
Putnam394851
Montgomery367851
Out of TN347233
Madison346878
Unassigned34373
Bradley330621
Sevier304420
Blount297431
Sullivan291442
Maury287434
Washington285542
Robertson241939
Hamblen227143
Tipton212322
Gibson199736
Dyer187424
Hardeman173332
Trousdale17177
Coffee166819
Obion158018
Bedford154819
Wayne15467
Loudon149810
Dickson148718
Anderson148613
Fayette145321
Cumberland144624
Greene143548
McMinn140632
Weakley140023
Jefferson139318
Lawrence136817
Carter135932
Henderson133524
Warren12829
Monroe126321
Hardin124519
Lauderdale123217
Macon123123
Franklin116914
Haywood116925
Roane11236
Carroll107224
Johnson10606
McNairy105825
Overton105511
Hawkins103923
White103214
Rhea99816
Marshall9878
Lake9543
Cheatham92710
Smith90712
Bledsoe9064
Cocke87812
Giles85030
Fentress8125
Campbell7866
Lincoln7632
Crockett71519
Hickman71113
Henry70810
Chester70313
DeKalb65316
Marion6529
Decatur60711
Grainger4974
Claiborne4876
Grundy4838
Union4742
Polk45113
Jackson4035
Morgan3916
Humphreys3774
Houston37314
Benton3709
Cannon3662
Clay3517
Unicoi3301
Sequatchie3014
Lewis3002
Scott2993
Stewart2977
Meigs2694
Moore2281
Pickett2203
Van Buren1861
Perry1761
Hancock1123

